Port Adelaide star Ollie Wines and Gold Coast youngster Alex Davies faced the Tribunal on Tuesday night

Ollie Wines looks on during a Port Adelaide training session at Alberton Oval on August 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

OLLIE Wines will miss the send-offs of Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley and former captain Travis Boak after failing to overturn his three-match suspension at the AFL Tribunal.

Wines was charged for a high bump on Carlton's Cooper Lord in the second quarter of the Power's 54-point loss at Marvel Stadium.

Lord played out the second quarter before being substituted during the third term with delayed concussion symptoms.

The bump on Lord, who had just kicked the ball, was considered high contact, severe impact and careless conduct.

Port Adelaide argued at Tuesday night's hearing the charge should have been downgraded to high impact - a grading that would have only reduced Wines' ban to two matches.

But the Tribunal upheld the suspension after nearly 30 minutes of deliberating, given the degree of force and injury suffered by Lord.

"It is not at all surprising that impact of this type resulted in a concussion to Lord," Tribunal chair Jeff Gleeson KC said.

"We find that it was the bump from Wines that caused the concussion."

Wines said he could not smother or tackle Lord as he was running towards the Carlton player from behind.

The club added the incident was a "football act" and Wines was entitled to bump in a bid to affect Lord's kick.

The suspension means Wines will miss out on Friday night's clash with the Suns at Adelaide Oval.

"It's the farewell of my only ever coach Ken Hinkley and long-time teammate Travis Boak," Wines said.

"I have strong bonds with him and we've been through a lot."

Wines will also miss the first two games of next season under incoming coach Josh Carr.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gold Coast successfully downgraded midfielder Alex Davies' one-match ban for an attempted shepherd to a fine.

Davies' hit on GWS opponent Ryan Angwin during their shock 35-point home loss on Saturday was originally judged as high contact, medium impact and careless conduct.

The Suns argued the charge should be downgraded to low impact, which would reduce the penalty to a fine.

Davies pleaded not guilty to rough conduct, with the club arguing the midfielder had opted to brace for contact and not to bump.

The 23-year-old said he believed he was going to receive the ball from teammate Noah Anderson before, upon realising he was no longer in the play, he opted instead to stop Angwin's run.

Davies added he had dropped his knees to reduce momentum and minimise impact, but the GWS player had moved in an "unusual, unpredictable" way.

"I wasn't thinking he was going to move his head into me," Davies said at the hearing.

The Suns also pointed out Angwin was not treated for injury after the incident and is not expected to miss any games.

After 40 minutes of deliberation, the Tribunal panel said Davies had bumped Angwin but were satisfied the Suns player had attempted to reduce the impact.