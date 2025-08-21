Josh Gibcus plays his first game since round one last year when Richmond faces Geelong

Josh Gibcus looks on during a Richmond training session. Picture: Richmond FC

RICHMOND key defender Josh Gibcus will play his first AFL game in 527 days against Geelong at the MCG on Saturday.

The 2021 pick No.9 has endured a nightmare run since producing a brilliant debut season in 2022, managing only two senior appearances since then due to long-term injuries.

After returning in the VFL at the start of last month and gradually building his game time and form across six games in the reserves, Adem Yze has picked Gibcus for the final game of 2025.

The 22-year-old hasn't played since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in round one last year in just his second game after missing all of 2023 due to a complex hamstring injury.

Learn More 00:52

Richmond has been ultra-conservative with the Ballarat product, who suffered a couple of setbacks in his recovery from the knee reconstruction and didn't play for 15 months.

Gibcus required secondary knee surgery last year and didn't run at all for nine months until January this year.

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels product has visited renowned sports medicine practice Aspetar in each of the past two off-seasons, working with Irish performance rehab specialist Enda King in Doha to help his recovery.

With Nick Vlastuin ruled out for the final game of the season after fracturing his ankle against North Melbourne, Gibcus will replace him down back against the Cats.

Learn More 25:10

Gibcus was Richmond's first top 10 pick since the club selected Vlastuin at No.9 in 2012 and has been viewed as a crucial component of the Tigers' long-term plans since he arrived at Punt Road.

The Tigers selected six players in the first-round of last year's AFL Draft and involved Gibcus in the process. Rated for his footy IQ and intelligence, the defender scouted players with the late Chris Toce, Rhy Gieschen and Matt Clarke before he moved to West Coast.

Learn More 27:59

Those players are the future of Richmond. Now Gibcus gets the chance to head to an off-season with the benefit of returning at AFL level.