Gold Coast keeps its finals hopes alive with a strong victory over Port Adelaide

Bailey Humphrey celebrates a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Port Adelaide at People First Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FINALS dream is alive for Gold Coast, overcoming Port Adelaide by 14 points at People First Stadium on Sunday to keep its perfect home record intact.

The 14.12 (96) to 12.10 (82) triumph also broke a 13-year drought for the Suns, beating the Power for the first time since club's historic first win in 2011.

A week after coach Damien Hardwick called for his team to "grow the f*** up", the Suns delivered, with a ferocious intensity that held Ken Hinkley's men at bay most of the day.

They now have a 9-8 win-loss record and sit with a host of teams just outside the top eight, ahead of a date with Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium next weekend.

Noah Anderson (29 disposals, 11 clearances and a goal) and Sam Flanders (30) were relentless in the midfield, while Sam Collins was terrific in the defensive 50, strengthening his case for All-Australian selection.

Wil Powell was also among the game's best players, with 21 disposals, a clever left foot goal in the third quarter and an assuredness in the air that complemented the Suns' key defenders superbly.

Port was manful in defeat, playing without Lachie Jones (concussion) for three quarters and Todd Marshall for two, but the weight of numbers eventually won out.

Gold Coast generated 60 inside 50s to 54 and won the clearance count 36-26 and when Port tried to attack the corridor, they were there in numbers to slow transition.

Following last week's loss against North Melbourne, Hardwick called for improved intent around the contest, and his delivered.

A Bodhi Uwland bearhug tackle on Zak Butters in the middle of the ground set the tone early, forcing a turnover and leading to a Jack Lukosius goal.

Port was up for the contest, trading goals to take a narrow quarter-time lead after Ollie Lord threaded one through from a tight angle on the siren.

After spurning some simple chances in the first quarter, Gold Coast opened a handy lead with some nice transition from the defensive half in the second.

With his midfield pressuring Port Adelaide's entries inside 50, Collins was dominating his match-up with Charlie Dixon and intercepting balls in the air and on the ground.

Lloyd Johnston had the home crowd on its feet with an exciting goal-on-the-run from 40m, while fellow inclusion Malcolm Rosas jnr overcame a quiet start to kick two quick goals and give the Suns a 17-point advantage at the main break.

They maintained that lead for most of the second half and deserved to win.

Zak Butters (35) and Dan Houston (34) got plenty of the ball, while Aliir Aliir (22 and 14 marks) can hold his head high.

Suns break a 13-year drought

Port Adelaide was Gold Coast's first victim in the AFL, upsetting them at AAMI Stadium in 2011. However, since that historic day 13 years ago, it's been nothing but Power victories when the teams have met. Not any longer though. After 14 consecutive losses to the same opponent, the Suns finally broke through, trailing at quarter-time, but blowing the contest open with six second-quarter goals before hanging on to win.

Young Sun in likely MRO strife

Elevated to the senior team after some strong VFL form, it could be a short-lived stint at the top level for Alex Davies after a first-quarter incident involving Lachie Jones. The Port defender stood over a loose ball about to pick it up when Davies clattered into him at high speed. Jones hit the turf immediately and was escorted from the field, failing a head injury assessment test and being substituted out of the game with concussion.

A day to forget for Horne-Francis

Always one of the first player's put on the opposition's scouting board, Jason Horne-Francis was well and truly contained by Gold Coast. The former No.1 draft pick did not touch the ball in the first quarter and gave away a 50m penalty early in the second that led to a Sam Flanders goal. Ken Hinkley left the powerful midfielder inside 50 for much of the second half, and he had a couple of nice moments with two goals, but with just nine disposals and four free kicks conceded, it was a day he'd rather forget.

GOLD COAST 2.4 8.4 13.6 14.12 (96)

PORT ADELAIDE 3.2 5.5 10.7 12.10 (82)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Humphrey 2, King 2, Lukosius 2, Rosas jnr 2, Ainsworth, Anderson, Flanders, Johnstone, Long, Powell

Port Adelaide: Horne-Francis 2, Mead 2, Boak, Butters, Dixon, Evans, Lord, Narkle, Sweet, Wines

BEST

Gold Coast: Anderson, Collins, Powell, Flanders, Davies, Uwland, Moyle

Port Adelaide: Butters, Aliir, Houston, Rozee, Mead

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

Port Adelaide: Jones (neck/concussion), Marshall (hip)

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Will Graham (replaced Jed Walter in the third quarter)

Port Adelaide: Francis Evans (replaced Jones at quarter-time)

Crowd: 14,526 at People First Stadium