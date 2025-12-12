Watch more than 3500 games for free and on demand in our match centre

Ash McGrath, Tom Boyd and Dom Sheed. Picture: AFL Photos

MISSING your footy fix over summer? We've got you covered.

AFL.com.au's full video archive includes more than 3500 matches stretching back to 2012, with all games available to watch in full and for free on our platforms.

From epic Grand Finals to blockbuster Anzac Day games and everything in between, you can watch every single moment of every AFL game since 2012 and every AFLW game since the competition's inception in 2017.

Overall, there are 2879 AFL games and 708 AFLW games to watch on demand for free.

To re-watch your favourite games, simply head to our match centre, select the season and game you want and scroll to the video tab.

Games between 2012 and 2021 are available to watch in quarter-by-quarter video packages, while all games from 2022 onwards can be watched in one full match replay video. There are also shorter match highlights packages of every game.

Click here to re-watch the epic 2018 Grand Final, here to watch Brisbane's 'Miracle on Grass' against Geelong or here to re-live the Western Bulldogs' breakthrough win in the 2016 Grand Final.