Collingwood players look dejected after their loss to Hawthorn in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE KING is not quite dead, but they have certainly been dethroned – at least for now.

While Collingwood has come back to the pack this season when it comes to prevailing in tight finishes, Greater Western Sydney has emerged as the king of clutch in 2025.

The Giants boast a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 points or less in 2025, the only club with a perfect record in such games.

Adam Kingsley's side has got the better of Melbourne (by three points), Geelong (four points), Richmond (three points) and Gold Coast (seven points) this season.

It is the continuation of a trend under Kingsley, with the Giants holding a 14-6 record in close games since he took over at the start of the 2023 season.

However, of some concern for Kingsley and his side ahead of September, that includes an 0-3 record in finals, with GWS's past three finals all ending in defeat by less than 10 points.

Of the nine sides in finals contention this year, Gold Coast (4-1), Fremantle (3-2) and Adelaide (4-3) are the only other teams with a win rate of better than 50 per cent in close games this season.

The Magpies are middle of the pack with a 3-4 record this year, but it is a significant drop for them given they had been unrivalled in close games under Craig McRae's watch.

Between 2022 and 2024, the Pies went a remarkable 23-2-5 in games decided by 10 points or less, but Saturday night's thrilling three-point loss to Adelaide was the third straight game decided by 10 points or less that the Pies have lost.

At the other end of the scale, Melbourne fans could well be wondering what could have been this season given it has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 points or less, while West Coast's horror season could have been slightly better had it been able to improve on an 0-4 record in close games.

Melbourne players look dejected after a loss to Collingwood in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

With 19 games still to come this year, the 2025 season has so far included 48 games decided by 10 points or less. While it is unlikely to reach the heights of the past two years (59 in 2024 and 57 in 2023), the 2025 campaign will still rank highly in terms of the number of close games.

Seasons with most matches decided by 10 points or less

59 – 2024

57 – 2023

49 – 2014

48 - 2025*

47 – 2019, 2021

45 – 2018

44 – 2017

43 – 2002

42 – 2010, 2013, 2022

Record in games decided by 10 points or less in 2025

Greater Western Sydney 4-0

St Kilda 5-1

Gold Coast 4-1

Carlton 2-1

Fremantle 3-2

Adelaide 4-3

Brisbane 3-1-2

Essendon 3-3

Western Bulldogs 3-3

Port Adelaide 2-2

Collingwood 3-4

Sydney 3-4

Geelong 2-3

Richmond 2-3

Hawthorn 1-2

North Melbourne 2-1-4

Melbourne 1-5

West Coast 0-4