The squads for Monday's match simulation game have been announced

Shaun Mannagh, Jack Riding and Mark Blicavs. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG will be without almost half of its Grand Final side for Monday's hit out against Hawthorn, while two unsigned hopefuls will get a golden chance to secure a spot on the Hawks' list.

The Cats and Hawks will take part in an unofficial match simulation session on Monday at the Kennedy Community Centre, the first of 18 club v club hit-outs over the next fortnight before the start of the season proper.

Hawthorn has named former North Melbourne player Flynn Perez and VFL star Jack Riding in its 30-man squad, with the pair hoping to pick up one of the vacant list spots at the Hawks ahead of the March 2 signing deadline. Fellow summer triallist Ethan Stanley has not been named in the Hawthorn squad.

As expected, the Hawks will be without Jack Ginnivan due to a minor finger injury, while Finn Maginness will play a proper match for the first time since he lacerated his kidney last July.

The Cats have not picked veterans Rhys Stanley (managed), Mark Blicavs (ankle) and Jack Martin (ankle) while livewire forward Shaun Mannagh (managed) and defender Zach Guthrie are other notable absentees.

As expected, the Cats will also be without star forward duo Jeremy Cameron (quad) and Tyson Stengle (personal reasons), with the pair in doubt for the start of the season proper.

Nine leading players across the two clubs - Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield, Bailey Smith, Max Holmes, Tom Stewart and Lawson Humphries as well as Hawthorn quartet Blake Hardwick, Josh Battle, Jack Gunston and Tom Barrass - will also miss having played in AAMI AFL Origin on Saturday.

It means just 12 of Geelong's 23 from last year's Grand Final loss will take part.

The match will be the first proper hit out in the hoops for recruit James Worpel, who will do so against his former Hawks teammates, while Tanner Bruhn is also back after missing the 2025 campaign due to criminal charges against him that were later dropped.

With Stanley, Blicavs and Toby Conway all missing, youngster Will Edwards and the versatile Sam De Koning are expected to carry the ruck load for the Cats.

With Will Day again sidelined for the Hawks, all eyes will be on the likes of Connor Macdonald and Josh Weddle, who are set for more midfield time in 2026.

AFL.com.au will provide live coverage of the Hawks v Cats match simulation on Monday

Hawthorn v Geelong, Kennedy Community Centre, 1.45pm AEDT

(4 x 30-minute quarters, no time on)

HAWTHORN

1. Harry Morrison, 2. Mitch Lewis, 3. Jai Newcombe, 4. Jarman Impey, 5. Nick Watson, 6. James Sicily, 7. Ned Reeves, 8. Dylan Moore, 9. Connor Macdonald, 10. Karl Amon, 11. Conor Nash, 13. Calsher Dear, 14. Jack Scrimshaw, 16. Massimo D'Ambrosio, 17. Lloyd Meek, 18. Mabior Chol, 20. Finn Maginness, 21. Noah Mraz, 23. Josh Weddle, 25. Josh Ward, 26. Bodie Ryan, 28. Cam Mackenzie, 29. Aidan Schubert, 30. Sam Butler, 35. Oliver Greeves, 38. Max Ramsden, 39. Flynn Perez, 40. Jack Riding, 42. Bailey Macdonald, 44. Henry Hustwaite

Absent: Tom Barrass*, Jack Gunston*, Josh Battle*, Blake Hardwick*, Jack Ginnivan, Will Day, Cam Nairn, Will McCabe, Matt Leray, Cody Anderon, Jack Dalton, James Blanck, Matt Hill, Jamie Uhr-Henry

GEELONG

2. Jay Polkinghorne, 4. Tanner Bruhn, 10. Mitch Knevitt, 11. Mitch Edwards, 12. Jack Bowes, 13. Jhye Clark, 14. Connor O'Sullivan, 15. George Stevens, 16. Sam De Koning, 20. Jacob Molier, 21. Oli Wiltshire, 22. Hunter Holmes, 23. Lennox Hofmann, 24. Jed Bews, 27. Nick Driscoll, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 29. James Worpel, 30. Tom Atkins, 32. Gryan Miers, 33. Shannon Neale, 34. Oisin Mullin, 36. Ollie Henry, 37. Joe Pike, 38. Jack Henry, 41. Cillian Burke, 42. Mark O'Connor, 45. Brad Close

Absent: Patrick Dangerfield*, Bailey Smith*, Max Holmes*, Tom Stewart*, Lawson Humphries*, Rhys Stanley, Jeremy Cameron, Toby Conway, Shaun Mannagh, Jake Kolodjashnij, Tyson Stengle, Jack Martin, Jesse Mellor, Harley Barker, Keighton Matofai-Forbes, Zach Guthrie, Mark Blicavs

* Played in AAMI AFL Origin on Saturday