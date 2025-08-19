Eligible to join the Demons or the Suns, Kalani White – the son of Jeff – has made a call on his future

Kalani White in action during the Allies' Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Country on July 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

KALANI White has committed to joining Melbourne as his club of choice, with the son of former Demons star Jeff set to join the club via this year's Telstra AFL Draft.

White was eligible to join the Demons as a father-son, where Jeff played 236 games, or the Gold Coast as an Academy player, having been part of the Suns Academy for more than five years while living in Queensland.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

However, the athletic tall prospect has always leaned towards joining the Demons and has made that decision official, with the club now to have the ability to match a bid for him at November's draft. The Demons have also committed to him as a father-son selection.

As a developing tall who has played in the ruck as well as in key positions, White is likely to be a later draft selection.

Kalani White attempts to mark over Mitch Podhajski during the Marsh AFL National Academy match between Australia U18 and Coburg VFL at Whitten Oval on April 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He played for the Allies at the mid-year Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships and also for the Suns in their series in the Coates Talent League, and recently completed a run of games playing for Casey Demons in the VFL.

In his debut at the level, he booted 2.2 against Essendon's VFL side.

White, who is 198cm and has a big leap, has been invited to test at a state Draft Combine in October.

Kalani White, Zeke Uwland, Levi Ashcroft and Koby Coulson in 2018. Picture: @JeffWhite34 X

Jeff White played 268 games across his AFL career after being the No.1 draft pick in 1994 for Fremantle, having crossed to Melbourne after three seasons with the Dockers to start his career.

The Demons will also get access to Next Generation Academy prospect Toby Sinnema at this year's draft.