Luke Parker celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover more Essendon leaders must step up, a Suns defender is on track to be an All-Australian and much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 18 of the 2024 season.

1) Swans veteran has a part to play in premiership hunt

Luke Parker had only missed occasional matches since becoming a regular part of the Sydney line-up on its way to the 2012 premiership, until sidelined by injury and suspension this year. So it was a shock when the three-time club champion was unable to break into the side after overcoming a broken arm sustained in the pre-season, then was suspended for six weeks for a high bump while playing in the VFL. The Swans rushed their former co-captain back for the 79-point win over the Kangaroos, though he started as the sub for the first time since the 2012 Grand Final and played less than a half. But that was enough time for Parker to gather 13 disposals and boot two goals, while showing that he can play a critical role in the Swans' midfield or up forward as they chase a first flag in 12 years. - Martin Pegan

2) Young gun relishes responsibility of being top Dog

Among the swag of tall forwards at Whitten Oval, Aaron Naughton has always been the main man, so when he was ruled out with concussion the weight of responsibility moved heavily to Jamarra Ugle-Hagan's head. Any concerns that expectations might be too much for the 22-year-old were allayed in the Bulldogs' win against Carlton on Saturday night. Ugle-Hagan had a career-best 20 disposals and kicked four goals, including the last of the game to take the win out of the Blues' grasp. No doubt Luke Beveridge will joke about Naughton having to return through the VFL, but the coach can have a laugh because he knows he has one of the game's most exciting young forwards finally finding his feet – and just in time for the Dogs to mount a serious flag challenge. – Howard Kimber

3) You'd love to play with Sam Collins

Playing without regular co-captains Jarrod Witts (back) and Touk Miller (wrist), Gold Coast's leadership responsibility on Sunday fell to Sam Collins and Noah Anderson. While Anderson had a magnificent game in the middle of the ground, again it was 'Colossal Collins' that set the tone with his uncompromising physicality in the defensive half. The full-back not only kept Charlie Dixon in his pocket for most of the day, he also won back a game-high nine intercept possessions – a statistic he comfortably leads the AFL in – to ensure Port Adelaide struggled to convert its inside 50 chances. Collins should be on track for the All-Australian squad of 44, and if he maintains this level of form, possibly the final team. – Michael Whiting

Charlie Dixon and Sam Collins compete for the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against Gold Coast in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

4) Tiger has more left to give

This year hasn't gone to plan for Dion Prestia, but there is still time to salvage a chunk of the season. The 31-year-old had only managed six appearances before Sunday due to soft tissue issues, but the Jack Dyer medallist can still fire at the highest level. He collected nine disposals before the first break against Greater Western Sydney, rolled up his sleeves and finished with 27 in his first game back. Prestia was a key cog in the Damien Hardwick dynasty and has more left in the tank. – Josh Gabelich

Dion Prestia tackles Tom Green during Richmond's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

5) Fringe Eagles have plenty to give in run home

Caretaker coach Jarrad Schofield shook up selection this week and gave several Eagles the chance to fight for their futures against Brisbane. Among them was third-year onballer Zane Trew, who looked at home in the midfield and produced his best game for the club. The tough 22-year-old finished with 20 disposals (nine contested), eight tackles and three clearances in his preferred inside role after previously getting fleeting chances as a substitute and wingman, and you'd expect he'll get another chance to push his case next week. The end of the season is about learning about the list, and Luke Edwards, Harry Edwards and Jack Hutchinson were others who had bright moments against a settled, well-drilled opponent that is now in the top four. – Nathan Schmook

Zane Trew tackles Lachie Neale during West Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

6) The 30 minutes that will give Crows hope

It may have only been a cameo performance, but the half-hour display from Riley Thilthorpe against St Kilda on Saturday night will be prominent in Adelaide fans' and coaches' minds as they look towards next season. The wet conditions didn't suit big men, so having a 202cm substitute playing his first game of the year looked like a less-than-inspired decision by Matthew Nicks, but Thilthorpe's seven-disposal, two-goal final term put the game beyond the Saints' grasp. More importantly it gave a glimpse of a future where the Crows can fly high without Taylor Walker, their mainstay in front of goals for the past decade. If Thilthorpe can stay injury free, a long-term partnership with Darcy Fogarty could become one of the League's most potent. – Howard Kimber

7) Essendon's leaders need to share the load

As wonderful as he has been this season, not everything needs to fall on the shoulders of Zach Merrett. As the year progresses, Merrett has been getting increasing attention from opposition players, with Alex Neal-Bullen having a run-with role in Melbourne's win over Essendon. Brad Scott said the Bombers didn't adjust to the very wet conditions – top teams will make tweaks on the run, with senior players setting the pace and direction of play without having to wait for a quarter break. Instead, the Bombers went into their shell and tried to play a neat game, rather than long and direct for territory in the pouring rain. – Sarah Black

Essendon looks dejected after its loss to Melbourne in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

8) This big man has transformed the Hawks' season



Much was made of Hawthorn's midfield problems early in 2024, but the emergence of ruckman Lloyd Meek has played a major part in the Hawks' turnaround. Meek replaced Ned Reeves as No.1 ruck and, combined with the return of gun midfielder Will Day, the 26-year-old has been instrumental in the Hawks' run. Saturday's 13-point win over Fremantle marked Hawthorn's ninth from its past 12 games and Meek played a crucial role with 51 hitouts (11 to advantage) and 15 disposals in a tough battle with Luke Jackson. Led by Meek, the Hawthorn midfield took over in the final quarter, winning clearances 12-5 to help lift the Hawks to an important win. – Dejan Kalinic

Lloyd Meek in action during the R18 match between Hawthorn and Fremantle at UTAS Stadium on July 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

9) Geelong's next generation cannot be ignored

While the impact of senior players was crucial for Geelong in its 20-point win over Collingwood on Friday, it was in fact the next crop of players who really got the job done. The likes of Patrick Dangerfield, Jeremy Cameron and Tom Stewart were important, but the consolidation of Gryan Miers, Max Holmes and Jack Bowes alongside youngsters Lawson Humphries, Sam De Koning and Oliver Dempsey is what makes the Cats such a dangerous prospect this year. Dempsey covered the most ground of any player on the field, offering consistency across 100 per cent game time on the wing, Humphries recorded 23 disposals and 13 marks in defence, and De Koning became a fourth midfielder while playing as the No.1 ruck option. After several seasons of the Cats regularly relying on the oldest squad in the competition, the emergence of this damaging next crop has them well in the hunt for another flag. – Gemma Bastiani