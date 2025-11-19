A trip to watch Jen Dunne play Gaelic football turned into a scouting trip for Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich

Eleanor Hartill (left) and Neasa Dooley celebrate a win during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THEY competed against each other on the opposite side of the world and were in contact when Neasa Dooley came to Brisbane earlier this year, but the Irish Lion says it will be a different story when she crosses paths with Erone Fitzpatrick on Saturday night.

Dooley and Fitzpatrick are two of five players that have switched from Gaelic football to Australian Rules in recent years that will run out at Brighton Homes Arena in the preliminary final between Brisbane and Carlton.

And the pair of 25-year-olds are more than a little familiar with one another.

Playing for her county Kildare, Dooley came across Fitzpatrick (Laois) well before the latter headed to the Blues in 2023.

“I’ve played against Erone many times,” Dooley told AFL.com.au.

“And we came across paths in different sports as well.

“Erone is smashing it and it’s so good to see coming off the injury (knee reconstruction) she had.

“I’m delighted for her and how well she’s doing.”

Dayna Finn (left) and Erone Fitzpatrick celebrate a goal during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Dooley, who was recruited by Lions coach Craig Starcevich during the past off-season, said it was natural to gravitate towards her countrywomen when she first moved to Australia.

But on Saturday, the niceties will be put aside, for a couple of hours at least.

“It’ll be enemy territory, but no doubt afterwards we’ll catch up,” she said.

Carlton’s Irish duo of Fitzpatrick and Dayna Finn have had wonderful seasons, being named in the 42-strong All-Australian squad.

Brisbane has fullback Jen Dunne in the same basket, while Dooley and Orla O’Dwyer have also been integral to the home team making a sixth consecutive preliminary final.

Orla O'Dwyer (left) and Neasa Dooley celebrate Brisbane's qualifying final win over Melbourne on November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

In fact, it was Dunne who inadvertently helped Dooley make her way to Brisbane.

Starcevich was in Ireland watching his key defender play Gaelic for Dublin, when his eye was caught by the swift-moving Dooley.

“He was at the game to support Jen, as he does, and contacted me afterwards to see if I was interested in playing AFLW,” Dooley said.

“To received that message from Craig Starcevich was a pretty big deal.

“A couple of months later, and here I am.

“Back home you’re playing an amateur sport, for the love of the game, and it’s a great sport, but to get the opportunity to come across the world to a beautiful country in Australia to play a professional sport, that entices girls to give it a chance.

“And of course you’ve got the bonus of being paid to play something you love.

“And how successful the Brisbane Lions are … that was an opportunity and something I was going to take up.”

Neasa Dooley (centre) celebrates a goal with teammates during Brisbane's qualifying final against Melbourne on November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After kicking a Sherrin for the first time less than six months ago, Dooley has made a terrific fist of her first season, kicking 10 goals in 12 games and bringing an electricity to Brisbane’s forward line alongside Courtney Hodder and Ruby Svarc.

Her brother, Ronan, has lived in the Queensland capital for two years and was a familiar face when she set up base in her new city.

“I’ve played in plenty of finals back home but there’s a little more hype here.

“To be in a preliminary final in my first season is pretty exciting.”