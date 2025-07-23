A pair of Cats have been ruled out for the start of the AFLW season

Chloe Scheer celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against Sydney in round two, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has been dealt a huge blow with star forward Chloe Scheer and prized recruit Caitie Tipping ruled out for the start of the season due to injury.

Tipping injured her knee in her first VFLW match in late April, while Scheer missed all of 2024 with a toe injury.

The Cats haven't clarified if it's Scheer's toe that is still causing the issue, but they have confirmed that the spearhead is carrying an injury that will keep her out for the start of the season.

Scheer had surgery on the problematic toe last August and was expected to return midway through season nine. However, the injury took longer than expected to recover, ruling the two-time Cats leading goalkicker out for the year.

For 24-year-old Tipping, the recruit injured her knee in Geelong's round two VFLW game against Carlton on April 26 and hasn't played since.

Geelong was thrilled to get the signature of the 190cm former volleyballer, who had attracted interest from almost a dozen clubs.

Geelong recruit Caitie Tipping. Picture: Geelong Football Club

The Cats were hoping Tipping would solve their height problem following the retirement of ruck Erin Hoare and an ACL injury to Lilly Pearce. Their lack of height last year meant that veteran Kate Darby shouldered the majority of the ruck load, with the assistance of 170cm utility Gabbi Featherston.

Geelong has a challenging start to the season, with matches against reigning premier North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium in round one and Adelaide away in round two.

Last year, the Cats missed out on finals, finishing in 10th place with four wins, six losses and a draw next to their name. Geelong plans to release a full injury report next week.