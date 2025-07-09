Dakota Davidson is proud of her appearance, but hateful comments about how she looks have caused the talented forward so much anxiety she's now nervous to use public female restrooms

Dakota Davidson poses for a photo at Brisbane's team photo day on July 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SPORT is a beautiful thing, but an undercurrent of negativity and abuse still exists, particularly for those who subvert physical stereotypes of what a female athlete should be.

Two-time premiership forward Dakota Davidson has, unfortunately, been a lightning rod for much of that abuse in recent years, including an incident in week 10 last season which saw a fan ejected from RSEA Park.

"I'm quite a vibrant and passionate football player, and I like to wear my heart on my sleeve and show my true identity on the field, and that's something I'm really proud of," Davidson told AFL.com.au.

"And obviously behind screens and behind social media, there's always the keyboard warriors that definitely don't write the nicest things. So, over the years, after every game, I caught a lot of criticism, and I caught a lot of quite terrible messages.

"They're quite degrading, and they definitely make you question your worth and who you are as a person and especially a footballer, and it takes a big toll on not only your football ability, but your mental health."

Dakota Davidson is comforted by Brisbane teammates during the match against Euro-Yroke on November 3, 2024. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

For Davidson, comments on her appearance tend to circle around her short hair, leaving members of the public comfortable with questioning the All-Australian forward's gender identity.

"It's really frustrating because that's how everyone sees you. They see you as 'you're the boy that plays for the Lions'," Davidson said.

"I hate to pump myself up here, but I'm an All-Australian forward. That's a really nice accolade to win, and then winning the (2023) Grand Final. You know, I'm here to be a footballer, I'm not here to be your Saturday night entertainment in how you can rip a poor girl's heartstrings."

Simply going to the bathroom in public is a catalyst for Davidson's anxiety because of the cruelty regularly hurled her way.

"You'd go to the bathroom, you wouldn't even think twice about it, whereas I go into a public bathroom, and I am just anxious. It's quite an anxious feeling to be able to just walk into a public bathroom," Davidson admitted.

"I (was at) Melbourne Airport and I was just like [to teammate] 'Courtney [Hodder], I don't want to go into the bathroom'. But [there is] an all-genders bathroom, and I just went straight in there. I felt so comfortable, I was like 'this is awesome, unreal'.

"So, I just avoided the women's bathroom altogether."

Courtney Hodder, Dakota Davidson and Ally Anderson pose in Brisbane's 2024 Indigenous Round guernsey. Picture: Brisbane Lions FC

It took some time for Davidson to reach out to anyone but her mum and Nana. Understanding that such treatment is not par for the course and shouldn't be accepted simply because she is an elite athlete, was a process.

"I just thought it was so normal, which is terrible. I was so naïve. I just thought, I do look like a boy, and I understand I look like a boy to the naked eye, but I never reached out until after (2023) Grand Final day," Davidson said.

"I sent screenshots to (Brisbane head of women's football) Breanna Brock. I was like, 'this is a bit much' and she's like 'are you kidding? What is going on here?'

"And then I was like 'Oh, this happens every week' and everyone was gobsmacked… I just thought it was just something that you see, people online ripping athletes apart at anything they do… it's all part of being in the limelight."

Learn More 00:47

The reality check of speaking to people at the club changed Davidson's perspective on the abuse, and also allowed the club in to provide support and guidance.

"After I finally reached out I was like 'Oh my gosh, this is actually quite a serious thing', and coping-wise I actually spoke to people about it," Davidson said.

"I went and saw a psychologist, I went around the girls, everyone was on board and the club's been really good about it."

Davidson's advice to those who think commenting on a public figure's appearance is okay is simple.

"Educate yourselves. Education is a beautiful thing, and just maybe think a little bit before you speak," Davidson said.

"One day it could be your daughter, your wife, your girlfriend, your aunty, it could be anything that's close to you that's copping this. So, just think a little bit, educate yourself on the LGBTQIA+ world and understand that there's a lot you don't know about people."

Learn More 01:54

But importantly, Davidson is proud of the person she is, and is confident that displaying her version of womanhood to the world.

"I've always taken pride in how I look and how I present myself and how I want the world to perceive me. I've been through a lot, coming out as gay, so being able to be who I am and cut my hair and showcase my true identity has been something that I'm really proud of and I wouldn't change anything," Davidson said.

"I'm actually at a point in my life now where I'm 100 per cent so confident in how I look and how I present and how I talk… So, I'm not going to change anything about myself and how I go about my footy."