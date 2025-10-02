Swans star Isaac Heeney has claimed the club's best and fairest for the second straight year

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during the R22 match between Sydney and Brisbane at the Gabba on August 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ISAAC Heeney has won back-to-back Bob Skilton Medals as the Sydney club champion to crown another stunning season for the Swans star in 2025.

Heeney becomes the first back-to-back winner of the award since Josh Kennedy in 2015-16 after a campaign that saw him net his third All-Australian blazer.

The 29-year-old also won the Swans' leading goalkicker award with 37 majors, following three hauls of five goals in the second half of the season, in games where he also accumulated more than 20 disposals.

The count quickly turned into a race in two, with ruck Brodie Grundy challenging Heeney and finishing a close second after his best season since his All-Australian year of 2019 at Collingwood.

Grundy was only behind Gold Coast's Jarrod Witts for average hitouts to advantage across the competition while also averaging nearly 20 disposals a game.

James Jordon rounded out the Swans podium by finishing third after garnering votes for his superb shutdown work across the season, highlighted by his job on Caleb Serong in round 17 that saw the Dockers star limited to just 11 touches while Jordon kicked two goals himself.

James Jordon celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Chad Warner finished fourth despite claiming the most Brownlow votes of any Swan, with consistent key defender Tom McCartin rounding out the top five.

Sam Wicks was rewarded for his excellent positional shift into defence by finishing sixth in the count that also saw him take home the Dennis Carroll Award for Sydney's most improved player.

Nick Blakey and James Rowbottom had top-10 club champion finishes yet again while Jake Lloyd rounded out the top 10 despite being dropped back to the VFL in the first half of the season.

Nick Blakey takes a mark during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

In other awards, Grundy won the Paul Kelly Player's Player trophy, while Lewis Melican was named best clubman.

Riley Bice took out the rising star honours and Indhi Kirk was named VFL Player of the Year.

2025 Bob Skilton Medal

1. Isaac Heeney – 253 votes

2. Brodie Grundy – 238

3. James Jordon – 188

4. Chad Warner – 186

5. Tom McCartin – 169

6. Sam Wicks – 165

7. Nick Blakey – 162

8. James Rowbottom – 151

9. Justin McInerney – 146

10. Jake Lloyd – 138