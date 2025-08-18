The race for the Brownlow Medal is set to be as hot as ever

Jordan Dawson is tackled by Nick Daicos during the game between Adelaide and Collingwood in R23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT COULD be a three-horse race for this year's Brownlow Medal.

With just one round remaining in the 2025 season, only three players still remain in contention for footy's highest individual honour according to AFL.com.au's updated Brownlow Predictor.

Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson, Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos and Gold Coast skipper Noah Anderson are the three players still a chance for the Brownlow Medal, according to the predicted votes tally.

Dawson is tipped to be on 32 votes after round 23, with Daicos just one vote behind going into the final round of the season.

Anderson is predicted to be on 27 votes, but he remains in contention due to Gold Coast still having two games left in its campaign.

Geelong star Bailey Smith is among the contenders on 28 votes, but is no longer a mathematical chance to win, according to the predictor, after a season in which he's already missed three games due to injury.

There are then five players tied up in the chasing pack with Melbourne's Max Gawn, Greater Western Sydney's Tom Green, Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage, Gold Coast's Matt Rowell and St Kilda's Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera all tipped to be on 25 votes each.

Wanganeen-Milera's finish to the season has been particularly noteworthy, with the uncontracted Saints star now predicted to be on a run of five consecutive best-on-ground performances and six three-vote games from his past seven appearances.

This year's Brownlow Medal will be held on Monday 22 September.

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor

32 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

31 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

28 Bailey Smith (Geelong)

27 Noah Anderson (Gold Coast)

25 Max Gawn (Melbourne)

25 Tom Green (GWS Giants)

25 Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)

25 Matt Rowell (Gold Coast)

25 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (St Kilda)

Sportsbet odds

$2.75 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

$4.50 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

$7 Noah Anderson (Gold Coast)

$8 Bailey Smith (Geelong)

$10 Matt Rowell (St Kilda)

$18 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (St Kilda)