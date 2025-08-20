Kamdyn McIntosh will say goodbye to the Tiger Army on Saturday

Kamdyn McIntosh handballs during Richmond's clash against St Kilda in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND fan favourite Kamdyn McIntosh will play his final game in yellow and black in Saturday's clash with Geelong at the MCG.

The 31-year-old has not been offered a contract for 2026 and could look to continue his career elsewhere.

A two-time premiership hero for the Tigers, McIntosh has played 212 games across 13 seasons, including every match this year.

"I have had some incredible highs and some real lows during my time here. The 2017 Grand Final, it is on par with one of the greatest achievements of my life," McIntosh said.

"To see what it meant to all the fans, my family, my friends and to know that all the hard work that the playing group had put in had gotten us there.

"To get the ultimate success, you have to work incredibly hard, no doubt about it."

McIntosh said Richmond had 'changed my life' after being taken with pick No.31 in the 2012 AFL Draft from Pinjarra in Western Australia.

"I have grown up here. This club has become a family to me. (It) gave me a home away from home," he said.

"I will be forever grateful that (the club) gave this boy from Pinjarra more than he could ever have dreamt of.

"It is such an honour to have put the jumper on at this club."

Forced to wait until his third season for a senior opportunity, McIntosh wasted little time impressing the Tigers faithful with 23 disposals and a goal in his debut appearance.

He went on to play a vital role on the wing in the drought-breaking 2017 flag and was also a member of the 2020 premiership side.

Richmond general manager of football talent Blair Hartley praised McIntosh for his dedication to the club and for being the 'ultimate team player'.

"Kamdyn did not play a game in his first two years at the club, yet he embodied turning up every single day, determined to improve. That persistence saw him forge a 13-year career with us, win two premierships, and become one of our most respected players," Hartley said.

Kamdyn Macintosh celebrates after the 2017 AFL Grand Final between Richmond and Adelaide at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 30, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

"He is the ultimate team player – the type of person you build a football program around – with an exceptional attitude, strong character, and relentless work ethic.

"Kamdyn's skill set has made us a better side over many seasons, and his premiership medals are a testament to that.

"The way he fought for his spot and his team is something we have always admired. He leaves a lasting legacy on our culture, and he will forever be a Richmond man."