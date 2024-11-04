The AFL's Integrity Unit is investigating after a patron was ejected from RSEA Park on Sunday

Dakota Davidson is comforted by Brisbane teammates during the match against Euro-Yroke on November 3, 2024. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

THE AFL Integrity Unit is investigating an incident of crowd abuse involving Brisbane key forward Dakota Davidson in Sunday's win over St Kilda.

As the three-quarter-time siren sounded at RSEA Park, Davidson briefly spoke to one of the on-field umpires before becoming visibly upset.

She was consoled by teammates Breanna Koenen and Shannon Campbell before joining the club's line coaches for the three-quarter-time address.

AFL.com.au understands the patron was quickly identified and ejected from the game.

It is not clear exactly what was said by the patron, but it is understood it was in reference to Davidson's appearance.

Brisbane's head of women's football Breeanna Brock, head coach Craig Starcevich and Davidson all spoke to match officials immediately following the game.

The AFL has confirmed the matter has been referred directly to its Integrity Unit.

Brisbane said it was grateful for the way the incident was addressed on the day.

"The club was made aware of an incident between a patron and Dakota Davidson during the match against St Kilda yesterday," the club said in a statement to AFL.com.au.

"The club would like to thank the match manager, St Kilda players, staff and fans along with the security at the venue who dealt with the incident, the matter has been referred to the AFL Integrity unit."

Last year, the AFL increased the penalty for people found to be responsible for vilification from a three-year suspension to a lifetime ban from AFL matches.

The League also confirmed a full-time dedicated employee, sitting within the Integrity Unit, would be appointed to investigate vilification cases.

"We have been clear, there is absolutely no place for this behaviour in our sport and in society in general and we want people to know that if they behave in this way, they are not welcome at the footy again," AFL Executive General Manager Inclusion and Social Policy, Tanya Hosch, said in May last year.

"The work will not stop in this space and having a full-time resource committed to investigating incidents is going to assist greatly in our response at all levels of the game."

Davidson, a two-time premiership player, is coming off a career-best season having been named in the All-Australian team for the first time in 2023 after kicking 23 goals.

This year she has battled some concussion and illness concerns, playing only nine of Brisbane's 11 home and away games, kicking 10 goals in the process.

Brisbane will play Hawthorn in their qualifying final at Ikon Park on Sunday.