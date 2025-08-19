Fremantle goalkicker Josh Treacy insists Jye Amiss is still having a significant impact despite not hitting the scoreboard

Josh Treacy and Jye Amiss after the R11 match between Walyalup (Fremantle) v Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) at Optus Stadium on May 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FREMANTLE spearhead Josh Treacy has defended the role of key forward Jye Amiss after a quiet fortnight, backing the tall forward to continue making an impact as the Dockers' season goes on the line against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

Amiss was critical to the Dockers' most recent winning run, kicking 10 goals across four games between rounds 18 and 21 and converting clutch chances in important wins against Hawthorn and Collingwood.

The young tall has gone goalless in the past two games, however, and had just three disposals in the loss to Brisbane as the Dockers stumbled at home and missed a chance to sew up their top-eight position.

Treacy, who has returned to form with seven goals across his past three games, said the Fremantle forwards were contributing as a collective and Amiss was making an impact away from the scoreboard.

"We've had a lot of change, and I feel like a lot of stepping up in our forward group this year that's allowed guys to probably take a bit more of a back seat, and we're scoring more as a collective rather than relying on a few individuals," Treacy said on Tuesday.

"It may seem like Jye's not having the impact that the fans or everyone else thinks that he should when he's still well and truly still impacting for us with or without the ball.

"I love playing with Jye, and for the next however many years we played together, he will continue to shine for us."

Exciting tall forward Pat Voss also went goalless for just the third time this year against the Lions after a run of 15 goals in his previous four games, while Treacy booted 2.2, missing out on a third after playing on in the goalsquare.

The 23-year-old said there was a "simple fix" for the Dockers to get their form back after reviewing the Brisbane loss on Tuesday and being left bemused by some of the team's actions.

"The vision we watched today, you sit there and just laugh at it almost because we go away from what we value," Treacy said.

Josh Treacy and Alex Pearce celebrate a goal during the round 23 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium on August 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Just like team [defence] stuff, to allow a team to have the uncontested marks that they did and really pick us apart, and then bringing your mates into the game in forward 50, capitalising on opportunities, and really doing it as a collective 23 rather than a few individuals.

"There's such an easy fix to what we value and what's going to help us win next week."

Treacy said he had not even considered the prospect of missing finals with 15 wins if the Dockers lose to the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

He refuted the suggestion the Dockers had suffered 'stage fright' in arguably their most consequential home and away game under coach Justin Longmuir.

"I think that's the wrong term to use, I think we just went away from what our best is and clearly played a really good opposition and they challenged us in a lot of ways. But I don't think stage fright was the issue," Treacy said.

"We just went away from the things that we value and what we play for and it clearly left us vulnerable in a few situations and Brisbane took their opportunities when they had them.

"We're not prepared to be done next week, that's for sure."

The Dockers were forced indoors to train on a basketball court on Tuesday after lightning interrupted a light session at their Cockburn base.

Star midfielder Hayden Young is pushing to return from a groin injury and will get the chance to prove his fitness at Wednesday's main training session.