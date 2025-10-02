Hawthorn celebrates a goal during its clash against Fremantle in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has held on to win its third consecutive game, defeating Fremantle by 15 points in a wind-affected contest at Kinetic Stadium on Thursday night.

The Hawks were able to limit Fremantle's scoring in the challenging conditions to win 5.3 (33) to 2.6 (18) in front of a crowd of 1,643.

Hawthorn's first term, when it kicked three goals to one, set the two sides apart, with the Dockers unable to make the most of their 35 inside 50s, kicking just two majors for the game.

Fans didn't have to wait long for the much-anticipated ruck contest between in-form Hawk Lucy Wales and last year's All-Australian ruck Mim Strom to have an impact on the game, the two instrumental to the first goal of the match.

Wales was awarded a holding the ball free kick deep inside Fremantle's 50 and tried to take on the Dockers' ruck, only to be run down. Strom then handballed to former skipper Hayley Miller who converted into the howling breeze.

After conceding the first goal, the Hawks re-grouped and settled as they started to take control of possession and move the ball with tempo after the strong Dockers start.

The Hawks went on to kick the next three, including an accidental goal by Mikayla Williamson who was kicking to the top of the goalsquare when the wind carried the ball through for a major.

With the wind in the second term, the Dockers dominated play but their forward entries were ineffective, scoring just the one goal from their 15 inside 50s. Fremantle's only goal came through 50th-gamer Jess Low who kicked her first ever AFLW goal in her milestone game.

Hawthorn’s defence stood tall, in particular Emily Everist (18 disposals, nine intercept possessions), hard nut Tamara Smith (11 disposals, nine tackles) and intercept defender Jenna Richardson, who took a game-high six marks in the challenging conditions.

After a couple of contentious holding the ball free kicks, this time going the way of Daniel Webster's Hawks, Hayley McLaughin was awarded a set shot on goal. In the goal of the night, the Hawthorn forward manipulated the wind expertly, slotting the shot from 35m out on the boundary.

McLaughlin's goal was the only major for the quarter, this time the Hawks were unable to make the most of their chances with the wind, setting up a huge final term.

Hawthorn came out with renewed energy to start the final quarter, led by debutant Daisy Flockart who was inserted into Hawks' midfield to provide a spark.

Finally, Irishwomen Aine McDonagh and Aileen Gilroy, who had been well held all night, had an impact, taking their moments in the final term when McDonagh kicked her first of the game.

From there, the Hawks controlled possession, slowing the game down, and allowing them to hold onto the lead, eventually winning by 15 points.

Ruck duel lives up to expectations

Many were looking forward to the ruck battle between Wales and Strom and it most definitely lived up to the hype. At the final siren nothing could separate the two, with both talls finishing with nearly identical stats. Wales and Strom had 20 hitouts and eight tackles each, while Wales had one more disposal and one more mark. It was everything we were hoping for.

McDonagh's time to shine

Hawthorn's leading goalkicker Aine McDonagh was well held by Fremantle's defence. The Hawks forward has the ability to break games open, but against Fremantle's Emma O'Driscoll, McDonagh hadn't hit the scoreboard and had just the one mark next to her name at three-quarter time. But like all good players do, the 27-year-old took her moment when it arose, kicking what ended up being the sealer against the wind in the final term.

Up next

Hawthorn returns to Kinetic Stadium in round nine when it plays Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon, while Fremantle heads back west to play second-placed Melbourne next Sunday evening at Fremantle Oval.

HAWTHORN 3.0 3.0 4.2 5.3 (33)

FREMANTLE 1.1 2.4 2.5 2.6 (18)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Williamson, McLaughlin, McDonagh, Bodey, Ashmore

Fremantle: Miller, Low

BEST

Hawthorn: Fleming, Wales, Everist, Richardson, Smith

Fremantle: McCarthy, O'Driscoll, M.Strom, Kauffman, Miller

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Fremantle: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn: Nil

Fremantle: Sarah Verrier (illness) replaced in selected side by Philipa Seth

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 1643 at Kinetic Stadium