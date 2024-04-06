The AFL is looking into an alleged slur made by Jeremy Finlayson towards an Essendon player

Jeremy Finlayson celebrates a goal during the R4 match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Adelaide Oval on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is investigating an alleged homophobic slur made by Port Adelaide's Jeremy Finlayson to an Essendon player in Friday night's win at Adelaide Oval.

It is understood a comment made by Finlayson directed at an Essendon player was picked up on the on-field umpires' microphones which was called out by Bombers teammates.

As the incident was detected through the umpire microphones, the League will run its process through the integrity unit.

AFL spokesperson Jay Allen confirmed the League was aware of the alleged slur and was investigating.

"We are aware of an alleged comment made by a Port Adelaide player in last night's match vs Essendon. We are taking this matter extremely seriously. AFLIU (AFL integrity unit) are now investigating and we will provide an update once that investigation is completed," he said.

Finlayson kicked three goals from 19 disposals in Port's 69-point win over Essendon in one of his standout games of the season.

Last month North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson was hit with a $20,000 fine for an "inappropriate" outburst towards St Kilda players Jimmy Webster and Dougal Howard.