Jeremy Finlayson expresses his remorse for his actions towards an Essendon player on Friday night

Jeremy Finlayson kicks the ball during the R4 match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Adelaide Oval on April 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson says he is "very remorseful" after his "unacceptable" homophobic slur towards an Essendon player in the Power's win at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

As AFL.com.au reported on Saturday, the AFL is investigating the incident after the comment was picked up by the on-field umpires' microphones and called out by Bombers teammates.

Finlayson reported the incident to club officials during the three-quarter time break and apologised to the unknown victim after the siren.

Speaking on Sunday, Finlayson expressed his remorse over his actions.

"I take full responsibility for what happened Friday night," Finlayson said.

"The word I used is very unacceptable in the game of football. We need to stamp it out and I'm very remorseful.

"I knew straight away that it was not acceptable and I take full responsibility.

"I addressed it at the time and … let everyone know what happened, and it's now in the hands of the AFL to investigate.

"I'm continuing to reflect and improve myself, getting all the education I can to make myself better."

AFL spokesperson Jay Allen confirmed the League was aware of the incident and was investigating.

"We are aware of an alleged comment made by a Port Adelaide player in last night's match vs Essendon. We are taking this matter extremely seriously," he said.

"AFLIU (AFL integrity unit) are now investigating and we will provide an update once that investigation is completed."

Finlayson kicked three goals from 19 disposals in Port's 69-point win over Essendon in one of his standout games of the season.

Finlayson will be counselled by club leaders in the coming days as he awaits the outcome of the AFL Integrity Unit's investigation into the matter.