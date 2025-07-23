Riak Andrew looks on during Sydney training on November 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY youngster Riak Andrew has been banned for five weeks for using a "highly offensive" homophobic slur during a VFL game last weekend.

Andrew's ban takes in the remainder of the AFL home-and-away season as well as any VFL games during that period.

With the Swans out of contention for the finals in the VFL and highly unlikely to make the top eight in the AFL, it all but means Andrew won't play again this season.

"I am deeply sorry for the word that I used in Saturday's game and any hurt that it has caused," Andrew said in a statement.

"While I did not understand the full impact of the words I used at the time, I certainly do now, and have deep regret for my actions.

"This has impacted not only our club but the broader community, and for that I am truly sorry. I am committed to using this as an opportunity to learn and get better."

Riak Andrew at Sydney training on November 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Andrew was found guilty of conduct unbecoming after making the slur towards a North Melbourne opponent, a comment the AFL said "demeans and denigrates persons regardless of their sexuality".

A North player reported the incident to an umpire at the end of the first quarter.

The League said Andrew admitted to the offence and was "remorseful and apologetic" for his actions.

He will also undertake Pride in Sport education as part of the sanction.

"It is important that we continue to make clear that homophobia or homophobic language has no place in our game at any level or in the wider community for that matter,” AFL General Counsel Stephen Meade said.

"It is disappointing to be dealing with another incident and while we will always examine the individual circumstances, the clear message is that this language is not acceptable in any workplace and that includes on the field of play."

It comes after West Coast midfielder Jack Graham was banned for four matches for using a homophobic slur earlier this month.

Three AFL players were suspended for using homophobic slurs last season.

Gold Coast defender Wil Powell (five matches) and Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson (three) served bans over incidents in AFL matches.

St Kilda's Lance Collard served a six-match penalty for "unprompted and highly offensive" slurs towards two Williamstown players in a VFL game.