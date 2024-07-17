AFL CEO Andrew Dillon has today announced 1,000 more tickets will be allocated to competing club members for the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Josh and Nick Daicos celebrate Collingwood's 2023 Grand Final victory with fans at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon has today announced 1,000 more tickets will be allocated to competing club members for the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

The increase takes competing club members allocation to 35,000 (17,500 each club), with the extra 1,000 member tickets in 2024 coming from AFL corporate and premium hospitality allocations.

Competing club members receive the largest allocation of 35,000, followed by MCC members, AFL and Medallion Club Members, other stakeholders (clubs, broadcast and corporate partners), and premium hospitality experiences allocated the smallest amount.

Collectively members of competing clubs, AFL and MCC receive almost 75,000 tickets (75% of capacity).

Speaking at the quarterly CEO Conference in Perth, Dillon and AFL EGM Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers spoke to all 18 Club CEOs about the change and committed to work together as a collective to find more tickets for competing club members in future seasons.

"Our season so far has been nothing short of phenomenal, with more than 5.5 million fans attending, 1.2 million members, along with the tens of millions who have watched the broadcast - remarkable numbers and a testament to all the supporters and members barracking for their clubs." Mr Dillon said.

"The big and passionate membership bases of our clubs are the heartbeat of a match day and the commitment of the AFL is to ensure we can get the two competing club members both for this year and beyond more tickets in order to reward those who are most dedicated to our game and our clubs.

"The Toyota AFL Grand Final is one of the biggest and best sporting events in the world and the fortunate reality is we could sell out the 100,000 seat MCG four times over, so we need to continue to find the balance.

"For the ticketing release in September we will always prioritise our competing club members, with the biggest share of tickets available to those two competing clubs, and this year more available to those members.

"The AFL season is coming to a thrilling end with 15 teams still in the mix for finals, the Round 24 fixture to be released shortly and we are on the eve of our 2024 AFLW season, our longest yet - an exciting time for footy fans from all states around the country."

2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series ticketing, pricing and on-sale dates will be communicated shortly with members to get first access to finals tickets.

The Round 24 Fixture will be released post Round 21.