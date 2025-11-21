Callum Twomey looks ahead to the best prospects for the 2026 Telstra AFL Draft

L-R: Dougie Cochrane, Marlon Neocleous, Cody Walker. Pictures: AFL Photos

NOW to 2026.

The Telstra AFL Draft has just been run, but we're already looking ahead to next year with our annual list of 10 names you need to be watching in the 2026 draft crop.

Some of these prospects have already shown their wares at the top of under-18 football and others are on their way, but it looks a group with a range of different types.

Below are 10 names (not in any order) to start tracking ahead of a big 12 months.

Arki Butler

Forward/midfielder

180cm

23/4/08

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Get ready for one of the better under-18 highlights packages as Butler prepares for his draft year. The forward is highly talented and able to produce some magic in attack, but does it using his excellent football IQ and ability to read the game. As a small forward he can mark, win the ball at ground level and outbody opponents, and next year he will likely play a bit more up the field around the ball.

Arki Butler during the Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match between Team Boak and Team Docherty at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Dougie Cochrane

Utility

196cm

2/5/08

Central District/South Australia

Cochrane heads into 2026 as the leading No.1 pick contender. After dominating the under-16s carnival, Cochrane unfortunately missed South Australia's under-18 championships this year with a hamstring injury. But he returned shortly after and made his debut for Central District's league side, where he kicked four goals in the first half as a 17-year-old. Cochrane is a unique player who can be used as a key position option at either end of the ground but also through the midfield, and his sublime kicking, turn of pace and natural instincts set him apart.

Dougie Cochrane in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL Futures Boys game on Grand Final Day, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Cody Walker

Midfielder

184cm

26/1/08

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

Walker starred on Grand Final morning as part of the under-17s futures game, gathering 25 disposals, seven clearances and six inside-50s, and showing his speed and dash away from the contest. As a midfielder he can also hit the scoreboard, and Walker has been touted for some time as a likely very early pick. Walker had the choice of nominating between Carlton as a father-son, where his dad Andrew played 202 games, or Richmond as a Next Generation Academy player, but has already decided on the Blues.

Cody Walker in action during the 2025 Coates Talent League match between Calder Cannons and Bendigo Pioneers at Highgate Recreation Reserve in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gabriel Patterson

Forward

182cm

26/3/08

Glenelg/South Australia

It was a productive year in front of goal for Patterson this season, with the Glenelg forward booting 28 goals from 13 games for the Bays' under-18 side. Patterson is a lively forward prospect who can climb high for marks but is also dangerous when the ball hits the ground. He is the son of former Magpie Stephen Patterson, but will not be eligible to join Collingwood as a father-son given his dad played 96 games in the black and white.

Gabriel Patterson kicks during the Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match between Team Boak and Team Docherty at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Harry Van Hattum

Ruck/key forward

202cm

1/7/08

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

There's going to be plenty of discussion about Van Hattum as one of the leading talls in next year's crop. The 202cm prospect can also play as a key forward and got a taste of the under-18s system this year playing for Vic Metro late in the championships. Van Hattum is athletic and uses his body frame well to be an exciting prospect.

Harry Van Hattum during the Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match between Team Boak and Team Docherty at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Caylen Murray

Midfielder

183cm

3/1/08

Brisbane Academy/Allies

Murray is hoping to follow a similar path as other recent graduates of the Lions' Academy, including Dan Annable, Ty Gallop and Sam Marshall, in heading to Brisbane at the end of next year. The classy midfielder has also been used across defence where his ball use and kicking stands out. He played for the Allies this year whilst also representing Brisbane's VFL side too.

Caylen Murray during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Allies and Victoria Metro at Brighton Homes Arena, on July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Marlon Neocleous

Small forward

168cm

26/2/08

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

'The Nuke' was close to best afield on Grand Final day in the future game, booting three goals from 23 disposals, including a brilliant shot from the boundary line. Neocleous is a small forward with power, smarts and creativity and he works on his craft to a high level so that when he gets his opportunities inside-50, he makes them land. The Power product will be fun to watch next year.

Marlon Neocleous in action during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Victoria Country and Western Australia at Mineral Resources Park on June 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Lewis Houndsome

Key forward/ruck

199cm

29/5/08

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

Houndsome's ability to play as a forward and a ruck makes him an exciting prospect for clubs to track through next year. He played well in big finals games for his school, Parade College, last season and is comfortable roaming around the ground to make an impact – be in in attack or even as an interceptor in defence when required. Plays with some presence.

Lewis Houndsome with the best on ground medal after the Herald Sun Shield Division 1 Senior Boys Grand Final between Parade College and Catherine McAuley College at ETU Stadium on August 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Koby LeCras

Tall forward

191cm

26/4/08

West Perth/Western Australia

The mobile tall forward booted 15 goals from 10 games this year at colts level with West Perth, including two games of four goals. Named as one of only four West Australians in the Marsh AFL National Academy squad, LeCras shapes as a promising forward prospect. He is the nephew of West Coast flag-winner Mark LeCras and son of former Roo Brent LeCras, and his kicking strength is one of his key attributes.

Koby LeCras is one of WA's brightest prospects in 2026. Picture: WA Football

Archie Van Dyk

Midfielder

185cm

28/7/08

South Adelaide/South Australia

A composed midfield prospect who averaged 26 disposals and nearly a goal a game in his 13 appearances for the Panthers' under-18 side. His year included some big performances, such as his 37-disposal and 2.2 effort against Glenelg. Van Dyke's capacity to shift forward and use his height against other midfielders is a strength and he should be a key member of South Australia's championships midfield next season.