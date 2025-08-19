Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|Matt Crouch
|Hip
|TBC
|Lachlan McAndrew
|Jaw
|1 week
|Max Michalanney
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Luke Pedlar
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Josh Rachele
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Oscar Ryan
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
Important defender Rory Laird will return from a one-match suspension, giving the Crows a boost behind the ball. There is scope for more change, however, as the AFL investigates an alleged incident involving star midfielder/forward Izak Rankine. Midfielder Billy Dowling has not played this season but has been banging the door down with his SANFL form, racking up 34 disposals, two goals, 11 inside 50s and eight clearances against Central District. The Crows are guaranteed a top-two finish and two home finals but are unlikely to manage players given the pre-finals bye. Others on the fringe include key defender Jordon Butts, wingman Luke Nankervis (25 and six marks in the SANFL), and dynamic draftee Sid Draper (24 and four inside 50s). The Crows hope Crouch will be available soon after experiencing ongoing hip pain. – Nathan Schmook
|Noah Answerth
|Achilles
|Season
|Jarrod Berry
|Shoulder
|Test
|Keidean Coleman
|Quad
|6-7 weeks
|Eric Hipwood
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Conor McKenna
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Lachie Neale
|Quad
|1 week
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
Some difficult decisions for the Lions ahead of Sunday night's finals-shaping match against Hawthorn at the Gabba. Berry is a chance to play, but will likely be rested, allowing more time for his shoulder to strengthen ahead of Brisbane's first final. KaiLohmann (calf) is back from a calf injury and will return, which could shuffle Levi Ashcroft back into a more wing-heavy role. Hipwood’s absence is a difficult structural piece to cover. The Lions could play smaller, recalling Will McLachlan or moving Luke Beecken from a sub to a starter, but will more likely try to negate Hawthorn's tall, intercepting defenders with Ty Gallop or Henry Smith. The former's extra mobility might give him the edge. – Michael Whiting
|Adam Cerra
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|Season
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Fogarty
|Ankle
|Season
|Brodie Kemp
|Achilles
|Season
|Cooper Lord
|Concussion
|Season
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|Season
|Harry O'Farrell
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Silvagni
|Groin
|Season
|Jagga Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
Lord and Fogarty’s seasons are done after they were injured in Saturday's win over Port Adelaide, extending Carlton's injury list to 10 players. The VFL Blues had a tough day against Footscray, losing by 115 points, but Jordan Boyd collected 27 disposals in a prolific outing and defender Harry Charleson had 24 touches. Lucas Camporeale (19 disposals) and Elijah Hollands (20 disposals, one goal) also found a bit of the footy. - Michael Rogers
|Harvey Harrison
|Knee
|Season
|Jeremy Howe
|Concussion
|Test
|Tew Jiath
|Quad
|Season
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Jakob Ryan
|Foot
|5 weeks
|Iliro Smit
|Foot
|6+ weeks
|Lachie Sullivan
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie West
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
Howe will need to prove his fitness later in the week after suffering a nasty concussion in the round 22 loss to Hawthorn. Bobby Hill has played only once since round 15 due to personal reasons and didn't play against the Crows. Roan Steele starred in the VFL against Port Melbourne, amassing 32 disposals and nine marks. Fin Macrae continued his decent form with 29 touches, while Mason Cox finished with 29 hit-outs and 20 disposals. – Josh Gabelich
|Nick Bryan
|Knee
|Season
|Nate Caddy
|Groin
|TBC
|Jye Caldwell
|Ankle
|1 week
|Nik Cox
|Concussion
|Season
|Sam Draper
|Achilles
|Season
|Tom Edwards
|Knee
|Season
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Season
|Nic Martin
|Knee
|Season
|Archie May
|Ankle
|1 week
|Ben McKay
|Foot
|TBC
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Jordan Ridley
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|Season
|Elijah Tsatas
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
The Bombers will receive a huge boost for Thursday night's clash against Carlton with captain Zach Merrett to return from a broken hand to play his 250th AFL game. Dylan Shiel is also available again after suspension. Jayden Laverde is expected to be available following a hip concern, but if he is ruled out, his absence could open the door for a 16th debutant of the year for the Bombers in Kayle Gerreyn, who is the only player left on Essendon’s list yet to play an AFL game. The first-year tall had 21 disposals and took nine marks in the VFL last week. Zak Johnson (24 disposals and two goals) starred, while Vigo Visentini (12 disposals and 49 hitouts) and Alwyn Davey jnr (20 disposals) were also solid. - Dejan Kalinic
|James Aish
|Concussion
|1 week
|Matthew Johnson
|Ankle/foot
|Test
|Odin Jones
|Back
|Season
|Aiden Riddle
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Hayden Young
|Groin
|Test
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
Star midfielder Young will push his case at main training on Wednesday and is expected to return from a groin injury for a must-win clash against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday. Johnson is also in line to be available after recovering from an ankle injury and completing a game simulation session with Young on the weekend. Defenders Cooper Simpson and Brandon Walker are options this week, with Simpson's run and kicking skills a potential asset at Marvel Stadium. Tall backman Oscar McDonald is also on the fringe if needed. Nat Fyfe's role will be interesting after starting as the substitute against Brisbane and impressing in the fourth quarter. – Nathan Schmook
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
The Cats' injury list is the envy of the competition, with young ruck Conway the only unavailable player after Cam Guthrie, Mitch Duncan and Ollie Henry all returned via the VFL at the weekend. Guthrie collected nine disposals in half a game before being managed, while Duncan was influential with 22 touches and two goals. Henry was busy but inaccurate with 15 touches and 2.4, Ted Clohesy had 31 disposals and two goals, while Jhye Clark had 33 disposals. Geelong has missed the VFL finals, however, so there won't be any more chances for players to push their cases for a senior recall via the state league. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Ballard
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Clohesy
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Zak Evans
|Thumb
|Season
|Will Graham
|Shoulder
|1-3 weeks
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|Season
|Bailey Humphrey
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Max Knobel
|Foot
|Season
|Daniel Rioli
|Leg
|1-3 weeks
|David Swallow
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
The Suns will still be missing a couple of key cogs for Friday night's match against Port Adelaide – one they must win to remain a chance of finishing in the top four. Rioli is a chance to face Essendon in their rescheduled Opening Round game next Wednesday night, while Humphrey and Graham are also a chance to face the Bombers, but more likely pushing for week one of Finals should they qualify. – Michael Whiting
|Cody Angove
|Back
|Season
|Jack Buckley
|Calf
|Test
|Brent Daniels
|Adductor
|Test
|Wade Derksen
|Toe
|Season
|Phoenix Gothard
|Adductor
|Test
|Ollie Hannaford
|Ankle
|Test
|Jesse Hogan
|Foot
|TBC
|Josh Kelly
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Toby McMullin
|Ankle
|Season
|Jack Ough
|Shoulder
|Season
|Conor Stone
|Foot
|Season
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Callan Ward
|Knee
|Season
|Nathan Wardius
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
The Giants are set to be bolstered by the return of key defender Buckley for Sunday's clash against St Kilda, with Leek Aleer potentially making way, while Daniels is also a chance for his first AFL game since round 14, and just seventh of the year. But they are set to again be without key forward Hogan as he continues to deal with a foot injury. GWS is unlikely to make many changes after a strong win over Gold Coast, but James Leake (24 disposals and a goal) and Harrison Oliver (34) were among the Giants' best at VFL level. – Dejan Kalinic
|Will Day
|Foot
|Season
|Finn Maginness
|Kidney
|Season
|Harry Morrison
|Quad
|Test
|Noah Mraz
|Knee
|1 week
|Josh Weddle
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
Morrison strained his quad at training a fortnight ago and will be available for selection if he proves his fitness later in the week ahead of the trip to Brisbane. Weddle has started building his training load after bone stress was discovered in his back last month, but won't have a clear timeline until after a scan next week. Henry Hustwaite fired for Box Hill again with 25 disposals and eight clearances, while Sam Butler also kept his name in the mix after another strong showing in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich
|Jack Henderson
|Groin
|TBC
|Marty Hore
|Knee/Shoulder
|Season
|Matt Jefferson
|Toe
|TBC
|Jake Lever
|Ankle
|Season
|Xavier Lindsay
|Hamstring
|Season
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|Season
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Knee
|Season
|Caleb Windsor
|Hamstring
|Season
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
The Demons have put a line through first-year sensation Lindsay, with his hamstring concern deemed not worth risking in the club's final-round clash with Collingwood. Young defender Oliver Sestan has overcome the hamstring and facial injuries that have kept him sidelined since June and is available for Casey's assault on the VFL premiership. Henderson is likely to miss the VFL finals campaign as he battles a persistent groin issue, while Jefferson is also racing against the clock to feature after injuring his big toe in a marking contest on the weekend. - Alison O'Connor
|Jackson Archer
|Ankle/Fibula
|Season
|Zac Banch
|Ribs
|Test
|Miller Bergman
|Knee
|Season
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Calf
|Season
|Zac Fisher
|Calf
|Season
|Brayden George
|Shoulder
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Calf
|Season
|Riley Hardeman
|Concussion
|Test
|Nick Larkey
|Knee
|Season
|Luke McDonald
|Shoulder
|Season
|Darcy Tucker
|Back
|Season
|George Wardlaw
|Ankle
|Test
|Cam Zurhaar
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
Scans confirmed a syndesmosis injury for Zurhaar, who underwent surgery on Tuesday. Wardlaw is a chance to face the Crows this weekend, provided he can recover from a sprained ankle, while Hardeman and Banch are also hoping to return. Coleman-Jones is close to recovering from a calf issue, but his season is officially over, while Aidan Corr and Eddie Ford returned in the VFL last weekend. - Martin Smith
|Aliir Aliir
|Ankle
|Test
|Benny Barrett
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Miles Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jase Burgoyne
|Plantaris
|Season
|Ryan Burton
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Cochrane
|Foot
|Season
|Jason Horne-Francis
|Foot
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Calf
|Season
|Todd Marshall
|Achilles
|Season
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Esava Ratugolea
|Hamstring
|Season
|Josh Sinn
|Corked calf
|season
|Ivan Soldo
|Concussion
|TBC
|Dante Visentini
|Ankle
|Season
|Xavier Walsh
|Shoulder
|Season
|Ollie Wines
|Suspension
|3 matches
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
With such a lengthy injury list, Ken Hinkley doesn't have a ton of levers to pull ahead of his final team selection for Port Adelaide's Friday night game against Gold Coast. Replacing the suspended Wines is not easy, although mid-season draftee Ewan Mackinlay could be in line for a debut with an impressive SANFL performance at the weekend. Josh Lai is another potential debutant, with the pre-season supplemental selection also playing well at the lower level and a candidate to replace Sinn. Christian Moraes could also move from the sub role into the 22, with Dylan Williams also a backline replacement option. Should Aliir not pass his test, Jeremy Finlayson has been excelling in the reserves, albeit in the ruck, but is capable of playing multiple positions. - Michael Whiting
|Jacob Bauer
|ACL
|Season
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Shoulder
|Season
|Thomson Dow
|Patella
|Season
|Jonty Faull
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Lalor
|Hamstring
|Season
|Mykelti Lefau
|Calf
|1 week
|Kane McAuliffe
|Quad
|1-3 weeks
|Hugo Ralphsmith
|Hamstring
|Season
|Tom Sims
|Elbow, foot
|Season
|Josh Smillie
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Nick Vlastuin
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
While Richmond’s AFL side has only one game left, the VFL team will feature in finals, hence a number of players not yet ruled out for the year. Vlastuin suffered a fractured ankle on Sunday, and underwent surgery on Tuesday, which will delay his return to pre-season. Luke Trainor was a late withdrawal with hamstring tightness but has been cleared for this week, given he gets through training. Post-season testing has revealed a navicular stress fracture for the already injured Tom Sims, with foot surgery delayed until his elbow stabilises. Lalor and Faull are expected to start pre-season on time, while Smillie's quad is healing ahead of schedule. Samson Ryan (foot), Campbell Gray (knee) and Jacob Blight (rolled ankle) are available this week. – Sarah Black
|Harry Boyd
|Shin
|Season
|Dan Butler
|Elbow
|Season
|Ryan Byrnes
|Foot
|Season
|Hunter Clark
|Knee
|Season
|Paddy Dow
|Collarbone
|Season
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|Season
|Max King
|Knee
|Season
|Mitch Owens
|Hamstring
|Season
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
Jack Carroll starred for Sandringham last week with 29 disposals to keep his name in selection contention in round 24, while Isaac Keeler also finished with 22 touches and nine marks in the loss to Essendon. Liam O'Connell also finished the VFL season in form with 22 disposals and eight tackles. Liam Henry kicked 2.3 at Trevor Barker Oval. – Josh Gabelich
|Joel Amartey
|Hamstring
|Season
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|Season
|Brodie Grundy
|Concussion
|Test
|Joel Hamling
|Hamstring
|Season
|Logan McDonald
|Ankle
|Season
|Justin McInerney
|Knee
|Season
|Ben Paton
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
Grundy looks likely to return for the final game of the season, although Peter Ladhams would be unlucky to lose his spot after a strong showing against Geelong. Matt Roberts (38 disposals) and Corey Warner (37) dominated at VFL level last week and could be considered for a recall for the trip to Perth to face the Eagles. - Martin Smith
|Bo Allan
|Ankle
|Season
|Oscar Allen
|Achilles/Knee
|Season
|Harry Edwards
|Foot
|Season
|Tom Gross
|Calf
|Test
|Jack Hutchinson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Archer Reid
|Toe
|Season
|Harley Reid
|Ankle
|Season
|Jake Waterman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Elliot Yeo
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
Saturday night's clash against Sydney is the last chance this year to blood young defender Lucca Grego, who pushed his case to become the 10th Eagles' debutant in 2025 with 21 disposals in the WAFL. Tyrell Dewar will also be considered after 24 touches, while midfielder Gross will push to return after missing the loss to the Western Bulldogs with a calf concern. Hutchinson will face a fitness test later this week after missing the past two matches with a hamstring strain suffered in the WAFL. Jack Williams and Coen Livingstone are tall options if the Eagles make changes in attack. Wingman Jayden Hunt and small forward Malakai Champion are also on the fringe of selection. – Nathan Schmook
|Josh Dolan
|Concussion
|Test
|Harvey Gallagher
|Foot
|Season
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Concussion
|Test
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 19, 2025
In the mix
Vandermeer and Dolan are progressing through concussion protocols and both are expected to be available for the final round of the season. Adam Treloar will be considered for the first time since Rd 15 after returning in the VFL on Sunday, where the 2024 All-Australian midfielder amassed 40 disposals in 84 minutes game time to put his hand up for a spot in the must-win game against Fremantle on Sunday. Nick Coffield, Tony Scott and Michael Sellwood were all busy in Footscray's big win over Carlton, while Caleb Poulter kicked six goals after being dropped. – Josh Gabelich