The two Victorian teams contribute 13 players to the 2024 All-Australian team

Sid Draper, Harvey Langford and Levi Ashcroft. Picture: AFL Photos

THE THRILLING finale to the Marsh Under-18 Championships between Vic Metro and Vic Country has seen the two teams combine for 13 players in the 2024 All-Australian team.

The two Victorian teams played out an incredible final game of the championships on Sunday at Marvel Stadium and title winners Vic Metro have scooped the most honours with eight players selected, while Vic Country has five.

Defenders Luke Trainor (who kicked the championships-winning goal against Vic Country) and Harrison Oliver, midfielders Jagga Smith and Levi Ashcroft and forwards Tom Gross, Murphy Reid, Isaac Kako and Harry Armstrong were the Vic Metro representatives in the team.

Country came within seconds of winning the title in the all-time under-18 game and have had strong contributors rewarded with All-Australian selection.

Joint Larke Medal winner Harvey Langford leads the Vic Country contingent, with defenders Tobie Travaglia and Lachie Jaques picked along with midfielder Xavier Lindsay and small forward Joe Berry.

Fellow Larke winner Leo Lombard was also picked in the midfield from the Allies after a stellar carnival from the Gold Coast Academy product, while tall forward Jobe Shanahan, Giants Academy ruckman Logan Smith, Brisbane Academy midfielder Sam Marshall and Suns Academy member Zeke Uwland were the other Allies named.

Carlton father-son prospect Ben Camporeale and top-five pick contender Sid Draper were among South Australia's players picked, along with 203cm talent Alex Dodson, who was named as the team's ruckman.

Western Australia had two players picked after its competitive carnival – top-10 chance Bo Allan in the midfield and tall defender Clancy Dennis.

Ashcroft and Draper were the only two-time All-Australians after winning selection last year as bottom-agers, while Uwland was the only 2025 draft prospect who was picked this season.

Vic Metro's captain Smith was named as the skipper of the side, with Metro's coach Rob Harding the coach of the team as well.

The team is selected by a panel of club recruiters as well as AFL talent department staff.