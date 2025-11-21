NOW to 2026.
The Telstra AFL Draft has just been run, but we're already looking ahead to next year with our annual list of 10 names you need to be watching in the 2026 draft crop.
Some of these prospects have already shown their wares at the top of under-18 football and others are on their way, but it looks a group with a range of different types.
Below are 10 names (not in any order) to start tracking ahead of a big 12 months.
DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news
Arki Butler
Forward/midfielder
180cm
23/4/08
Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro
Get ready for one of the better under-18 highlights packages as Butler prepares for his draft year. The forward is highly talented and able to produce some magic in attack, but does it using his excellent football IQ and ability to read the game. As a small forward he can mark, win the ball at ground level and outbody opponents, and next year he will likely play a bit more up the field around the ball.
Dougie Cochrane
Utility
196cm
2/5/08
Central District/South Australia
Cochrane heads into 2026 as the leading No.1 pick contender. After dominating the under-16s carnival, Cochrane unfortunately missed South Australia's under-18 championships this year with a hamstring injury. But he returned shortly after and made his debut for Central District's league side, where he kicked four goals in the first half as a 17-year-old. Cochrane is a unique player who can be used as a key position option at either end of the ground but also through the midfield, and his sublime kicking, turn of pace and natural instincts set him apart.
Cody Walker
Midfielder
184cm
26/1/08
Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country
Walker starred on Grand Final morning as part of the under-17s futures game, gathering 25 disposals, seven clearances and six inside-50s, and showing his speed and dash away from the contest. As a midfielder he can also hit the scoreboard, and Walker has been touted for some time as a likely very early pick. Walker had the choice of nominating between Carlton as a father-son, where his dad Andrew played 202 games, or Richmond as a Next Generation Academy player, but has already decided on the Blues.
Gabriel Patterson
Forward
182cm
26/3/08
Glenelg/South Australia
It was a productive year in front of goal for Patterson this season, with the Glenelg forward booting 28 goals from 13 games for the Bays' under-18 side. Patterson is a lively forward prospect who can climb high for marks but is also dangerous when the ball hits the ground. He is the son of former Magpie Stephen Patterson, but will not be eligible to join Collingwood as a father-son given his dad played 96 games in the black and white.
Harry Van Hattum
Ruck/key forward
202cm
1/7/08
Northern Knights/Vic Metro
There's going to be plenty of discussion about Van Hattum as one of the leading talls in next year's crop. The 202cm prospect can also play as a key forward and got a taste of the under-18s system this year playing for Vic Metro late in the championships. Van Hattum is athletic and uses his body frame well to be an exciting prospect.
Caylen Murray
Midfielder
183cm
3/1/08
Brisbane Academy/Allies
Murray is hoping to follow a similar path as other recent graduates of the Lions' Academy, including Dan Annable, Ty Gallop and Sam Marshall, in heading to Brisbane at the end of next year. The classy midfielder has also been used across defence where his ball use and kicking stands out. He played for the Allies this year whilst also representing Brisbane's VFL side too.
Marlon Neocleous
Small forward
168cm
26/2/08
Gippsland Power/Vic Country
'The Nuke' was close to best afield on Grand Final day in the future game, booting three goals from 23 disposals, including a brilliant shot from the boundary line. Neocleous is a small forward with power, smarts and creativity and he works on his craft to a high level so that when he gets his opportunities inside-50, he makes them land. The Power product will be fun to watch next year.
Lewis Houndsome
Key forward/ruck
199cm
29/5/08
Northern Knights/Vic Metro
Houndsome's ability to play as a forward and a ruck makes him an exciting prospect for clubs to track through next year. He played well in big finals games for his school, Parade College, last season and is comfortable roaming around the ground to make an impact – be in in attack or even as an interceptor in defence when required. Plays with some presence.
Koby LeCras
Tall forward
191cm
26/4/08
West Perth/Western Australia
The mobile tall forward booted 15 goals from 10 games this year at colts level with West Perth, including two games of four goals. Named as one of only four West Australians in the Marsh AFL National Academy squad, LeCras shapes as a promising forward prospect. He is the nephew of West Coast flag-winner Mark LeCras and son of former Roo Brent LeCras, and his kicking strength is one of his key attributes.
Archie Van Dyk
Midfielder
185cm
28/7/08
South Adelaide/South Australia
A composed midfield prospect who averaged 26 disposals and nearly a goal a game in his 13 appearances for the Panthers' under-18 side. His year included some big performances, such as his 37-disposal and 2.2 effort against Glenelg. Van Dyke's capacity to shift forward and use his height against other midfielders is a strength and he should be a key member of South Australia's championships midfield next season.