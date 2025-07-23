Brisbane star Orla O'Dwyer is impressed how quickly her Irish teammate is picking up the game

Neasa Dooley during a Brisbane AFLW training session. Picture: Brisbane Lions FC

ORLA O'Dwyer says Brisbane's latest Irish recruit is picking up the sport significantly quicker than she did when landing at the Lions six years ago.

Following the success of All-Australian winger O'Dwyer and athletic key defender Jennifer Dunne, Brisbane signed its third Irish player, Neasa Dooley, to a two-year deal in the past off-season.

Dooley comes from Kildare, playing predominantly as a forward in Gaelic football, and brings all the dash and creativity of her countrywomen.

O'Dwyer, who is one of the best athletes in the AFLW and part of Brisbane's two premierships, has been blown away by Dooley's transition, saying she's "definitely" picked the sport up quicker than she did.

"She's very skilful in general. She's kicking off both feet already, which is something I still struggle with," O'Dwyer said on Wednesday.

"I remember my first year I had [coach] Craig [Starcevich] running around chasing balls after me. I think he's happy he doesn't have to do that as much with her."

O'Dwyer said she and Dooley had already discussed the nuances of the different shaped ball and the frustration of the awkward bounces.

"Coming from being an established player at home and back to the bottom of the ladder in a new sport can be a challenge," O'Dwyer said.

"For me, it was the Aussie lingo, and the sayings of AFLW, the rules.

"My first year I gave away a few 50m penalties.

"Neasa watched all our games last year, so she has an upper hand there … I didn't have that experience coming in.

"She's been great. She'll bring that usual Irish flair."

Brisbane will play Gold Coast in a match simulation fixture on Friday afternoon before hosting Sydney in a practice match on August 2 and opening its season against Hawthorn on August 17.