State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Norwood v Adelaide at Norwood Oval, Saturday July 13, 1.10pm ACST

Young gun Daniel Curtin pressed his case to add to his two AFL games with a starring role in his side's 63-point loss to ladder leaders Norwood.

Last year's No.8 draft pick, who featured in the senior side in rounds nine and 10, was the Crows' best player with two goals, 22 disposals and seven tackles.

Chayce Jones also got plenty of the ball with 20 touches, while Harry Schoenberg gathered 18 disposals.

Forward Chris Burgess kicked a goal from 13 disposals, while James Borlase had 16 touches.

Mid-season pick-up Toby Murray also had 16 disposals and 10 hitouts, with first-year player Oscar Ryan gathering 17.

Ned McHenry (12), Lachie Gollant (nine) and Charlie Edwards (eight) were less prolific, and Kieran Strachan had seven touches and 21 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Carlton at Whitten Oval, Sunday July 14, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Geelong at AIA Vitality Centre, Saturday July 13, 1.05pm AEST

Former Saint Jack Bytel was a standout in Collingwood's 29-point VFL loss to Geelong on Saturday, gathering 33 disposals, five clearances and a goal.

Lachie Sullivan kicked two goals from 13 disposals as he looks for another senior opportunity, while Dan McStay kicked one in his first game of the year.

Fin Macrae also slotted a major from 19 touches as well as grabbing a game-high eight clearances, and Ed Allan kicked one goal from 15 disposals, the pair sharing a team-high six tackles each.

Reef McInnes was busy with 18 touches and eight marks, Harry DeMattia had 17 disposals and Tew Jiath finished with 15.

Defender Charlie Dean took eight marks to go with 11 disposals, mid-season pick up Iliro Smit also had the ball 11 times and Ash Johnson finished with six touches.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Essendon at Casey Fields, Sunday July 14, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v Peel Thunder at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday July 13, 2.30pm AWST

Matt Taberner kicked three goals as Peel suffered a 23-point loss to East Fremantle on Saturday.

Taberner, whose last AFL game was in round five, had seven disposals and three tackles to go with his team-high three goals.

Karl Worner was busy with 22 disposals and Ethan Hughes had 20 touches.

Continuing his comeback from injury, Nathan O'Driscoll had 18 disposals, while Hugh Davies finished with 16.

Max Knobel had a big game in the ruck with 50 hitouts, 16 disposals and a goal.

Ethan Stanley (14 disposals), Brandon Walker (14), Cooper Simpson (13) and Tom Emmett (12) were also solid.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Geelong at AIA Vitality Centre, Saturday July 13, 1.05pm AEST

Rookie Ted Clohesy was Geelong's best in its 29-point win over Collingwood on Saturday, gathering 30 disposals, five clearances and two goals.

Brandan Parfitt got enough of the ball to catch selectors' eyes, finishing with 34 disposals and seven clearances, while ruckman Rhys Stanley also did his best for a senior recall with 22 touches, 32 hitouts, six clearances and a goal.

Mitch Hardie was busy with 25 disposals and two goals, Jed Bews kicked one goal from 21 touches and 10 marks, and George Stevens also slotted one from 29 disposals and seven clearances.

After missing at AFL level due to illness last round, Mitch Knevitt proved he's still worthy with 20 disposals and a goal, Mark O'Connor had 19 touches and Connor O'Sullivan 17.

Phoenix Foster kicked two goals, while category B rookie ruckman Joe Furphy kicked one.

Other senior Cats in action included Emerson Jeka (14 disposals), James Willis (11) and Oisin Mullin (10).

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Gold Coast at Swinburne Centre, Sunday July 14, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Box Hill at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday July 13, 12.05pm AEST

Henry Hustwaite pushed his case for a senior recall in Box Hill's 53-point loss to Southport on Saturday.

Hustwaite had a game-high eight clearances as part of his 23 disposals and five tackles.

Finn Maginness was busy with 27 touches and Joshua Bennetts gathered 21.

Jai Serong (19 disposals), Ned Reeves (eight disposals, 30 hitouts and a goal) and Bailey Macdonald (16) were solid.

Seamus Mitchell finished with 19 disposals and Denver Grainger-Barras kicked one goal from nine touches.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Essendon at Casey Fields, Sunday July 14, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v North Melbourne at Tramway Oval, Saturday July 13, 10.05am AEST

Zac Fisher was a strong contributor and Zane Duursma kicked three goals as North Melbourne recorded a five-point win over Sydney on Saturday.

Fisher, unable to break back into the senior team after a foot injury, had 27 disposals at Tramway Oval on Saturday.

Duursma kicked three goals from 10 touches with Cooper Harvey (12 disposals and two goals) kicking the matchwinner.

Robert Hansen jnr was busy with 16 disposals and two goals, Will Phillips had 22 touches and seven clearances and Miller Bergman had 17 disposals.

Hamish Free (16 disposals, 21 hitouts, seven clearances and a goal) was important in the ruck.

Charlie Lazzaro was busy with 24 disposals and Tyler Sellers kicked two goals.

Defender Griffin Logue continued his comeback from a knee injury with seven disposals.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Glenelg at Alberton Oval, Saturday July 13, 2.10pm ACST

Defender Esava Ratugolea made a successful return from a hamstring injury as the Magpies lifted themselves off the bottom of the ladder.

The former Cat gathered 14 disposals and six marks and was solid in the upset win over Glenelg.

Willie Rioli put his hand up for a recall to the senior side with three goals from eight touches, while developing tall forward Thomas Scully also notched three majors.

Dylan Williams was one of his team's biggest ball-winners with 18, and youngster Hugh Jackson had 16.

Tom Clurey touched the ball 13 times, with ruckman Dante Visentini having a massive 54 hitouts to go with his 12 disposals.

Jed McEntee was relatively quiet with just nine disposals.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Gold Coast at Swinburne Centre, Sunday July 14, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Sandringham at DSV Stadium, Saturday July 13, 3.05pm AEST

Several AFL-listed players put their hand up for selection in Sandringham’s 20-point loss to Williamstown.

Untried forward Matty Allison kicked five goals to make his strongest case for a senior debut yet, while veteran midfielder Seb Ross laid a whopping 14 tackles to go with his 21 disposals, five clearances and a goal.

Journeyman Tom Campbell dominated in the ruck with 34 hitouts and 18 disposals, also rolling forward for a goal while Max Heath took over the ruck duties. The 21-year-old had 20 hitouts of his own and kicked two goals.

Defender Liam Stocker had 22 disposals, eight marks and three tackles, while 19-year-old midfielder/forward Olli Hotton racked up 26 touches and five clearances.

First-year midfielder Angus Hastie had 22 disposals, eight marks and four tackles, while forward-turned-defender Isaac Keeler had 15 disposals and took seven marks.

Small forward Lance Collard brought the pressure with seven tackles to go with his 13 disposals, while Irish rookie Liam O’Connell had 14 disposals and took six marks playing as a defender.

Defender Angus McLennan took seven marks to go with his 14 disposals and three tackles, while veteran Zaine Cordy took three marks and had 12 touches.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v North Melbourne at Tramway Oval, Saturday July 13, 10.05am AEST

Sam Reid continued to build on his return from injury as Sydney lost to North Melbourne by five points on Saturday.

Reid gathered 19 disposals and had six marks and kicked two goals in the Swans' loss.

Aaron Francis was busy with 22 disposals and Corey Warner had 19 to go with his seven tackles.

Youngster Caiden Cleary fought hard with 15 disposals and nine tackles and Peter Ladhams had 12 disposals, 15 hitouts and kicked a goal.

Angus Sheldrick (15 disposals), Indhi Kirk (13) and Jaiden Magor (17) were solid, while Joel Hamling kicked one goal from 11 touches.

Dropped from the senior side, Sam Wicks had 12 disposals.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v West Perth at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday July 13, 11.10am AWST

Premiership Eagles Jack Darling and Dom Sheed suited up in the WAFL to help the side win a thriller by eight points.

Veteran Darling, who was dropped for Sunday's AFL game against Brisbane in what will be interim coach Jarrad Schofield's first match in charge, kicked two goals from 17 disposals and seven marks in a strong display up forward.

Sheed was everywhere as he racked up 31 touches, 10 marks and three tackles.

Young midfielder Jai Culley had an excellent game with two majors and 21 disposals, as Archer Reid booted three goals.

Rhett Bazzo made a successful return from a groin injury with 12 disposals.

Youngsters Jordyn Baker (19 touches, one goal), Clay Hall (18, one) and Harvey Johnston (16, one) all got plenty of the ball and contributed on the scoreboard.

Tyrell Dewar and Coby Burgiel added two goals of their own, with Campbell Chesser having 17 disposals.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Carlton at Whitten Oval, Sunday July 14, 12pm AEST

