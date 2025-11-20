North coach Darren Crocker says he's been keeping a close eye on the Demons in recent weeks

North Melbourne players confront Kate Hore during the Kangaroos' clash with Melbourne in AFLW round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne will take a team approach to stopping in-form Melbourne skipper Kate Hore in Saturday afternoon's NAB AFLW preliminary final.

After finishing first and second on the ladder, respectively, the Kangaroos and Demons will face off for the first time in 2025 on Saturday at Ikon Park, with a Grand Final berth on the line.

With the majority of the North squad looking on, Melbourne captain Hore was the standout in the Demons' semi-final win over the Crows last weekend, collecting 26 disposals and kicking three goals and becoming the first player to produce 25-plus touches and three majors in an AFLW final.

"She's a very good player isn't she?," Roos coach Darren Crocker said of Hore.

"We'll have plans around Kate with certain parts of the ground, but at the same time, hopefully Melbourne have got a few headaches with a few of our players as well."

Learn More 01:36

Crocker said the Roos would adopt a team-based approach to limiting Hore's scoreboard impact, rather than deploying a tight tag.

"We find that she's [Hore] quite dangerous forward of the centre, when she can sneak forward and get shots on goal," said Crocker.

"She's got really fast feet and is really hard to tackle and seems to be able to get out of tight situations.

"We'll be closely monitoring her with that. Probably more closely post-clearance, which means that as a target, she needs to be a team target."

Learn More 03:12

Crocker conceded the club had been keeping a close eye on Melbourne throughout the year, aware his side could cross paths with the Demons in finals.

"We've had a little eye on them for a while because we knew they were coming and potentially going to be a finals threat," said Crocker.

"It was good to go last week (to the semi-final) and have a good close look at them. Went the week before as well."

Crocker also confirmed that recruit Eilish Sheerin will return to the Kangaroos line-up for her first game since round seven.

Learn More 21:12

"I'm pleased to say that Eilish will come in," said Crocker.

"She was really close for our first final, but we just felt that if we just held her for that week and we got through that, she would then be able to get two really strong weeks of training under her belt."

The news wasn't as positive for midfielder Mia King, who continues to recover from a knee injury. She will be considered for a Grand Final recall if the Kangaroos progress.