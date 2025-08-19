Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND is a Fantasy anomaly, and we saw that again on the weekend with North Melbourne of all teams making a mockery of the Tigers. Richmond watched helplessly as young gun Harry Sheezel (DEF/MID, $1,110,000) ran rings around it with a whopping 54 disposals, seven marks, five tackles and two goals for a season-high 186.

The term Pig status can be loosely thrown around in Fantasy circles from time to time but this was pure overindulgent, Piggery from the 'Sheez' and you have to love it!

The big X-Man Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $943,000) is never one to miss out on the fun against the Tigers and he was among it once again, laying an impressive 18 tackles on his way to 165, while Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $845,000) recorded his first triple-figure return since round five with 40 disposals, nine marks, seven tackles and a goal for 162.

There is a theme forming here as we head into the Fantasy GF and it's all about fixture. Given the scores above, the Cats are right at the top of the shopping list given their game with the Tigers this week and a dead rubber game for the Swans against the lowly Eagles could also produce some thumping scores to get your side over the line.

MOST TRADED IN

Shaun Mannagh (FWD, $930,000)

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $876,000)

Errol Gulden (MID, $985,000)

Isaac Heeney (MID, $1,030,000)

Gryan Miers (FWD, $969,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $745,000)

Jack Macrae (FWD/MID, $846,000)

Sam Darcy (FWD, $824,000)

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $807,000)

Connor Rozee (MID/DEF, $926,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $845,000) +$81,000

Andrew McGrath (DEF, $762,000) +$80,000

Harry Sheezel (DEF/MID, $1,110,000) +$70,000

Sam Marshall (MID, $348,000) +$68,000

Hamish Davis (MID/FWD, $348,000) +$59,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Alex Sexton (DEF, $450,000) -$89,000

Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $445,000) -$76,000

Nick Vlastuin (DEF, $812,000) -$68,000

Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $543,000) -$62,000

Nathan O’Driscoll (MID, $526,000) -$62,000

Mattaes Phillipou looks for an option during the AFL Round 10 match between the West Coast Eagles and St Kilda. Picture: Getty Images

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Sam Marshall (MID, $348,000) -17

Hamish Davis (MID/FWD, $348,000) -6

Max Gruzewski (FWD, $272,000) -5

Cooper Trembath (DEF, $288,000) -4

Jordan Croft (FWD, $254,000) 4

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,163,000) 152

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,123,000) 144

Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1,220,000) 144

Nick Vlastuin (DEF, $812,000) 141

Matt Rowell (MID, $1,127,000) 139

STOCKS UP

Shaun Mannagh (FWD, $930,000)

The 28-year-old is in career best form with an average of 109 in his last five games on the back of an impressive 120. He has a 144 in that time to show he has an elite ceiling and faces the Tigers this week who have been giving up points for fun. He's not the kind of guy who will coast into finals and will take full advantage of the match-up.

Shaun Mannagh celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Sydney and Geelong at SCG in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $876,000)

The goalkicking machine was well held last week against the Swans but the shackles will be off this week and he is every chance to finish the home and away season with a bag. He played the Tigers in round 17 where he kicked an inaccurate four goals and five behinds, so if he straightens that up, he will have a huge day.

Errol Gulden (MID, $985,000)

The 23-year-old running machine has been disappointing by his lofty standards, recording just one triple-figure score in his last six games. That should change this week in a dead rubber against the Eagles where he will look to finish the season on a high in one of the easiest match-ups for midfielders in the game.

Finn Callaghan (MID, $1.01M)

The smooth-moving Giant is in fine form with back-to-back 120-plus scores leading into a match-up with the Saints. He has been getting a heap of the ball while increasing his tackle pressure of late, laying eight and six in the last two weeks respectively which has resulted in a scoring boost.

Finn Callaghan during the round 20 match between GWS and Sydney at ENGIE Stadium, July 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gryan Miers (FWD, $969,000)

Why not round out the five with another Cat to tame the Tigers? The hard-working half-forward has embraced the opportunity to pinch hit in the middle of late and hasn't scored under 90 in his last four games as a result. He has a nice ceiling, as we saw in round 12 when he scored 137 and he is every chance to work in these areas once again.

STOCKS DOWN

Jack Macrae (FWD/MID, $846,000)

The 31-year-old's time on ground is dropping at an alarming rate… and it's at a point where you need to double check whether he received the vest. He has played under 70 per cent time on ground four out of the last five games but the most worrying slide came last week. Alarm bells were ringing after going 66 and 65 per cent in round 21 and 22 but 55 per cent against the Bombers last week is next level, making him a priority trade.

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $929,000)

Regarded as one of the top-scoring midfielders in the game, it's hard to believe the recent output from the 25-year-old. In the last eight weeks, he has managed to score triple figures on just one occasion, which was back in round 18. Last week he recorded no marks to go with just 22 disposals which isn't a great sign leading onto a tough match-up with the Dogs.

Andrew Brayshaw kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Brisbane in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Darcy (FWD, $824,000)

The risk of chasing a forward that relies on goals was evident last week when the young star managed just 60 points despite kicking three against the Eagles. A match-up against the Dockers this week isn't a good one to target for key forwards, so he can be moved on.

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $809,000)

The 29-year-old looked a little better last week, receiving 15 CBAs and collecting 28 disposals on his way to a score of 85. He should be solid enough this week, but he hasn't reached triple figures in five weeks and the Pies don't give up easy points in the middle.

Luke Jackson (RUCK/FWD, $935,000)

The versatile star is coming off his worst performance of the year where he managed just 11 disposals, two marks, one tackle and a goal for a season-low 56 against the Lions. He has another tough match-up this week against the Dogs who play a restrictive brand of footy and he doesn't have the projected ceiling this week that a number of alternative options possess.

