The Tigers reclaimed their position as the AFL's most prolific bidders, although none were successful this year

Richmond's recruiting team, as well as coach Adem Yze (2L), look on during the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: Screenshot/Fox Footy

'BIDMOND' is back again.

After a national draft dominated by bids – with 18 placed across the course of the past two nights, and 13 matched across the competition – Richmond took back its rightful throne as the AFL's bidding kings.

>> WHO DID YOU PICK? The rundown on every club's 2025 draft haul

>> PLAYER PROFILES Highlights, stats and full bios of every draftee

>> DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news



Once nicknamed 'Bidmond' by rival clubs, the Tigers placed four bids over the national draft on rival father-son or Academy talent after calling the names of Dylan Patterson, Dan Annable, Kye Fincher and Hussien El Achkar this year.

It was the first time Richmond had placed a bid in five drafts, taking it back above North Melbourne and Sydney as the AFL's most prolific bidders since new father-son and Academy rules took effect in 2015.

The Tigers have placed a total of 13 bids across the last 11 years – with four of those successful – taking 'Bidmond' back above the 'Bidney' Swans and the Kangaroos as the League's best bidders.

Learn More 03:39

West Coast joined Richmond in placing four bids this year, with the Eagles forcing rival clubs to match selections on Zeke Uwland, Harry Dean, Jai Murray and Beau Addinsall with their series of first-round picks.

Fremantle (Adam Sweid and Tylah Williams) and North Melbourne (Koby Coulson and Jack Ison) were the only other clubs to place multiple bids this season, with a total of 10 clubs placing bids across the past two nights.

The Western Bulldogs (Lachie Carmichael), Fremantle (Sweid), Collingwood (Tyan Prindable), Brisbane (Koby Evans) and St Kilda (Charlie Banfield) were the only sides to place successful bids across this season's draft.

Learn More 03:16

YOUR CLUB'S BIDDING HISTORY

* Denotes a successful bid

Richmond: 13 bids (4 successful)

Matthew Kennedy (Pick No.13, 2015)

Eric Hipwood (Pick No.14, 2015)

Bailey Rice (Pick No.49, 2015)

Ryan Garthwaite (Pick No.72, 2016)*

Connor McFadyen (Pick No.42, 2018)

Noah Cumberland (Pick No.43, 2019)*

William Martyn (Pick No.44, 2019)*

Bigoa Nyuon (Pick No.54, 2019)*

Josh Eyre (Pick No.39, 2020)

Dylan Patterson (Pick No.5, 2025)

Dan Annable (Pick No.6, 2025)

Kye Fincher (Pick No.52, 2025)

Hussien El Achkar (Pick No.53, 2025)

North Melbourne: 11 bids (3 successful)

Corey Wagner (Pick No.43, 2015)*

Declan Watson (Pick No.34, 2016)*

Callum Brown (Pick No.35, 2016)

Josh Williams (Pick No.36, 2016)*

Finn Maginness (Pick No.29, 2019)

Connor Downie (Pick No.35, 2020)

Will Ashcroft (Pick No.2, 2022)

Jed Walter (Pick No.3, 2023)

Will McCabe (Pick No.19, 2023)

Koby Coulson (Pick No.46, 2025)

Jack Ison (Pick No.47, 2025)

Sydney: 11 bids (1 successful)

Jack Bowes (Pick No.10, 2016)

Isaac Cumming (Pick No.20, 2016)

Jackson Mead (Pick No.25, 2019)

Mitchito Owens (Pick No.33, 2021)

Harry Rowston (Pick No.16, 2022)

Max Michalanney (Pick No.17, 2022)

Jake Rogers (Pick No.14, 2023)

Jordan Croft (Pick No.15, 2023)

Sam Marshall (Pick No.25, 2024)

Lucas Camporeale (Pick No.54, 2024)

Riak Andrew (Pick No.55, 2024)*

Western Bulldogs: 7 bids (2 successful)

Ben Keays (Pick No.24, 2015)

Josh Dunkley (Pick No.25, 2015)*

Cody Brand (Pick No.53, 2020)

Joel Western (Pick No.54, 2020)

Josh Fahey (Pick No.42, 2021)

Jaspa Fletcher (Pick No.12, 2022)

Lachie Carmichael (Pick No.21, 2025)*

Geelong: 7 bids (1 successful)

Bailey Scott (Pick No.49, 2018)

Errol Gulden (Pick No.32, 2020)

Marcus Windhager (Pick No.47, 2021)

Ethan Read (Pick No.9, 2023)

Ty Gallop (Pick No.42, 2024)

Ben Camporeale (Pick No.43, 2024)

Lennox Hofmann (Pick No.66, 2024)*

Adelaide: 7 bids (0 successful)

Harrison Himmelberg (Pick No.16, 2015)

Harry Perryman (Pick No.14, 2016)

Tarryn Thomas (Pick No.8, 2018)

Will Kelly (Pick No.29, 2018)

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (Pick No.1, 2020)

Will Graham (Pick No.26, 2023)

Max King (Pick No.49, 2025)

Essendon: 6 bids (2 successful)

Jack Silvagni (Pick No.53, 2015)

Kobe Mutch (Pick No.42, 2016)*

Irving Mosquito (Pick No.38, 2018)*

Keidean Coleman (Pick No.37, 2019)

Brandon Walker (Pick No.50, 2020)

Maurice Rioli jnr (Pick No.51, 2020)

Collingwood: 5 bids (2 successful)

Lachie Jones (Pick No.16, 2020)

Blake Coleman (Pick No.24, 2020)

Caiden Cleary (Pick No.24, 2023)

Joel Cochran (Pick No.47, 2024)*

Tyan Prindable (Pick No.32, 2025)*

West Coast: 5 bids (0 successful)

Kieren Briggs (Pick No.34, 2018)

Zeke Uwland (Pick No.2, 2025)

Harry Dean (Pick No.3, 2025)

Jai Murray (Pick No.17, 2025)

Beau Addinsall (Pick No.18, 2025)

GWS Giants: 5 bids (0 successful)

Nick Blakey (Pick No.10, 2018)

Isaac Quaynor (Pick No.13, 2018)

Reef McInnes (Pick No.23, 2020)

Sam Darcy (Pick No.2, 2021)

Harry Kyle (Pick No.14, 2025)

Carlton: 4 bids (1 successful)

Will Setterfield (Pick No.5, 2016)

Harrison Macreadie (Pick No.47, 2016)*

Liam Henry (Pick No.9, 2019)

Tom Green (Pick No.10, 2019)

Melbourne: 4 bids (0 successful)

Callum Mills (Pick No.3, 2015)

Matthew Flynn (Pick No.41, 2015)

Rhylee West (Pick No.26, 2018)

Levi Ashcroft (Pick No.5, 2024)

Hawthorn: 3 bids (1 successful)

Matthew Walker (Pick No.63, 2018)*

Braeden Campbell (Pick No.5, 2020)

Alwyn Davey jnr (Pick No.45, 2022)

Gold Coast: 3 bids (1 successful)

Jacob Hopper (Pick No.7, 2015)

Nick Daicos (Pick No.4, 2021)

Cooper Bell (Pick No.49, 2024)*

Fremantle: 3 bids (1 successful)

Connor Ballenden (Pick No.43, 2017)

Adam Sweid (Pick No.25, 2025)*

Tylah Williams (Pick No.39, 2025)

St Kilda: 3 bids (1 successful)

Patrick Naish (Pick No.34, 2017)

Leo Lombard (Pick No.9, 2024)

Charlie Banfield (Pick No.41, 2025)*

Brisbane: 2 bids (1 successful)

Jarrod Cameron (Pick No.39, 2018)

Koby Evans (Pick No.38, 2025)*

Port Adelaide: 1 bid (0 successful)

Tyler Brown (Pick No.50, 2017)