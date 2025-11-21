Will Darcy, the brother of superstar Bulldog Sam, is a different player but has some special attributes, Dogs recruiting boss says

Will Darcy in action during Oakleigh Chargers' clash with GWV Rebels in July 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs draftee Will Darcy is his own man, and perhaps already even a little more advanced in some areas than superstar brother Sam.

But Bulldogs recruiting boss Michael Regan has urged fans not to expect too much too soon from the club's latest father-son acquisition.

The 18-year-old son of 226-game champion Luke Darcy was selected with the final pick of the national draft – No.60 overall – on Thursday night.

"We couldn't be more excited to give Will the opportunity," Regan said.

"He's someone we've seen for a long time through our Academy and father-son programs.

"We've seen him grow and develop and he has some really special attributes as a player: left foot, right foot, ground ball, can mark it.

"He is going to take a while, so Dogs fans need to be a little bit patient.

"But we think if Will can get it right – and this environment's the best for him – there's a pretty special set of attributes under there that we can turn into a player."

Will Darcy marks against GWV Rebels in July 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Fans will no doubt draw obvious comparisons between 199cm Will and 208cm Sam, who are both capable of filling key positions at either end of the ground.

But while Sam has made a name for himself predominantly as a goal-kicking tall forward, particularly over the last two years, the Bulldogs have other plans for Will.

"He plays quite differently to Sam. We see him as a defender and in some areas of the game he's probably more advanced than Sam," Regan said.

"I'll have to duck Sam tomorrow now to get away from that. But we see upside in all our talls and they will obviously take a little bit of time.

"Will had the back stress fracture towards the back end of the year, so we'll take a really measured approach."

Darcy, whose late grandfather David also played 133 games for the Bulldogs, was limited to just five Coates Talent League games for the Oakleigh Chargers this year because of the back injury.

The Bulldogs also took Sydney Swans Academy defender Lachlan Carmichael (pick 21) and Oakleigh Chargers ruck-forward Louis Emmett (27) in the national draft.