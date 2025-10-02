Essendon captain Zach Merrett has claimed his sixth best and fairest

Zach Merrett in action during Essendon's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ZACH Merrett has claimed his sixth best and fairest, with the Essendon midfielder joining red and black royalty as he continues to weigh up a trade to Hawthorn.

Merrett's sixth crown as the Bombers' best player came just weeks after the club's skipper met with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell as he pursues a move away from Essendon.

He was named the winner of the Crichton Medal on Thursday night in front of Essendon fans at Centrepiece, with the win seeing him sit behind only all-time Bombers greats Dick Reynolds and Bill Hutchison (seven each) for best and fairest wins.

With his third straight best and fairest, Merrett jumped ahead of James Hird, who won five Crichton Medals, to be outright third in club history with the win coming amid his future being in question as he pursues a trade to the Hawks with two years remaining on his contract.

Merrett, who turns 30 on Friday, attended the count to accept the medal.

He won ahead of second-placed Archie Roberts and third-placed Sam Durham, who are both viewed as crucial pieces of Essendon's future.

Archie Roberts in action during Essendon's clash against Richmond in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Roberts was a Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for the Bombers this season and enjoyed a breakout campaign off half-back for the club, while Durham had his second consecutive top-three finish in the best and fairest. Roberts was also named the Bombers’ most improved player and rising star.

Vice-captain Andrew McGrath finished fourth in the voting, ahead of Nic Martin in fifth position.

2025 Crichton Medal

1. Zach Merrett – 217 votes

2. Archie Roberts – 186

3. Sam Durham – 175

4. Andrew McGrath – 171

5. Nic Martin – 116

6. Mason Redman – 114

7. Xavier Duursma – 111

8. Jye Caldwell – 101

9. Jaxon Prior – 95

10. Peter Wright – 91