Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has won his first St Kilda best and fairest

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates his match-winning goal against Melbourne in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has claimed his maiden Trevor Barker Award after a brilliant 2025 season.

Wanganeen-Milera, 22, won the best and fairest convincingly with 313 votes to finish ahead of Cal Wilkie (238) and Jack Sinclair (223).

Named an All-Australian this year, Wanganeen-Milera rejected huge interest from SA rivals to sign a two-year contract extension that made him the first AFL player to earn $2 million a season.

The 22-year-old averaged 29.9 disposals, 3.1 clearances and 2.3 tackles while kicking 17 goals in 23 games.

His move from half-back to the midfield saw him quickly recognised as one of the game's elite players.

Max Hall's breakout campaign saw him finish fourth, ahead of Marcus Windhager and Rowan Marshall.

The Saints finished 12th on the ladder this year with a 9-14 win-loss record.

It is shaping as a busy off-season for St Kilda, with Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni set to join as free agents, while Liam Ryan and Leek Aleer have requested trades to the Saints.

2025 Trevor Barker Award

1. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera – 313 votes

2. Cal Wilkie – 238

3. Jack Sinclair – 223

4. Max Hall – 169

5. Marcus Windhager – 158

6. Rowan Marshall – 155

7. Jack Higgins – 154

8. Cooper Sharman – 146

9. Mitch Owens – 132

10. Jack Macrae – 124

Lenny Hayes Team Trademark Award: Mitch Owens

Robert Harvey Best Clubman: Brad Hill

Best Emerging Player Award: Max Hall

Red Rooster Sainter of the Year: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera