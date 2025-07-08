Danielle Ponter named Sportsperson of the Year at the 2025 National NAIDOC Awards

Danielle Ponter poses for a photo in Kuwarna's Indigenous guernsey. Pictures: Adelaide FC

ADELAIDE star forward Danielle Ponter has been named Sportsperson of the Year at the 2025 National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony in Boorloo (Perth) on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old Marranunggu and Anmatjere woman was one of 10 award winners recognised at this year's celebrations, alongside her uncle and Essendon great Michael Long who was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Award winners were chosen from over 200 nominations, with this year's NAIDOC week theme being 'The Next Generation: Strength, Vision & Legacy', a call to celebrate not only the achievements of the past but the bright future ahead.

Ponter becomes the first AFLW player to win the award and joins past winners including Adelaide Hall of Famer Andrew McLeod and Sydney and Hawthorn champion Buddy Franklin.

Ponter said that being a role model is something the two-time premiership player is still becoming accustomed to.

"There are a lot of times where I am surprised that I am a role model, but I need to come around to that and I think in the past few years I have and it's a space that I'm really passionate about," Ponter told Adelaide Football Club Media.

"Mentoring and leading that next generation and the next wave of players and Indigenous girls and boys is important - to show them they are welcome in every space - whether that's on a football field or in an office."

Danielle Ponter in action during the preliminary final between Adelaide and North Melbourne on November 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ponter has played 72 games and kicked 82 goals for the Crows since joining the club in 2019 and works at the club as a member of its community team.