Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill's chances of returning for Collingwood's finals campaign are fading, but Jeremy Howe is fit to play against Melbourne

Bobby Hill speaks with coach Craig McRae during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval on July 30, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

JEREMY Howe will return for Collingwood's high-stakes clash with Melbourne, but coach Craig McRae concedes time is running out for Bobby Hill to feature in his side's premiership push.

Hill, the 2023 Norm Smith Medal winner, has made just one senior appearance in the past two months as he deals with personal issues.

The 25-year-old has been absent from training this week and won't play against the Demons at the MCG on Friday night, when the Magpies can lock in a top-four berth.

On Wednesday, McRae said he had dinner with Hill the previous night as he keeps tabs on the small forward's welfare.

Hill asked his coach to leave the door ajar for a possible return to action in September, but appears an unlikely finals participant.

"There's high performance and there's love and care, and I've just sort of left the high performance for now and I'm just making sure the young lad's OK," McRae said.

"Time's running out in the season and maybe the high performance might be a bit far at the moment, but we'll just take that off the table for now.

"Hopefully he can get back in the club and be happy, and then we'll see where we go from there."

McRae specifically asked Hill how he should answer inevitable questions about whether he will play again at AFL level this season.

"He goes, 'Please just leave a little bit of hope there for me'," McRae said.

Bobby Hill celebrates a goal during the R21 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the the Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"But he's well aware that time's running out for getting enough load and then to be available.

"I stepped straight back into love and care and said, 'Nah, let's just get him right day by day'."

Howe has been given the green light to return from concussion, in a significant boost to Collingwood's defensive stocks.

The 35-year-old was knocked out in a sickening collision with Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe in round 22 and is back after missing last week's three-point loss to ladder leader Adelaide.

"Howey will come back and his experience is important to us. I think he'll play our system really well," McRae said.

Collingwood's forward-line connection wasn't up to scratch against the Crows, when the Magpies dominated the inside-50 tally (71-37) but couldn't make it count.

McRae will consider recalling ruck-forward Mason Cox, with Daniel McStay potentially making way after some quiet performances.

"We're working hard with Dan to get him moving and be part of our best team," McRae said.

"There's a lot of work behind the scenes to work on his craft, jump at the ball well and fit into our patterns."