Tom Green has capped off a brilliant year with his first Kevin Sheedy Medal

Tom Green celebrates a goal during the round nine match between Geelong and GWS at GMHBA Stadium, on May 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM GREEN has enhanced his standing as a future Greater Western Sydney captain, claiming the Kevin Sheedy Medal as the club's best and fairest for the first time on Thursday night.

The former Academy graduate polled 91 votes to ease clear of midfielder Finn Callaghan (83 votes) and defender Connor Idun (82 votes) and secure his maiden club champion award following another impressive season.

Green, who continued to emerge as one of the League's most dominant inside ball winners this year, averaged 29.7 disposals, 15.6 contested possessions and 8.5 clearances to be named in the All-Australian squad for the second time.

His season was further recognised by his first ever Kevin Sheedy Medal, with Callaghan and Idun joining the 24-year-old on the podium and with Lachie Ash and Toby Greene rounding out the top five.

Green's victory remarkably means the Giants have now had eight different Kevin Sheedy Medal winners in the last seven years, while 12 different players have claimed the honour in the club's 14 seasons.

Callaghan's breakout year was rewarded with the Members' Choice Award, while Idun's role as one of the competition's most reliable defensive options was acknowledged with the Coaches Award.

Finn Callaghan during the Round 21 match between the Western Bulldogs and GWS at Marvel Stadium on July 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The club's former No.1 pick Aaron Cadman claimed a maiden top 10 finish and also won the Rising Star Award, while fellow young goalkicker Max Gruzewski took home the VFL Player of the Year and Riley Hamilton earned the Academy Player of the Year.

Lachie Whitfield, Sam Taylor, Harry Himmelberg and Jack Buckley joined Cadman with nods inside the top 10 following a season where the Giants went 16-7 before exiting September in an elimination final.

The Kevin Sheedy Medal is voted on by each line coach rating their respective players from a pre-determined performance scale, submitting their rating to coach Adam Kingsley who then allocates up to six votes per player.

Top 10 Kevin Sheedy Medal

1. Tom Green – 91 votes

2. Finn Callaghan – 83

3. Connor Idun – 82

4. Lachie Ash – 76

5. Toby Greene – 69

6. Lachie Whitfield – 68

7. Sam Taylor – 60

8. Harry Himmelberg – 50

9. Jack Buckley – 49

10. Aaron Cadman – 48

Other award winners

Coaches Award: Connor Idun

Academy Player of the Year: Riley Hamilton

VFL Player of the Year: Max Gruzewski

Rising Star Award: Aaron Cadman

Members' Choice Award: Finn Callaghan

Giants Community Award: Toby Bedford

Leading Goalkicker: Jesse Hogan