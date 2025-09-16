Malcolm Rosas jnr is seeking a move away from the Suns

James Sicily chases Malcolm Rosas in Hawthorn's game against Gold Coast in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast small forward Malcolm Rosas jnr has told the Suns he will be seeking a trade as he weighs up interest from rival clubs.

As revealed by AFL.com.au back in July, Rosas has attracted interest from both Richmond and Sydney after struggling for regular senior games this season.

The 24-year-old played just four times at AFL level in 2025, including twice as the sub.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported on Tuesday that Rosas has told the Suns at his exit meeting that he will seek a trade, although his preferred destination is not yet clear.

The Suns later confirmed they would help to facilitate a trade.

A rookie draft selection at the end of 2019, Rosas was a regular at the Suns under coach Stuart Dew, playing 34 games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

But he's been unable to play permanent senior footy since Damien Hardwick took over as coach and has managed just 11 games in the past two seasons.

He has impressed at VFL level this year and spent some time in the midfield.

Drafted from Gold Coast's Academy at the end of 2019, through its Darwin zone, he has kicked 46 goals from his 49 career games.

The left-footer was told he could explore his options at the end of last season, with Brisbane taking a glance, before he returned to Carrara for a sixth season.