ALLIES star Leo Lombard and Vic Country forward Harvey Langford have tied for the Larke Medal as the best players during the Marsh Under-18 National Championships.

Vic Metro claimed the title after an incredible after-the-siren win over Vic Country on Sunday at Marvel Stadium.

Langford and Lombard each polled 21 votes to finish ahead of Metro captain Jagga Smith (19).

On Sunday, Langford had 19 disposals, five clearances and kicked a goal for Vic Country in the defeat.

Lombard featured in the Allies' title-winning team as a bottom-age player last year and starred in 2024.

It marked the second straight year an Allies player has won the Larke Medal after Ryley Sanders claimed the award in 2023.

Langford averaged 25.5 disposals during the championships.

TEAM MVP AWARDS

*selected by the coaching staff of each program

Allies: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast Suns Academy/Broadbeach)

South Australia: Ben Camporeale (Glenelg/Brighton Districts & Old Scholars)

Victoria Country: Harvey Langford (Dandenong Stingrays/Mount Martha)

Victoria Metro: Murphy Reid (Sandringham Dragons/South Melbourne Districts)

Western Australia: Jaxon Artemis (South Fremantle/Jandakot Jets)