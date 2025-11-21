Dan Lowther will not coach Geelong's NAB AFLW side in 2026

Dan Lowther looks on during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has parted ways with coach Dan Lowther after five seasons.

After making a preliminary final in 2023, the Cats have missed finals in successive seasons, finishing 10th last year and slipping to 13th this season.

AFL.com.au understands the playing group were told of the decision on Friday morning, with Lowther keen to pursue external opportunities.

Lowther played 34 games for the club in the late 1990s, and has served as VFL assistant, AFL analyst and AFLW assistant, before being promoted to the senior role ahead of season six, 2022.

Learn More 06:06

He finishes his time at the Cats with a 26-30 win-loss record, along with one draw against North Melbourne – the last time any team took points off the reigning premier.

Lowther is Geelong's second senior coach in the team's eight-season NAB AFLW history, having taken over from inaugural leader Paul Hood.

His departure confirms a time of change at the club, with skipper Meg McDonald and veterans Kate Darby and Shelley Scott having hung up the boots.

Head of AFLW Dominique Condo was appointed ahead of this season.

More to come