Important midfielder Claudia Whitfort is in a race against the clock to be ready for round one, with several other Suns are carrying injury concerns

Claudia Whitfort in action during a Gold Coast training session on June 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

A HANDFUL of Suns are racing the clock for round one, including 2023 club best-and-fairest winner Claudia Whitfort.

Whitfort sat out of the main training session on Tuesday, and instead worked through some skills with the rest of the rehab ground and ran laps as she works through a niggling hamstring complaint.

Key defender Katie Lynch is still managing a frustrating Achilles issue that hampered her first season at the Suns last year, but was in good spirits, while key forward Jac Dupuy is working through a calf concern.

Draftee Tara Harrington is on limited drills after rolling an ankle in match simulation last week, and Clara Fitzpatrick also sat out of the main session.

Katie Lynch runs out onto the field during week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Through the wet session, top draftee Havana Harris moved well in a key forward role, as did Darcie Davies before shifting to the ruck after Lauren Bella left the track.

Experienced recruit Lily Mithen's intensity was on another level as she trained in the midfield group, although she is most likely to play outside the contest, and Ella Maurer seemed a surer onballer than she has been in the past, working well alongside Charlie Rowbottom and new co-captain Lucy Single in tight.

Charlotte Wilson is set to shoulder much of the key defensive duties, particularly as Lynch and Fitzpatrick are working back from injury, and seemed confident in the air despite the wet conditions, as was interceptor Meara Girvan.

Second-year player Kiara Bischa also looks set to take some key defensive responsibilities this season.

Nippy forward Taya Oliver was also showing off plenty of speed at the feet of marking forwards Harris and Davies, and Keely Fullerton had her moments with ball in hand.

Meara Girvan poses for a photo during Gold Coast's team photo day on July 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile Brisbane boasts a very healthy list, with only draftee Lilly Baker confined to the watt bike as she works through a stress reaction in her foot.

Last season's breakthrough winger Charlie Mullins looks set to bring her neat foot skills to the backline for part of the year, as will Lily Postlethwaite, who spent some time in the line last year.

Key back Poppy Boltz is likely to see some time further up the field, as will captain Breanna Koenen who shaved a chunk off her time trial PB earlier in the preseason. Irishwoman Jennifer Dunne opted out of the Gaelic season this year, and seems ready to take her game to a new level as a key defensive post alongside Shannon Campbell.

Dunne's countrywoman Neasa Dooley who was signed in the off-season is set to play an important role across half-forward, already boasting a neat kicking style and willingness to compete.

Draftee Claudia Wright has also shaken off a nasty leg break that kept her out of the 2024 U18 Championships to show her wares across half-back. Ally Anderson and Sophie Conway are also in full training with no concerns after undergoing surgical procedures following the 2024 Grand Final.

Brisbane and Gold Coast will play off in a match simulation at Brighton Homes Arena on Friday from 5pm.