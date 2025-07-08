Emma Kearney celebrates with the Premiership cup after North Melbourne's win over Brisbane in the 2024 AFLW Grand Final at Ikon Park. Picture: Getty Images

INAUGURAL North Melbourne AFLW captain Emma Kearney has stepped down from the role ahead of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season.

Kearney has skippered the Kangaroos every season since the club's entry into the competition in 2019 and led them to their first premiership last season.

After a hamstring injury caused her to miss six games in 2024, Kearney returned for the preliminary final win over Port Adelaide before playing a pivotal role in her side's maiden premiership win the following week.

The 35-year-old said it was a "great honour" to lead the group but felt the time was right to hand over the reins.

Emma Kearney celebrates with Darren Crocker after North Melbourne's win over Brisbane in the 2024 AFLW Grand Final at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's been quite a journey, so this decision is one I've given time and deep thought to," Kearney said in a letter to members.

"Now that I'm in the twilight years of my footy career, I feel the time is right for both me and the team if I step aside and allow some new voices to lead the group moving forward.

"Leading this team has truly been one of the proudest achievements of my life. To have been given the opportunity to help build something from the ground up, to guide such a talented group of players, and to have last year stood on the dais and held up that premiership cup alongside 'Crock' (coach Darren Crocker), has been an absolute privilege.

"I leave this role with immense confidence in the future of our team. I know whoever takes the reins as the next captain will lead with the same drive, dedication, and commitment.

"I'm incredibly excited to continue playing alongside my teammates and to keep striving for success with all of you by our side. The best is yet to come."

Since joining the club as Shinboner No.1 before North Melbourne's first AFLW season, Kearney has played 67 games in the royal blue and white, earned six consecutive All-Australian blazers (in addition to two with the Western Bulldogs), finished as runner-up three times in the club's best and fairest, and has been named Shinboner of the Year four times.

Kearney also continues her off-field work at the club, as a development coach for the Roos' men's team.