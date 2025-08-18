Ross Lyon provides a candid take on Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera's decision to stay at St Kilda

Ross Lyon talks to Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during St Kilda's training session at RSEA Park on June 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ROSS Lyon has spoken plainly about Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera's re-signing, saying it would have been "catastrophic" had the young gun left St Kilda.

Wanganeen-Milera, one of the brightest young talents in the game, has given the Saints their best news in 15 years by rejecting huge interest from the Adelaide clubs and committing for two more years.

As first reported by AFL.com.au, the 22-year-old breakout star becomes the first AFL player to earn $2 million per year in signing through to the end of 2027.

A membership offer released to celebrate the news generated so much interest it crashed the club website on Monday afternoon.

Learn More 07:51

"A good dopamine release, bit of euphoria ... relief as well, because it's such an important piece of our puzzle," Lyon told the Seven Network.

"It would have been catastrophic for the overall strategy, because from there it's like 'well, where's our really high-level performer?

"He's top of the pops at the moment as a 22-year-old. It would mean a re-calibrating of the strategy, I would have thought - how many drafts do you need to go to? How do those free agents, that we're trying to track, look?

"So it was a pivotal piece."

Wanganeen-Milera said he is glad the "stress" of his decision is over, adding family and teammates were pivotal.

He said the catalyst was his parents paying a visit last week.

"It was always up in the air around the course of the year, but I had a firm chat with my parents and manager," he said.

"The relationships I have here were huge in my decision ... I just felt like it wasn't right to leave.

"I wanted to achieve something special with (teammates) ... I love all the boys."

Learn More 16:21

The short-term contract means the two Adelaide clubs will likely circle again with fresh attempts to lure Wanganeen-Milera back to his home state.

But the deal also gives St Kilda the opportunity to show their young star, pivotal to their on-field fortunes, that Moorabbin is the place to be long term.

It is arguably the best news for long-suffering Saints fans since their team was in premiership contention in 2009-10.

Port Adelaide captain Connor Rozee was among Power players who made direct pitches to Wanganeen-Milera.

"Not only us, but I think every side in the competition would love to have a player like him," Rozee said on Monday.

"He has earnt every part of what is coming his way."

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during St Kilda's match against Geelong in R19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

With their main man locked in, St Kilda will continue to attempt to bolster their list around him.

The Saints have a huge seven-year contract in front of free agent Tom De Koning, with the ruckman expected to walk for close to $1.7 million per year, and are also after Greater Western Sydney defender Leek Aleer.

Midfielder Marcus Windhager is yet to re-sign, while popular ruckman Rowan Marshall has also been the subject of trade speculation.

St Kilda won't play finals this season but are on a four-game winning streak ahead of facing the Giants away on Sunday.