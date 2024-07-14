Ken Hinkley says Jason Horne-Francis has a lot to learn after an undisciplined performance against the Suns

Jason Horne-Francis looks on during the match between Gold Coast and Port Adelaide at People First Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says young star Jason Horne-Francis has "still got a lot to learn" after a poor performance in Sunday's loss to Gold Coast.

Horne-Francis had just nine disposals in the 14-point defeat, and despite looking dangerous on occasions with two goals, let himself down by conceding four free kicks.

SUNS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

The former No.1 draft pick got drawn into some physical altercations, notably with Nick Holman, and gave away a 50m penalty to Sam Flanders in the second quarter that led to a goal.

Horne-Francis shoved Flanders to the turf after originally infringing with a high tackle.

Learn More 07:09

Hinkley said although he was a young player, it was no excuse for the South Australian.

"He's got to be better than he was today in some moments ... and we won't accept that that's okay," Hinkley said.

The first pick in the 2021 AFL Draft did not touch the football in the first quarter and had just two disposals at half-time.

Hinkley pushed him forward for long stretches, but Horne-Francis attended 10 centres bounces and was a big part of the midfield brigade that was beaten by the Suns.

"He's learned a lot, but he's still got a lot more to learn and I think that's clear when you have a young player developing," Hinkley said.

"He's an aggressive player who seeks out body contact sometimes and once you let the oppo get a look at it, they tend to come after you a little bit more

"Jason's learning to deal with that and he has to get better."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:00 Full post-match, R18: Suns Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 18’s match against Port Adelaide

05:35 Full post-match, R18: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 18’s match against Gold Coast

07:09 Highlights: Gold Coast v Port Adelaide The Suns and Power clash in round 18

00:47 Power Veteran streams through to spark life late Travis Boak calmly slots an important running goal late in the final quarter to keep Port Adelaide within reach

00:33 Powell's powerful left shocks Power Wil Powell finishes off a brilliant Gold Coast team goal after Darcy Byrne-Jones is pinged for holding the ball

00:18 Rosas in hot water after elbow connects Malcolm Rosas may find himself in MRO trouble after collecting Logan Evans with a wayward elbow

00:30 Friendly fire sees Port forward sidelined Todd Marshall comes off the field after this accidental incident with teammate Charlie Dixon

00:37 Sun's high hit sparks quarter-time tension Lachie Jones comes off the field after this incident involving Alex Davies which eventuates in a quarter-time scuffle

00:45 Mead slots beauty as bounce confounds Ballard Jackson Mead blazes away to kick a brilliant running goal with a bit of help from a lucky bounce

Port played without Lachie Jones (concussion) for three quarters and Todd Marshall (hip) for the second half, with the latter on the wrong end of some friendly fire from Charlie Dixon.

Hinkley said it was Gold Coast's ability to execute in big moments that separated the teams.

"We were a little bit off what we've been, but that's more to do with the Suns than us," he said.

Learn More 05:35

A week after saying his team needed to grow up, Damien Hardwick was pleased with his side's response, but said there were still plenty of areas to improve on.

Led by Noah Anderson and Sam Collins – joint captains in the absence of injured Jarrod Witts and Touk Miller – the Suns had 10 goalkickers and held off any surge Port threw at them.

Hardwick said they were capable of "great things" and he needed to drive them accordingly.

"We'll get a fair bit out of that last five or six minutes, when we probably went forward when we didn't have to," Hardwick said.

"We always had a spare, so let's just use the spare.

"Trying to get that message across and that understanding is something I'm still working on with the playing group, so we'll get better with that.

"You look at our KPIs … we are very very strong.

Learn More 07:00

"Again, coulda, shoulda, woulda, but if we had have won those two games against St Kilda and North Melbourne that we lost by a kick, all of a sudden the picture looks very different.

"The fact is, we are where are.

"Do I think we're capable of high and strong things? Absolutely. And I want our playing group to believe that too. We'll keep driving them as hard as we can."