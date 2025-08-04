Simon Goodwin during Melbourne's loss to Adelaide in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has parted ways with premiership coach Simon Goodwin.

Goodwin, who was under contract with the Demons for 2026 after signing a two-year extension at this time last year, was told of the club's decision earlier this week after board meetings in recent days.

The 48-year-old led Melbourne to an historic premiership in 2021, but the club lost all four of its finals matches in 2022 and 2023 before missing September in 2024.

The Demons are currently out of finals contention this year, having dropped to 7-13.

Simon Goodwin looks on during Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne beat West Coast by 83 points last weekend, but the club's dismal on-field fortunes had been reflected a week earlier when the side dropped a 46-point lead at three-quarter time to lose to lowly St Kilda.

Melbourne has been rocked in recent years by a series of the club's biggest stars looking to depart the club, headlined last year by Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver expressing a desire to seek a fresh start before being held to their long-term contracts.

Goodwin took over the side in 2017, spending nearly nine years in charge of the club and guiding the Demons to a 106-85-1 overall record, including finals campaigns in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Melbourne is expected to confirm the news of Goodwin's dismissal later on Tuesday.

More to come ...