Fremantle is 'confident' Luke Jackson will perform at his best despite spending the week away from his teammates

Luke Jackson warms up during the R23 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium on August 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE star Luke Jackson will prepare for Sunday's elimination game against the Western Bulldogs from Victoria after personal circumstances saw him travel east with a coach this week.

Head of development Geoff Valentine has travelled with Jackson to support the important big man after the death of his partner Kelsey Browne's mother, Chris Browne, last week.

Jackson will link up with the Dockers' travelling team when they arrive on Friday, with coach Justin Longmuir confident the star midfielder/ruck would still be able to prepare well under the circumstances.

Longmuir said the personal situation overrode what would otherwise be best for the team after Browne's death following a battle with cancer left the Australian sporting community in mourning.

"He's been in contact with coaches, he's watched our reviews, and sometimes personal circumstances override team preference," Longmuir said on Wednesday.

"I'm confident that we'll be able to work our way around it and confident he can still perform and still prepare really well.

"We'll work our way through that and come Sunday, it won't be an issue at all."

Learn More 04:59

Longmuir said he was excited about the challenge of taking on the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, with one more win required for the Dockers to lock in a finals spot.

He said the Dockers would focus in on what they have done through a 13-game period that's returned 11 wins, rather than "catastrophising" after a disappointing loss against Brisbane.

Sunday's clash is a virtual elimination final, with the winner guaranteed a finals spot. The loser will require Gold Coast to lose both its remaining matches against Port Adelaide and Essendon.

"Everyone wants to talk about failures and next week and what not, (but) we're focused on getting our 16th win," Longmuir said.

"The pressure's on them (the Bulldogs) as well, isn't it? They’ve won one less game than us, so the narrative around some of this stuff gets me a little bit.

"Last time I checked, we're on the same amount of wins as Collingwood who sit in fourth.

"Everyone's talking like we're going to miss the finals, but I've got full faith in this group to be able to go over there and get it done and play our way. I'm confident that our way is good enough."

Longmuir conceded the Dockers had not played well against the Lions and put pressure on themselves through missed opportunities, but the team review had highlighted it was not as "doom and gloom" as some suspected.

Alex Pearce looks on after the R23 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium on August 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He said the importance of bringing teammates into the game and working together was the biggest lesson to come out of the game, with star recruit Shai Bolton one player who will look to lift against the Bulldogs.

"We'll keep working with Shai on what his best role is and where he can have the most impact," Longmuir said.

"It didn't work for him on the weekend, but if you look over the course of the season, his form's been solid. He leads us for score involvements (7.0 a game) and he's hit the scoreboard himself, so he's had a good season, and one poor game doesn't define him."

Shai Bolton kicks the ball during the round 23 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium on August 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

On selection, star midfielder Hayden Young is expected to return from a groin injury and will be assessed after main training on Wednesday before a decision is made on whether he can play a full game.

Longmuir was tight-lipped on how champion onballer Nat Fyfe would be used after impressing as the substitute last Friday night.

More change is possible, with skilful half-back Cooper Simpson a player who will be considered after a block of football in the WAFL following an AC joint injury.

"We'll probably need to make a bit of change from Friday night, but I like backing guys in that have performed well over a long period of time as well, so we'll just we'll find that balance," Longmuir said.

"There's a few guys at Peel that will come into consideration. He (Simpson) is one. Brandon Walker has been in good form for a while and he's another. So we'll weigh that up."