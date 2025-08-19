Luke Jackson and Tim English contest the ruck during the round four match between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on April 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TEN matches, nine teams and eight finals places.

A season that has seen nine evenly-matched teams set themselves apart will come down to the last round to determine which of the eight continues into finals.

Adelaide, Geelong, Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney each face a side already out of contention, while Gold Coast has two games against lesser lights to come after its match against Essendon was postponed earlier this year.

The spotlight will shine brightest on Sunday when Brisbane hosts Hawthorn with a top-four spot on the line, after Western Bulldogs and Fremantle meet in a crunch clash with a finals spot up for grabs.

Here is who and what to look out for across round 24, as well as a tip for each match.

Learn More 16:21

Essendon v Carlton, MCG

Thursday, August 21, 7.30pm AEST

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Bombers v Blues HERE

Last time: Carlton 11.12 (78) d Essendon 11.4 (70), R13 2025

What it means

Essendon (6-15) might be counting the days until its injury-ravaged campaign ends but will head into the off-season with heads held high if it can pull off a surprise win over arch-rival Carlton. The Bombers came close to doing just that a couple of months ago but have since been on a horror streak of 11 consecutive defeats while at least building experience in their young talents and second tier.

Carlton (8-14) has endured a season to forget as it has regularly fallen short of challenging the finals contenders with only one win from 11 matches against the clear top nine sides. The Blues have been more competitive against the lesser lights and after thumping the Power in arguably their best win of the year could now finish their campaign with back-to-back victories against their wounded rivals.

Game shapers

Archie Perkins has not hit the heights he would have wanted in his fifth season with the Bombers while averaging 13.9 disposals and booting 17 goals in 19 matches. The 23-year-old has undeniable talent that too rarely shines through, though he finished with a couple of majors last week and can launch into an important off-season with another promising performance as he reaches 100 matches.

Tom De Koning has continued to hold his cards close to his chest as clouds linger over his playing future and whether he will remain with the Blues or head elsewhere next year. The athletic 201cm ruck has too rarely lived up to expectations this season as his form has dropped away but could remind the Blues of his capabilities as he hits a 100-game milestone.

Early tip: Carlton by 11 points

Tom De Koning greets fans after the R23 match between Carlton and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood v Melbourne, MCG

Friday, August 22, 7.10pm AEST

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Magpies v Demons HERE

Last time: Collingwood 11.6 (72) d Melbourne 10.11 (71), R13 2025

What it means

Collingwood (15-7) showed that it is far from a spent force as it pushed ladder leader Adelaide to the line before falling agonisingly short of a victory that would have all but locked in a double chance. The Magpies still have a top-four spot in their own hands but another defeat that would make it six losses in their last seven matches could push the early pacesetters to as low as eighth place.

Melbourne (7-15) is crawling to the finish line of this season with its finals hopes dashed weeks ago and a new era under a new coach now on the horizon. The Demons have been unable to beat all six finals contenders they have faced during a horror second half of the season but could still finish their year on a high and shake up the top eight with a surprise win over their out-of-sorts old rivals.

Game shapers

Tim Membrey has been a more-than-handy pick-up for the Magpies with 30 majors from 20 matches in his first season with his third club. But the 31-year-old has seen the goals dry up through the second half of the season with only three majors in his past nine games as the Magpies need the key forward to return to form as he reaches 200 matches.

Max Gawn has enjoyed another fine season as he puts his name forward for an eighth All-Australian blazer even as the losses have mounted up and trouble has brewed around him. The Demons ruck remains a constant even as the club faces a change of regime and will lead the side out for the 128th time to move into third for the most games as captain of the club.

Early tip: Collingwood by 27 points

Tim Membrey celebrates a goal during the R23 match between Collingwood and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on August 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast, Adelaide Oval

Friday, August 22, 7.40pm ACST

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Power v Suns HERE

Last time: Gold Coast 14.12 (96) d Port Adelaide 12.10 (82), R18 2024

What it means

Port Adelaide (8-14) has been regularly reminded that it has fallen off the pace of the finals contenders but would have been disappointed to learn that it has now also lost touch with the likes of Carlton. The Power are certain to finish with their fewest wins in a season under departing coach Ken Hinkley but have shown in the past that they can turn to emotion to pull a surprise out of the bag.

Gold Coast (14-7) missed an opportunity to lock in a historic top-eight finish last week when it was handed a reality check on home turf by its bogey side Greater Western Sydney. The Suns still need one win from their two remaining matches to clinch a breakthrough finals berth but first face a danger game at a venue where they are yet to win and against a Power outfit with plenty to play for.

Game shapers

Connor Rozee might not be at his best after picking up knocks on the run home but continues to lead the way as injuries take their toll on the Power while they search for one more win under Ken Hinkley. The Power skipper is still averaging a career-high 27.1 disposals while spending more time in defence, and in his 150th game can be backed to find something extra for his departing coach.

Noah Anderson has enjoyed an outstanding first season as the Suns captain and been a key at crunch times in some of their most important wins. The 24-year-old has regularly shown he can be trusted to step up in the Suns' hour of need and after averaging 30.4 disposals and seven clearances this season should be backed to turn it on again with his side still needing at least one more victory.

Early tip: Gold Coast by 19 points

Noah Anderson in action during the R23 match between Gold Coast and GWS at People First Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, August 23, 1.20pm AEST

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Kangaroos v Crows HERE

Last time: Adelaide 17.12 (114) d North Melbourne 12.6 (78), R3 2025

What it means

North Melbourne (5-1-16) played like it had a point to prove against a rapidly rebuilding Richmond and as it signed off on 13 seasons of playing in Hobart to clinch arguably its most complete victory of the year. The Kangaroos have already secured their most wins in a season since 2019 but face a tougher test against a Crows outfit that is showing how quickly a side can rise in that time.

Adelaide (17-5) has not only locked in its first finals campaign since 2017 but is now also assured of a top-two finish and a pair of home finals after breaking its hoodoo against Collingwood in a cliffhanger last week, The Crows just need to beat the Kangaroos to secure the minor premiership but might be more concerned with fine-tuning for finals against a side they have beaten seven times in a row.

Game shapers

Harry Sheezel had a day out as he racked up 54 disposals to equal the record for the most in a game in VFL/AFL history while also adding a couple of goals in an all-round classic performance. The 20-year-old has continued to show his versatility while being shifted around the field for much of this season but has staked his claim for another run in the midfield against the in-form Crows.

Jordan Dawson arrived at the Crows as a classy defender-turned-winger but has turned himself into one of the top midfielders and leaders in the game as he has guided his side back into finals. The Crows captain's influence will be no less important after the club endured a week to forget and he ensures they stay focused on the job at hand even while coming up against the lowly Kangaroos.

Early tip: Adelaide by 24 points

Jordan Dawson celebrates after the siren of the R23 match between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval on August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v Geelong, MCG

Saturday, August 23, 4.15pm AEST

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Tigers v Cats HERE

Last time: Geelong 18.16 (124) d Richmond 7.10 (52), R17 2025

What it means

Richmond (5-17) missed a couple of opportunities in recent weeks to finish a promising season on a high as it fell narrowly short against St Kilda and then was thumped by North Melbourne. The Tigers will likely find it tougher against the Cats this week but can take plenty from the experience handed to their emerging talents this year while their experienced midfield leads the way.

Geelong (16-6) has hardly been tested during a charmed run home of five matches against sides already out of finals contention but showed it is ready for the pointy end of the season when outclassing Sydney last week. The Cats have done enough throughout the campaign to now have a top-two finish in their own hands and a win over the Tigers would lock in a pair of home finals.

Game shapers

Tim Taranto has been a key piece of the puzzle as the Tigers have performed above expectations for much of this season with his class and consistency especially important in the midfield. The 27-year-old unusually lowered his colours while the Kangaroos ran riot last week but can be backed to bounce back and lead the way against the Cats' onball brigade.

Tom Atkins might fly under the radar with his no-frills style but is integral to the Cats' engine room while being able to lock down on an important opponent or win the ball the other way. The 29-year-old was given more freedom to play his own game against the Swans and was a force around the stoppages ahead of reaching 150 games this week.

Early tip: Geelong by 51 points

Tom Atkins and Tom Papley during the R23 match between Geelong and Sydney at the SCG on August 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast v Sydney, Optus Stadium

Saturday, August 23, 5.35pm AWST

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Eagles v Swans HERE

Last time: Sydney 15.14 (104) d West Coast 11.12 (78), R4 2024

What it means

West Coast (1-21) is on the brink of claiming an unwanted slice of history as the first club to lose 22 matches in a home and away campaign. The Eagles will hope a one-win season is the turning point in their rebuild but even while playing the long game a shock win over a Swans outfit with little to play for would give the wooden spooners a huge boost heading into the off-season.

Sydney (11-11) has proven to be the best of the rest through the second half of the season while being the only side from outside the top half to upset a finals contender. The Swans were handed a reality check against the Cats last week but with a win over the lowly Eagles can at least finish with a positive win-loss record before aiming to bounce back into the top-eight next year.

Game shapers

Ryan Maric has been one of the shining lights in a dark season for the Eagles as the former mid-season No.1 pick has settled into defence and helped his under-fire side withstand opposition attacks. The 20-year-old reads the ball in flight to pull down intercept marks while the Eagles also look to get him involved the other way to make the most of his classy kicking.

Isaac Heeney has done enough to put himself right in the frame for back-to-back All-Australian blazers even as the Swans have paid a heavy price for a stuttering start to the season. But the Swans gun lowered his colours last week and will be eager to respond after being limited to a season-low 15 disposals and giving away cheap free kicks as his frustrations boiled over.

Early tip: Sydney by 47 points

Isaac Heeney during the round 23 match between Sydney and Geelong at Sydney Cricket Ground on August 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda, Engie Stadium

Sunday, August 24, 12.20pm AEST

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Giants v Saints HERE

Last time: GWS Giants 16.14 (110) d St Kilda 12.10 (82), R5 2025

What it means

Greater Western Sydney (15-7) made a pre-finals statement as it travelled to the Gold Coast without several key players and secured a comprehensive win over an in-form side that also locked in a spot in the top eight. The Giants could still snatch a double chance with a win over the Saints and if other results fall their way but might have to settle for one more victory securing a home elimination final.

St Kilda (9-13) put together one of the least impressive four-match winning streaks in recent times as it edged lesser lights Melbourne, North Melbourne, Richmond and Essendon by a combined 21 points. The Saints will gladly bank the victories but might celebrate even more over re-signing a key piece of their future before their focus turns to shaking up the top-eight with a win over the Giants.

Game shapers

Harry Himmelberg has put his past as an agile key forward behind him to become an integral part of the Giants backline where his intercept marking regularly turns defence into attack. The 29-year-old can lock down on a variety of forward opponents and with injuries hitting the Giants at the wrong time of year he could be tasked with minding the Saints' tall timber as reaches 200 matches.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has lit up the Saints' season with stunning moments and standout matches but arguably left his greatest contribution for the week before their last game. The 22-year-old resisted the lure of the clubs in South Australia to extend his stay with the Saints and could have one last special performance up his sleeve to complete a remarkable campaign.

Early tip: Greater Western Sydney by 31 points

Harry Himmelberg in action during the round 23 match between GWS and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, August 24, 3.15pm AEST

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Bulldogs v Dockers HERE

Last time: Fremantle 15.7 (97) d Western Bulldogs 12.9 (81), R4 2025

What it means

The Western Bulldogs (14-8) have climbed into the top eight for the first time since round 17 after thumping West Coast to make it four wins on the trot and Gold Coast slipped up last week. But the Dogs need one more win to secure a finals spot with a crunch clash against the Dockers widely expected to decide which of the two sides misses out.

Fremantle (15-7) put itself right in the finals mix and even into premiership contention with 11 wins from 12 matches through an impressive second half of the season. But the Dockers' worst performance in months and a defeat to the Lions could cost them a top-eight spot as recent history weighs heavy and the clash with the Dogs has turned into a winner-takes-all encounter.

Game shapers

Marcus Bontempelli has achieved almost everything in the game while becoming a star of the competition across more than 250 games but that will count for little next week if he is unable to lead the Bulldogs into another finals campaign. The Dogs skipper has been at his brilliant best even after a delayed start to the year and can be backed to step up and perform again with the stakes sky high.

Andrew Brayshaw has been integral to the Dockers' rebuild and return to finals contention across eight seasons but has hit a relatively lean patch at the wrong time of year. The 25-year-old has only gathered more than 23 disposals once in the past five weeks and will need to be back to his ball-winning best if the Dockers are to match the Dogs' deep-running midfield.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by nine points

Marcus Bontempelli in action during the R23 match between Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Marvel Stadium on August 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane v Hawthorn, Gabba

Sunday, August 24, 7.20pm AEST

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Lions v Hawks HERE

Last time: Brisbane 14.9 (93) d Hawthorn 8.12 (60), R11 2025

What it means

Brisbane (15-1-6) sent a warning shot across the competition as it dismantled the in-form Fremantle to leap back into the top four and put a double chance back in its own hands. The Lions have already snapped a surprise losing streak against the Hawks earlier this year and will now be out to rediscover their best on their own home deck before finals after splitting their last eight matches at the Gabba.

Hawthorn (15-7) is within reach of a top-four finish after a pair of resounding victories over Collingwood and then Melbourne proved to be worth more than just a return to form. The Hawks are only narrowly behind the Magpies in fourth place on percentage but now need to upset the Lions on a rare visit to the Gabba to give themselves a real shot at snatching a critical double chance.

Game shapers

Dayne Zorko is the gift that keeps on giving for the Lions after being a bargain basement pick-up and debuting for the club at the age of 23. The versatile veteran has been a gun across all parts of the field after starting in the forward half, spending time across the midfield, and now playing off half-back as he remains a key part to the Lions' premiership defence while reaching 300 matches.

Jack Gunston might have had low expectations coming into this season but however high they were he has surely blown them away with a career-high 60 goals. The 33-year-old is again critical to the Hawks' premiership hopes even after he could have been playing on the other side this week before reversing a move to the Lions after one year.

Early tip: Brisbane by 14 points

Dayne Zorko in action during the R23 match between Brisbane and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on August 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Essendon, People First Stadium

Wednesday, August 27, 7.20pm AEST

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Suns v Bombers HERE

Last time: Gold Coast 18.7 (115) d Essendon 11.8 (74), R17 2025

What it means

Gold Coast (14-7) will hope to have already secured a historic club-first finals campaign by the time it meets Essendon but either way should hold few fears in the postponed game after building its own form across the year. The Suns could even be chasing a top-four finish against the wounded Bombers while trying not to bear the thought of a pair of defeats that could cost them a finals place.

Essendon (6-15) might not want to spend too much time looking back on an injury-riddled season that has run aground with 11 consecutive defeats that could be 12 by the time it faces Gold Coast. The Bombers will have little to play for beyond laying a foundation for next season but could relish one last opportunity to be a top-eight disruptor.

Game shapers

Ben King looms as one of the Suns' most potent weapons as they close in on a breakthrough finals campaign while their spearhead brings reliability to the forward half amid his most prolific season. The 25-year-old has hit the scoreboard in every game and sits third in the Coleman medal race while booting a career-high 59 goals with two games and perhaps a few more still to play.

Sam Durham has underlined his status as a key cog in the Bombers' engine room as he remains a consistent performer during an at times difficult campaign. The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 22.3 disposals and 5.6 clearances a game and showed again last week against the Saints that he is the sort of player who will step up when his side is undermanned.

Early tip: Gold Coast by 37 points