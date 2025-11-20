Melbourne winger sure her side has what it takes to break North Melbourne's run and head to GF

Eliza McNamara before the AFLW Round 4 match between Melbourne and Richmond at Casey Fields, September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IN SEPTEMBER 2024 North Melbourne began its run of 25 consecutive wins with a 50-point victory over Melbourne.

Now, 433 days later, the same team that started the Roos’ unbeaten run is hoping to end it.

The Demons are using this piece of history as added motivation as they head into their must-win preliminary final against North Melbourne this Saturday.

"We started their winning streak. We also want to be the team to end it," said Melbourne winger Eliza McNamara.

Since their last meeting, the Kangaroos have won every one of their matches, 25 in total, whilst last year the Demons were plagued with injuries and missed out on finals.

But there has been a resurgence at Melbourne this season.

Elizabeth McNamara celebrates during the AFLW Round 7 match between Melbourne and Gold Coast at Casey Fields, September 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A healthier list and some fresh young talent has helped the Demons return to their first preliminary final since Season Seven 2022, the year they won their maiden AFLW premiership.

McNamara, who has been at the club since being taken with pick No.15 in the 2020 Draft, says the young group of new players have really embraced the culture at Melbourne.

"I think they just love it and it comes out in finals footy, which is so good," said McNamara.

"Mick (coach Mick Stinear) really just fosters this environment of everyone just coming in and being yourselves, so you are able to be embraced for who you are, which then makes it easier to just go out and perform on field."

This finals series hasn’t completely gone to plan for the Demons who finished second on the ladder at the end of the home and away season.

The group has been somewhat inconsistent. Their best football looks unbeatable, whilst at other times they struggle with accuracy.

But that's to be expected from a relatively young group that has had eight players experience finals for the first time this season.

After losing their first final to Brisbane, Melbourne had to play Adelaide in a high-pressure semi-final.

"The younger girls… they really hit their strides last weekend. So I think it (the extra game against Adelaide) is a good thing," said McNamara.

"And the pressure of finals footy is different to the home and away season, so I would imagine the more, the better at that point."

For McNamara there are many reasons for wanting to make next weekend’s Grand Final, but one stands out.

The 23-year-old winger missed the 2022 premiership with a back injury, meaning she watched on as her side won the flag.

McNamara hopes this year could be her opportunity to be part of a premiership-winning side.

"Definitely to win would be unreal and to even just make the Grand Final would be amazing," said McNamara.

"It's a very different group to the group that won the flag then, and I just feel like it's a really driven group this year, so it would be so nice to see for the whole team."

One player who has been key to the Demons' resurgence has been skipper Kate Hore, who is having an unbelievable 2025 campaign.

For McNamara though, it’s more than Hore's flukish dribble goals and snaps that makes her so valuable.

"Obviously her disposals and goals are great, but the way she's able to get around and really tip into making sure everyone else on the footy field feels like they're performing,” said McNamara.

"That little confidence boost from Kate allows them to then go and execute what they need to do, that on-field leadership.

"Everyone totally admires her. Whenever she opens her mouth, it's just all ears and eyes on Kate. She demands nothing more than trying and working so hard for the team."