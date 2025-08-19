Cam Zurhaar is helped off the ground injured during North Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Crouch Hip TBC
Lachlan McAndrew Jaw 1 week
Max Michalanney Hamstring 1 week
Luke Pedlar Hamstring 1 week
Josh Rachele Knee 2-3 weeks
Oscar Ryan Hamstring 3 weeks
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Important defender Rory Laird will return from a one-match suspension, giving the Crows a boost behind the ball. There is scope for more change, however, as the AFL investigates an alleged incident involving star midfielder/forward Izak Rankine. Midfielder Billy Dowling has not played this season but has been banging the door down with his SANFL form, racking up 34 disposals, two goals, 11 inside 50s and eight clearances against Central District. The Crows are guaranteed a top-two finish and two home finals but are unlikely to manage players given the pre-finals bye. Others on the fringe include key defender Jordon Butts, wingman Luke Nankervis (25 and six marks in the SANFL), and dynamic draftee Sid Draper (24 and four inside 50s). The Crows hope Crouch will be available soon after experiencing ongoing hip pain. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Noah Answerth Achilles Season
Jarrod Berry Shoulder Test
Keidean Coleman Quad 6-7 weeks
Eric Hipwood Calf 3-4 weeks
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Conor McKenna Hamstring 1 week
Lachie Neale Quad 1 week
Jack Payne Knee Season
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Some difficult decisions for the Lions ahead of Sunday night's finals-shaping match against Hawthorn at the Gabba. Berry is a chance to play, but will likely be rested, allowing more time for his shoulder to strengthen ahead of Brisbane's first final. KaiLohmann (calf) is back from a calf injury and will return, which could shuffle Levi Ashcroft back into a more wing-heavy role. Hipwood’s absence is a difficult structural piece to cover. The Lions could play smaller, recalling Will McLachlan or moving Luke Beecken from a sub to a starter, but will more likely try to negate Hawthorn's tall, intercepting defenders with Ty Gallop or Henry Smith. The former's extra mobility might give him the edge. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Adam Cerra Knee Season
Matt Cottrell Foot Season
Charlie Curnow Knee Season
Lachie Fogarty Ankle Season
Brodie Kemp Achilles Season
Cooper Lord Concussion Season
Nic Newman Knee Season
Harry O'Farrell Knee Season
Jack Silvagni Groin Season
Jagga Smith Knee Season
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Lord and Fogarty’s seasons are done after they were injured in Saturday's win over Port Adelaide, extending Carlton's injury list to 10 players. The VFL Blues had a tough day against Footscray, losing by 115 points, but Jordan Boyd collected 27 disposals in a prolific outing and defender Harry Charleson had 24 touches. Lucas Camporeale (19 disposals) and Elijah Hollands (20 disposals, one goal) also found a bit of the footy. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harvey Harrison Knee Season
Jeremy Howe Concussion Test
Tew Jiath Quad Season
Reef McInnes Knee Season
Jakob Ryan Foot 5 weeks
Iliro Smit Foot 6+ weeks
Lachie Sullivan Knee Season
Charlie West Foot 3 weeks
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Howe will need to prove his fitness later in the week after suffering a nasty concussion in the round 22 loss to Hawthorn. Bobby Hill has played only once since round 15 due to personal reasons and didn't play against the Crows. Roan Steele starred in the VFL against Port Melbourne, amassing 32 disposals and nine marks. Fin Macrae continued his decent form with 29 touches, while Mason Cox finished with 29 hit-outs and 20 disposals. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Bryan Knee Season
Nate Caddy Groin TBC
Jye Caldwell Ankle 1 week
Nik Cox Concussion Season
Sam Draper Achilles Season
Tom Edwards Knee Season
Lewis Hayes Knee Season
Harrison Jones Ankle Season
Nic Martin Knee Season
Archie May Ankle 1 week
Ben McKay Foot TBC
Darcy Parish Calf Season
Zach Reid Hamstring Season
Jordan Ridley Hamstring 1 week
Will Setterfield Foot Season
Elijah Tsatas Hamstring 1 week
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers will receive a huge boost for Thursday night's clash against Carlton with captain Zach Merrett to return from a broken hand to play his 250th AFL game. Dylan Shiel is also available again after suspension. Jayden Laverde is expected to be available following a hip concern, but if he is ruled out, his absence could open the door for a 16th debutant of the year for the Bombers in Kayle Gerreyn, who is the only player left on Essendon’s list yet to play an AFL game. The first-year tall had 21 disposals and took nine marks in the VFL last week. Zak Johnson (24 disposals and two goals) starred, while Vigo Visentini (12 disposals and 49 hitouts) and Alwyn Davey jnr (20 disposals) were also solid. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Aish Concussion 1 week
Matthew Johnson Ankle/foot Test
Odin Jones Back Season
Aiden Riddle Foot Season
Sam Sturt Knee Season
Hayden Young Groin Test
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Star midfielder Young will push his case at main training on Wednesday and is expected to return from a groin injury for a must-win clash against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday. Johnson is also in line to be available after recovering from an ankle injury and completing a game simulation session with Young on the weekend. Defenders Cooper Simpson and Brandon Walker are options this week, with Simpson's run and kicking skills a potential asset at Marvel Stadium. Tall backman Oscar McDonald is also on the fringe if needed. Nat Fyfe's role will be interesting after starting as the substitute against Brisbane and impressing in the fourth quarter. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Toby Conway Foot TBC
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

The Cats' injury list is the envy of the competition, with young ruck Conway the only unavailable player after Cam Guthrie, Mitch Duncan and Ollie Henry all returned via the VFL at the weekend. Guthrie collected nine disposals in half a game before being managed, while Duncan was influential with 22 touches and two goals. Henry was busy but inaccurate with 15 touches and 2.4, Ted Clohesy had 31 disposals and two goals, while Jhye Clark had 33 disposals. Geelong has missed the VFL finals, however, so there won't be any more chances for players to push their cases for a senior recall via the state league. - Michael Rogers 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Charlie Ballard Knee Season
Sam Clohesy Ankle 4-6 weeks
Zak Evans Thumb Season
Will Graham Shoulder 1-3 weeks
Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season
Bailey Humphrey Knee 1-3 weeks
Max Knobel Foot Season
Daniel Rioli Leg 1-3 weeks
David Swallow Knee Test
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

The Suns will still be missing a couple of key cogs for Friday night's match against Port Adelaide – one they must win to remain a chance of finishing in the top four. Rioli is a chance to face Essendon in their rescheduled Opening Round game next Wednesday night, while Humphrey and Graham are also a chance to face the Bombers, but more likely pushing for week one of Finals should they qualify. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cody Angove Back Season
Jack Buckley Calf Test
Brent Daniels Adductor Test
Wade Derksen Toe Season
Phoenix Gothard Adductor Test
Ollie Hannaford Ankle Test
Jesse Hogan Foot TBC
Josh Kelly Calf 2 weeks
Toby McMullin Ankle Season
Jack Ough Shoulder Season
Conor Stone Foot Season
Jake Stringer Hamstring 2 weeks
Callan Ward Knee Season
Nathan Wardius Knee Season
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

The Giants are set to be bolstered by the return of key defender Buckley for Sunday's clash against St Kilda, with Leek Aleer potentially making way, while Daniels is also a chance for his first AFL game since round 14, and just seventh of the year. But they are set to again be without key forward Hogan as he continues to deal with a foot injury. GWS is unlikely to make many changes after a strong win over Gold Coast, but James Leake (24 disposals and a goal) and Harrison Oliver (34) were among the Giants' best at VFL level. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Will Day Foot Season
Finn Maginness Kidney Season
Harry Morrison Quad Test
Noah Mraz Knee 1 week
Josh Weddle Back TBC
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Morrison strained his quad at training a fortnight ago and will be available for selection if he proves his fitness later in the week ahead of the trip to Brisbane. Weddle has started building his training load after bone stress was discovered in his back last month, but won't have a clear timeline until after a scan next week. Henry Hustwaite fired for Box Hill again with 25 disposals and eight clearances, while Sam Butler also kept his name in the mix after another strong showing in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jack Henderson Groin TBC
Marty Hore Knee/Shoulder Season
Matt Jefferson Toe TBC
Jake Lever Ankle Season
Xavier Lindsay Hamstring Season
Shane McAdam Achilles Season
Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season
Caleb Windsor Hamstring Season
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

The Demons have put a line through first-year sensation Lindsay, with his hamstring concern deemed not worth risking in the club's final-round clash with Collingwood. Young defender Oliver Sestan has overcome the hamstring and facial injuries that have kept him sidelined since June and is available for Casey's assault on the VFL premiership. Henderson is likely to miss the VFL finals campaign as he battles a persistent groin issue, while Jefferson is also racing against the clock to feature after injuring his big toe in a marking contest on the weekend. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jackson Archer Ankle/Fibula Season
Zac Banch Ribs Test
Miller Bergman Knee Season
Callum Coleman-Jones Calf Season
Zac Fisher Calf Season
Brayden George Shoulder Season
Josh Goater Calf Season
Riley Hardeman Concussion Test
Nick Larkey Knee Season
Luke McDonald Shoulder Season
Darcy Tucker Back Season
George Wardlaw Ankle Test
Cam Zurhaar Ankle Season
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Scans confirmed a syndesmosis injury for Zurhaar, who underwent surgery on Tuesday. Wardlaw is a chance to face the Crows this weekend, provided he can recover from a sprained ankle, while Hardeman and Banch are also hoping to return. Coleman-Jones is close to recovering from a calf issue, but his season is officially over, while Aidan Corr and Eddie Ford returned in the VFL last weekend. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aliir Aliir Ankle Test
Benny Barrett Ankle 1-2 weeks
Miles Bergman Shoulder Season
Jase Burgoyne Plantaris Season
Ryan Burton Knee 1-2 weeks
Tom Cochrane Foot Season
Jason Horne-Francis Foot Season
Jack Lukosius Calf Season
Todd Marshall Achilles Season
Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season
Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Season
Josh Sinn Corked calf season
Ivan Soldo Concussion TBC
Dante Visentini Ankle Season
Xavier Walsh Shoulder Season
Ollie Wines Suspension 3 matches
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

With such a lengthy injury list, Ken Hinkley doesn't have a ton of levers to pull ahead of his final team selection for Port Adelaide's Friday night game against Gold Coast. Replacing the suspended Wines is not easy, although mid-season draftee Ewan Mackinlay could be in line for a debut with an impressive SANFL performance at the weekend. Josh Lai is another potential debutant, with the pre-season supplemental selection also playing well at the lower level and a candidate to replace Sinn. Christian Moraes could also move from the sub role into the 22, with Dylan Williams also a backline replacement option. Should Aliir not pass his test, Jeremy Finlayson has been excelling in the reserves, albeit in the ruck, but is capable of playing multiple positions. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jacob Bauer ACL Season
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Shoulder Season
Thomson Dow Patella Season
Jonty Faull Knee Season
Sam Lalor Hamstring Season
Mykelti Lefau Calf 1 week
Kane McAuliffe Quad 1-3 weeks
Hugo Ralphsmith Hamstring Season
Tom Sims Elbow, foot Season
Josh Smillie Quad 1-2 weeks
Nick Vlastuin Ankle Season
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

While Richmond’s AFL side has only one game left, the VFL team will feature in finals, hence a number of players not yet ruled out for the year. Vlastuin suffered a fractured ankle on Sunday, and underwent surgery on Tuesday, which will delay his return to pre-season. Luke Trainor was a late withdrawal with hamstring tightness but has been cleared for this week, given he gets through training. Post-season testing has revealed a navicular stress fracture for the already injured Tom Sims, with foot surgery delayed until his elbow stabilises. Lalor and Faull are expected to start pre-season on time, while Smillie's quad is healing ahead of schedule. Samson Ryan (foot), Campbell Gray (knee) and Jacob Blight (rolled ankle) are available this week. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Boyd Shin Season
Dan Butler Elbow Season
Ryan Byrnes Foot Season
Hunter Clark Knee Season
Paddy Dow Collarbone Season
Dougal Howard Hamstring Season
Max King Knee Season
Mitch Owens Hamstring Season
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Jack Carroll starred for Sandringham last week with 29 disposals to keep his name in selection contention in round 24, while Isaac Keeler also finished with 22 touches and nine marks in the loss to Essendon. Liam O'Connell also finished the VFL season in form with 22 disposals and eight tackles. Liam Henry kicked 2.3 at Trevor Barker Oval. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Joel Amartey Hamstring  Season
Will Edwards Leg Season
Brodie Grundy Concussion Test
Joel Hamling Hamstring Season
Logan McDonald Ankle Season
Justin McInerney Knee Season
Ben Paton Knee Season
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Grundy looks likely to return for the final game of the season, although Peter Ladhams would be unlucky to lose his spot after a strong showing against Geelong. Matt Roberts (38 disposals) and Corey Warner (37) dominated at VFL level last week and could be considered for a recall for the trip to Perth to face the Eagles. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Bo Allan Ankle Season
Oscar Allen Achilles/Knee Season
Harry Edwards Foot Season
Tom Gross Calf Test
Jack Hutchinson Hamstring Test
Archer Reid Toe Season
Harley Reid Ankle Season
Jake Waterman Shoulder Season
Elliot Yeo Ankle Season
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Saturday night's clash against Sydney is the last chance this year to blood young defender Lucca Grego, who pushed his case to become the 10th Eagles' debutant in 2025 with 21 disposals in the WAFL. Tyrell Dewar will also be considered after 24 touches, while midfielder Gross will push to return after missing the loss to the Western Bulldogs with a calf concern. Hutchinson will face a fitness test later this week after missing the past two matches with a hamstring strain suffered in the WAFL. Jack Williams and Coen Livingstone are tall options if the Eagles make changes in attack. Wingman Jayden Hunt and small forward Malakai Champion are also on the fringe of selection. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Dolan Concussion Test
Harvey Gallagher Foot Season
Laitham Vandermeer Concussion Test
Cody Weightman Knee Season
Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Vandermeer and Dolan are progressing through concussion protocols and both are expected to be available for the final round of the season. Adam Treloar will be considered for the first time since Rd 15 after returning in the VFL on Sunday, where the 2024 All-Australian midfielder amassed 40 disposals in 84 minutes game time to put his hand up for a spot in the must-win game against Fremantle on Sunday. Nick Coffield, Tony Scott and Michael Sellwood were all busy in Footscray's big win over Carlton, while Caleb Poulter kicked six goals after being dropped. – Josh Gabelich