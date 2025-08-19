Cam Zurhaar is helped off the ground injured during North Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Hip TBC Lachlan McAndrew Jaw 1 week Max Michalanney Hamstring 1 week Luke Pedlar Hamstring 1 week Josh Rachele Knee 2-3 weeks Oscar Ryan Hamstring 3 weeks Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Important defender Rory Laird will return from a one-match suspension, giving the Crows a boost behind the ball. There is scope for more change, however, as the AFL investigates an alleged incident involving star midfielder/forward Izak Rankine. Midfielder Billy Dowling has not played this season but has been banging the door down with his SANFL form, racking up 34 disposals, two goals, 11 inside 50s and eight clearances against Central District. The Crows are guaranteed a top-two finish and two home finals but are unlikely to manage players given the pre-finals bye. Others on the fringe include key defender Jordon Butts, wingman Luke Nankervis (25 and six marks in the SANFL), and dynamic draftee Sid Draper (24 and four inside 50s). The Crows hope Crouch will be available soon after experiencing ongoing hip pain. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Achilles Season Jarrod Berry Shoulder Test Keidean Coleman Quad 6-7 weeks Eric Hipwood Calf 3-4 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Conor McKenna Hamstring 1 week Lachie Neale Quad 1 week Jack Payne Knee Season Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Some difficult decisions for the Lions ahead of Sunday night's finals-shaping match against Hawthorn at the Gabba. Berry is a chance to play, but will likely be rested, allowing more time for his shoulder to strengthen ahead of Brisbane's first final. KaiLohmann (calf) is back from a calf injury and will return, which could shuffle Levi Ashcroft back into a more wing-heavy role. Hipwood’s absence is a difficult structural piece to cover. The Lions could play smaller, recalling Will McLachlan or moving Luke Beecken from a sub to a starter, but will more likely try to negate Hawthorn's tall, intercepting defenders with Ty Gallop or Henry Smith. The former's extra mobility might give him the edge. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Adam Cerra Knee Season Matt Cottrell Foot Season Charlie Curnow Knee Season Lachie Fogarty Ankle Season Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Cooper Lord Concussion Season Nic Newman Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee Season Jack Silvagni Groin Season Jagga Smith Knee Season Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Lord and Fogarty’s seasons are done after they were injured in Saturday's win over Port Adelaide, extending Carlton's injury list to 10 players. The VFL Blues had a tough day against Footscray, losing by 115 points, but Jordan Boyd collected 27 disposals in a prolific outing and defender Harry Charleson had 24 touches. Lucas Camporeale (19 disposals) and Elijah Hollands (20 disposals, one goal) also found a bit of the footy. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Harrison Knee Season Jeremy Howe Concussion Test Tew Jiath Quad Season Reef McInnes Knee Season Jakob Ryan Foot 5 weeks Iliro Smit Foot 6+ weeks Lachie Sullivan Knee Season Charlie West Foot 3 weeks Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Howe will need to prove his fitness later in the week after suffering a nasty concussion in the round 22 loss to Hawthorn. Bobby Hill has played only once since round 15 due to personal reasons and didn't play against the Crows. Roan Steele starred in the VFL against Port Melbourne, amassing 32 disposals and nine marks. Fin Macrae continued his decent form with 29 touches, while Mason Cox finished with 29 hit-outs and 20 disposals. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Nate Caddy Groin TBC Jye Caldwell Ankle 1 week Nik Cox Concussion Season Sam Draper Achilles Season Tom Edwards Knee Season Lewis Hayes Knee Season Harrison Jones Ankle Season Nic Martin Knee Season Archie May Ankle 1 week Ben McKay Foot TBC Darcy Parish Calf Season Zach Reid Hamstring Season Jordan Ridley Hamstring 1 week Will Setterfield Foot Season Elijah Tsatas Hamstring 1 week Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers will receive a huge boost for Thursday night's clash against Carlton with captain Zach Merrett to return from a broken hand to play his 250th AFL game. Dylan Shiel is also available again after suspension. Jayden Laverde is expected to be available following a hip concern, but if he is ruled out, his absence could open the door for a 16th debutant of the year for the Bombers in Kayle Gerreyn, who is the only player left on Essendon’s list yet to play an AFL game. The first-year tall had 21 disposals and took nine marks in the VFL last week. Zak Johnson (24 disposals and two goals) starred, while Vigo Visentini (12 disposals and 49 hitouts) and Alwyn Davey jnr (20 disposals) were also solid. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Aish Concussion 1 week Matthew Johnson Ankle/foot Test Odin Jones Back Season Aiden Riddle Foot Season Sam Sturt Knee Season Hayden Young Groin Test Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Star midfielder Young will push his case at main training on Wednesday and is expected to return from a groin injury for a must-win clash against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday. Johnson is also in line to be available after recovering from an ankle injury and completing a game simulation session with Young on the weekend. Defenders Cooper Simpson and Brandon Walker are options this week, with Simpson's run and kicking skills a potential asset at Marvel Stadium. Tall backman Oscar McDonald is also on the fringe if needed. Nat Fyfe's role will be interesting after starting as the substitute against Brisbane and impressing in the fourth quarter. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Foot TBC Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

The Cats' injury list is the envy of the competition, with young ruck Conway the only unavailable player after Cam Guthrie, Mitch Duncan and Ollie Henry all returned via the VFL at the weekend. Guthrie collected nine disposals in half a game before being managed, while Duncan was influential with 22 touches and two goals. Henry was busy but inaccurate with 15 touches and 2.4, Ted Clohesy had 31 disposals and two goals, while Jhye Clark had 33 disposals. Geelong has missed the VFL finals, however, so there won't be any more chances for players to push their cases for a senior recall via the state league. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Sam Clohesy Ankle 4-6 weeks Zak Evans Thumb Season Will Graham Shoulder 1-3 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Bailey Humphrey Knee 1-3 weeks Max Knobel Foot Season Daniel Rioli Leg 1-3 weeks David Swallow Knee Test Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

The Suns will still be missing a couple of key cogs for Friday night's match against Port Adelaide – one they must win to remain a chance of finishing in the top four. Rioli is a chance to face Essendon in their rescheduled Opening Round game next Wednesday night, while Humphrey and Graham are also a chance to face the Bombers, but more likely pushing for week one of Finals should they qualify. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Back Season Jack Buckley Calf Test Brent Daniels Adductor Test Wade Derksen Toe Season Phoenix Gothard Adductor Test Ollie Hannaford Ankle Test Jesse Hogan Foot TBC Josh Kelly Calf 2 weeks Toby McMullin Ankle Season Jack Ough Shoulder Season Conor Stone Foot Season Jake Stringer Hamstring 2 weeks Callan Ward Knee Season Nathan Wardius Knee Season Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

The Giants are set to be bolstered by the return of key defender Buckley for Sunday's clash against St Kilda, with Leek Aleer potentially making way, while Daniels is also a chance for his first AFL game since round 14, and just seventh of the year. But they are set to again be without key forward Hogan as he continues to deal with a foot injury. GWS is unlikely to make many changes after a strong win over Gold Coast, but James Leake (24 disposals and a goal) and Harrison Oliver (34) were among the Giants' best at VFL level. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Day Foot Season Finn Maginness Kidney Season Harry Morrison Quad Test Noah Mraz Knee 1 week Josh Weddle Back TBC Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Morrison strained his quad at training a fortnight ago and will be available for selection if he proves his fitness later in the week ahead of the trip to Brisbane. Weddle has started building his training load after bone stress was discovered in his back last month, but won't have a clear timeline until after a scan next week. Henry Hustwaite fired for Box Hill again with 25 disposals and eight clearances, while Sam Butler also kept his name in the mix after another strong showing in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Henderson Groin TBC Marty Hore Knee/Shoulder Season Matt Jefferson Toe TBC Jake Lever Ankle Season Xavier Lindsay Hamstring Season Shane McAdam Achilles Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Caleb Windsor Hamstring Season Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

The Demons have put a line through first-year sensation Lindsay, with his hamstring concern deemed not worth risking in the club's final-round clash with Collingwood. Young defender Oliver Sestan has overcome the hamstring and facial injuries that have kept him sidelined since June and is available for Casey's assault on the VFL premiership. Henderson is likely to miss the VFL finals campaign as he battles a persistent groin issue, while Jefferson is also racing against the clock to feature after injuring his big toe in a marking contest on the weekend. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Ankle/Fibula Season Zac Banch Ribs Test Miller Bergman Knee Season Callum Coleman-Jones Calf Season Zac Fisher Calf Season Brayden George Shoulder Season Josh Goater Calf Season Riley Hardeman Concussion Test Nick Larkey Knee Season Luke McDonald Shoulder Season Darcy Tucker Back Season George Wardlaw Ankle Test Cam Zurhaar Ankle Season Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Scans confirmed a syndesmosis injury for Zurhaar, who underwent surgery on Tuesday. Wardlaw is a chance to face the Crows this weekend, provided he can recover from a sprained ankle, while Hardeman and Banch are also hoping to return. Coleman-Jones is close to recovering from a calf issue, but his season is officially over, while Aidan Corr and Eddie Ford returned in the VFL last weekend. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aliir Aliir Ankle Test Benny Barrett Ankle 1-2 weeks Miles Bergman Shoulder Season Jase Burgoyne Plantaris Season Ryan Burton Knee 1-2 weeks Tom Cochrane Foot Season Jason Horne-Francis Foot Season Jack Lukosius Calf Season Todd Marshall Achilles Season Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Season Josh Sinn Corked calf season Ivan Soldo Concussion TBC Dante Visentini Ankle Season Xavier Walsh Shoulder Season Ollie Wines Suspension 3 matches Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

With such a lengthy injury list, Ken Hinkley doesn't have a ton of levers to pull ahead of his final team selection for Port Adelaide's Friday night game against Gold Coast. Replacing the suspended Wines is not easy, although mid-season draftee Ewan Mackinlay could be in line for a debut with an impressive SANFL performance at the weekend. Josh Lai is another potential debutant, with the pre-season supplemental selection also playing well at the lower level and a candidate to replace Sinn. Christian Moraes could also move from the sub role into the 22, with Dylan Williams also a backline replacement option. Should Aliir not pass his test, Jeremy Finlayson has been excelling in the reserves, albeit in the ruck, but is capable of playing multiple positions. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Bauer ACL Season Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Shoulder Season Thomson Dow Patella Season Jonty Faull Knee Season Sam Lalor Hamstring Season Mykelti Lefau Calf 1 week Kane McAuliffe Quad 1-3 weeks Hugo Ralphsmith Hamstring Season Tom Sims Elbow, foot Season Josh Smillie Quad 1-2 weeks Nick Vlastuin Ankle Season Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

While Richmond’s AFL side has only one game left, the VFL team will feature in finals, hence a number of players not yet ruled out for the year. Vlastuin suffered a fractured ankle on Sunday, and underwent surgery on Tuesday, which will delay his return to pre-season. Luke Trainor was a late withdrawal with hamstring tightness but has been cleared for this week, given he gets through training. Post-season testing has revealed a navicular stress fracture for the already injured Tom Sims, with foot surgery delayed until his elbow stabilises. Lalor and Faull are expected to start pre-season on time, while Smillie's quad is healing ahead of schedule. Samson Ryan (foot), Campbell Gray (knee) and Jacob Blight (rolled ankle) are available this week. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Boyd Shin Season Dan Butler Elbow Season Ryan Byrnes Foot Season Hunter Clark Knee Season Paddy Dow Collarbone Season Dougal Howard Hamstring Season Max King Knee Season Mitch Owens Hamstring Season Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Jack Carroll starred for Sandringham last week with 29 disposals to keep his name in selection contention in round 24, while Isaac Keeler also finished with 22 touches and nine marks in the loss to Essendon. Liam O'Connell also finished the VFL season in form with 22 disposals and eight tackles. Liam Henry kicked 2.3 at Trevor Barker Oval. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Hamstring Season Will Edwards Leg Season Brodie Grundy Concussion Test Joel Hamling Hamstring Season Logan McDonald Ankle Season Justin McInerney Knee Season Ben Paton Knee Season Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Grundy looks likely to return for the final game of the season, although Peter Ladhams would be unlucky to lose his spot after a strong showing against Geelong. Matt Roberts (38 disposals) and Corey Warner (37) dominated at VFL level last week and could be considered for a recall for the trip to Perth to face the Eagles. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bo Allan Ankle Season Oscar Allen Achilles/Knee Season Harry Edwards Foot Season Tom Gross Calf Test Jack Hutchinson Hamstring Test Archer Reid Toe Season Harley Reid Ankle Season Jake Waterman Shoulder Season Elliot Yeo Ankle Season Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Saturday night's clash against Sydney is the last chance this year to blood young defender Lucca Grego, who pushed his case to become the 10th Eagles' debutant in 2025 with 21 disposals in the WAFL. Tyrell Dewar will also be considered after 24 touches, while midfielder Gross will push to return after missing the loss to the Western Bulldogs with a calf concern. Hutchinson will face a fitness test later this week after missing the past two matches with a hamstring strain suffered in the WAFL. Jack Williams and Coen Livingstone are tall options if the Eagles make changes in attack. Wingman Jayden Hunt and small forward Malakai Champion are also on the fringe of selection. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Dolan Concussion Test Harvey Gallagher Foot Season Laitham Vandermeer Concussion Test Cody Weightman Knee Season Updated: August 19, 2025

In the mix

Vandermeer and Dolan are progressing through concussion protocols and both are expected to be available for the final round of the season. Adam Treloar will be considered for the first time since Rd 15 after returning in the VFL on Sunday, where the 2024 All-Australian midfielder amassed 40 disposals in 84 minutes game time to put his hand up for a spot in the must-win game against Fremantle on Sunday. Nick Coffield, Tony Scott and Michael Sellwood were all busy in Footscray's big win over Carlton, while Caleb Poulter kicked six goals after being dropped. – Josh Gabelich