Callum Twomey takes a look at the half-back contenders for this year's All-Australian side

Josh Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NASIAH Wanganeen-Milera has one half-back flank of the All-Australian team sewn up. The other side is still up for grabs.

But as the selectors go into the last round and final throes of putting together their team, don't forget Josh Daicos.

Collingwood's end-of-season form slump has taken some of the fire off the Pies' flag push, but Daicos' chances of a second All-Australian guernsey – this one as a half-back after his stellar campaign on the wing in 2022 – remain strong.

Daicos' averages compare comfortably with all the best half-back contenders this year: an average of 27.4 disposals, kicking efficiency of 73 per cent, 514 metres games, 5.1 score involvements and 18.2 uncontested possessions a game.

Very little separates the All-Australian half-back candidates behind Wanganeen-Milera, who is rated the No.3 player in the game this year via Champion Data's 100x Rating system.

There is Bailey Dale, who was named an All-Australian for the first time in 2021 and made the extended squad last year but not the final team. Dale has ranked high for metres gained amongst the half-back group, just behind Brisbane veteran Dayne Zorko, whose numbers also stack up to be in contention with an average of 605 metres gained from the pivotal spot.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera kicks a goal during St Kilda's clash against Melbourne in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Zorko was named the All-Australian half-back last year along with then Port Adelaide star Dan Houston.

While Zorko will again be considered, St Kilda's Jack Sinclair, Fremantle's Jordan Clark and Greater Western Sydney pair Lachie Ash and Lachie Whitfield are others also in the mix this year beyond Wanganeen-Milera, who moved into the midfield in the second half of the year but set up his season as a half-back on the way to his historic $2 million deal this week.

Darcy Wilmot also sits highly as a half-back for Brisbane this season under Champion Data's evaluations and will be an All-Australian contender to watch in coming seasons, though not in 2025.

Wanganeen-Milera ranks top two for the half-back group in average disposals (30.2), uncontested possessions (18.1), metres gained (659) and score involvements (6.4) but his role switch in recent months has also impacted some of those categories.

Until its five defeats from its past six games, the Magpies sat comfortably on top of the ladder for the majority of the season yet have only two locks for the All-Australian side this year – Josh's younger brother Nick, who will land his third straight All-Australian jumper and should get the Brownlow Medal he has so nearly grabbed in the past two season, and Jamie Elliott, whose career-best 50-goal season has him ranked as the highest small forward in the Coleman Medal tally.

In a hotly contested field, Josh Daicos' campaign since shifting to half-back should see him right in the mix as the secondary half-back having steered Collingwood's ball movement and been their go-to defensive playmaker.