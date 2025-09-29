Welcome back to The 25, where AFL.com.au's team of experts rank the best players in the game

WELCOME back to The 25.

Every month throughout 2025, AFL.com.au has ranked the best 25 players in the AFL competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

With the completion of the season, our panel of journalists and experts have come up with the final list of best 25 players for the year.

There has been plenty of movement in our rankings, and two new faces this month compared to the September list, with GWS pair Sam Taylor and Finn Callaghan dropping out.

What a year it was for Kozzy. Midfield minutes saw his disposals soar by an extra seven per match, while also hitting a career-high two goals a game and earning his first All-Australian nod. He may not have played finals and had a chance to raise his ranking in this list, but he did sign a seven-year extension that keeps him at Melbourne until the end of 2034, and puts around $12 million in his bank account.

Kysaiah Pickett celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It wasn't the Swans' year and it wasn't Warner's best either, slipping from number 12 in the initial edition of The 25 to land here at 24. Errol Gulden's extended absence saw opposition sides focus on shutting down Warner, yet he still influenced results and racked up solid numbers through the season. No doubt he'll bounce back as big if not bigger in 2026.

Chad Warner celebrates victory after the round 22 match between Brisbane and Sydney at The Gabba on August 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Unfortunately for Dogs fans they didn't get to see Richards in action in September, but not for lack of effort from the red-haired dynamo. Richards hit career-high averages in disposals (25.8), tackles (3.7) and goals (1.0) and was rewarded with his first All-Australian blazer. It feels like finals will suit his game and he could have climbed higher, given the chance.

Ed Richards in action during the Round 23 match between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Marvel Stadium on August 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Back-to-back premierships, and back-to-back Norm Smith Medals for the brilliant young Lion. Ashcroft averaged career-highs for disposals (27.1) and clearances (5.7) in 2025, but it is his ability to impact on the big stage that is making him one of the competition's best midfielders. His finals performances this September proved that, capped off by a 32-disposal, 10-clearance and eight-tackle display in the Grand Final win.

Norm Smith Medal winner Will Ashcroft poses for a photo after Brisbane's win over Geelong in the Toyota AFL Grand Final on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants captain only had the one chance to impress since the last version of this list came out, and unfortunately for Greene and his team, the elimination final against Hawthorn wasn't his best outing. Toby went goalless for the first time in nine matches and his dozen disposals were at 42 per cent efficiency. It was a disappointing finish to an otherwise solid season where the inspirational skipper rated elite for disposals, marks and goals.

Toby Greene during the 2025 Brownlow Medal at Crown Palladium on September 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Weeks after his season was declared over due to a calf injury, Neale made a remarkable recovery to play a starring role in the Lions' Grand Final win. In just 44 per cent time on ground, the two-time Brownlow medallist had 17 disposals, seven clearances and kicked a goal. It capped off yet another solid season as some of his younger teammates took another step up. Injury means he has dropped down this list towards the end of the season, but he remains one of the best players in the competition.

Lachie Neale celebrates on the final siren after Brisbane's win over Geelong in the 2025 Grand Final at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Gulden started the season at No.11 in The 25 but soon slipped out as injury kept him sidelined. When he got back on the field he got back on the list - he's just that good - and finished the season with career-high average disposals (27.3) from his nine games. If Gulden can play more football next year, there's a good chance the Swans might get an extra game or two themselves in September.

Errol Gulden in action during the round 20 match between Sydney and GWS at Engie Stadium on July 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A two-time premiership captain and three-time All-Australian, Andrews is building a resume that rivals those of the best key defenders this century. The Lions co-captain was a brick wall throughout finals, despite the absence of his injured defensive partner Jack Payne, and he finished the season as the AFL leader in intercept possessions, intercept marks and total marks. He's an extraordinary player, but his leadership both on and off the field is arguably his best quality.

Harris Andrews celebrates after Brisbane's win over Geelong in the 2025 Grand Final at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

It wasn't the Grand Final Max Holmes was hoping for, but 2025 was truly a breakout year for the Cats star. Holmes is the prototype of the modern midfielder, with elite kicking skills, electric pace and an ability to run all day. He's added inside impact this year as well, and finished the season ranked 19th in the competition for centre clearances, which is a big step forward for a young player whose outside run and carry makes him a constant attacking weapon.

Max Holmes in action during the 2025 Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

The bearded Crow maintained his position at No.16 since the last edition of The 25 despite a disappointing finals series in which Adelaide failed to fire a shot. Former Essendon champion Matthew Lloyd was among those who slammed Thilthorpe's effort against Collingwood, in particular, but three goals against Hawthorn the following week showed he is made of tough stuff. The 23-year-old finished with 60 goals for the season and his All-Australian selection was just reward for a breakout year.

It was a memorable season for Jackson, who was recognised with a career-high 17 votes at the Brownlow Medal, a tally that was more than he had managed in total in his career prior. The athletic tall showed what he was capable of in the ruck, up forward and as a midfielder, averaging career-highs for disposals (17.8), tackles (4.1) and clearances (3.4), while kicking at least 20 goals for the third straight year. One of the most versatile players in the competition, and he's still just 23 years old.

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during the Elimination Final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A disappointing Grand Final should not cloud what has been an outstanding season for the Cats recruit, who missed the entire 2024 season due to injury. The midfielder has been open about his struggles in his final year at the Bulldogs, but he made up for lost time this year to earn his first All-Australian blazer. He finished the season ranked No.1 for average disposals and inside 50s.

Bailey Smith handballs during the 2025 Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Gawn was a shining light for the Demons in 2025, capping his dominant season with his third 'Bluey' Truscott Trophy as Melbourne's best and fairest and cementing his name among the greats with a record-equalling eighth All-Australian selection. Despite his side's seven-win season, Gawn finished in the top-10 in the Brownlow Medal, polling a career-best 23 votes. The 33-year-old seems to be getting better with age, averaging career-highs for disposals (20.7), marks (5.7) and clearances (5.3) in 2025.

Max Gawn after being named in the All-Australian Team during the 2025 AFL Awards at Centrepiece on August 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions midfielder has long been underrated by those outside the Lions, but he got due recognition in 2025 as he arguably took over from Lachie Neale has Brisbane's best and most dangerous midfielder. A first All Australian blazer was just reward for a dominant season, with clubs frequently choosing to tag him, often to no avail. Since signing a seven-year contract extension in June last year, McCluggage has been one of the best midfielders in the game and now has two premiership medals around his neck.

Hugh McCluggage celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Geelong in the 2025 Toyota Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns star capped off a stellar season by winning the Brownlow Medal, to go with his spot in the All-Australian team. Rowell also finished third in the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award. The midfield bull averaged career-highs for disposals (26.3), tackles (8.6) and clearances (8.2) in 2025, and he booted double-figure goals (10) for the first time.

The Dockers ball-magnet deservedly keeps his spot in the top 10 after an incredibly strong year. Serong couldn't have done any more in his side's losing qualifying final, amassing 35 disposals (21 contested), 13 clearances and nine tackles in a best afield performance, while he averaged career-highs for disposals (27.4) and clearances (8.2) across the season. He also led the competition for centre clearances (92) and finished behind only Brownlow Medallist Matt Rowell for total clearances (197). Expect even bigger things in 2026.

Caleb Serong after being named in the All-Australian Team during the 2025 AFL Awards at Centrepiece on August 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Crows captain enjoyed a phenomenal year in the midfield, although he would have hoped for better finals performances as Adelaide made a straight-sets exit. Dawson got recognition on Brownlow Medal night, polling 27 votes to finish fourth. He averaged career-highs for tackles (7.4) and clearances (4.4) this year, while his 18 goals was also the most he has managed in a season.

Jordan Dawson in action during the Semi-Final between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The 22-year-old Bulldog enjoyed an incredible season, making an impressive return from injury and finishing the year with a career-high 48 goals in 17 games. Darcy was held goalless in just two games – in round six when he got injured, and in round 24 when the Bulldogs needed to beat Fremantle to play finals. His reach makes him hard to stop and Darcy is set to give defenders nightmares for years to come.

Sam Darcy after winning the Virgin Mark of the Year award during the Brownlow Medal at Crown Palladium on September 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The burden of captaincy didn't stop Anderson lifting his game to the next level this season, and there's now not many levels left above where he sits. Importantly, the 24-year-old kept producing the goods as he led his side into its first-ever finals series, averaging 29 disposals in the Suns' September debut. Along with his midfield mate Matt Rowell, Anderson has put himself among the game's truly elite players.

Noah Anderson has won the 2025 NAB AFL Goal of the Year. Picture: AFL Photos

What a season it was for 'Nas', going from a fifth-placed finish in the Saints' 2024 best and fairest to being All-Australian and the League's first $2 million man. Wanganeen-Milera wasn't in our top 25 until June before shooting up the charts to finish here. Expectations will be high next year, but there's no reason to think 'Nasiah the Messiah' won't deliver.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during St Kilda's match against Melbourne in R12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

An All-Australian for the third time in four years, it was another impressive season by the Swans superstar, who also topped the club's goalkicking for the first time. Heeney's ability to impact as a forward while still dominating through the middle makes him one of the game's most dangerous players. He has now kicked 30-plus goals in five straight seasons, and has averaged more than 23 disposals and five clearances in each of the past two years.

Isaac Heeney during the round 23 match between Sydney and Geelong at Sydney Cricket Ground on August 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After a delayed start to the year due to injury, the Power star returned in style. Butters averaged career-highs for disposals (27.9), clearances (6.6) and tackles (5.1), but he was far less prolific in front of goal, booting just one major – the lowest return of his career. A free agent at the end of 2026, the 25-year-old star will be chased hard by clubs across the competition.

A career-best year for the Cats star, who finished the season with 88 goals and looked a genuine chance to crack a ton late in the season. Cameron kicked more goals and had more shots than anyone this season, while he also ranked fourth in the League for score involvements. But he's more than just scoreboard impact and his gutsy run-down tackle in the Grand Final, broken arm and all, would have been remembered as one of the great Grand Final moments had the Cats managed to lift the cup.

Another year, another runner-up finish in the Brownlow Medal for the brilliant Magpie, who became just the fourth player to poll 100-plus votes within his first 100 home and away games. For the third straight year, the prolific midfielder averaged 30 or more disposals and he continues to hit the scoreboard, kicking 17 majors in 2025. Daicos' speed and ball use make him one of the competition's most damaging players and a threat opposition sides must contain.

Nick Daicos during the 2025 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

Bontempelli took the No.1 mantle in The 25 in July and was never headed, and it's easy to see why. The superstar Bulldog was named All-Australian for a seventh time and finished equal sixth in the Brownlow Medal, despite missing the first five rounds of the season. He didn't die wondering in the Dogs' round 24 loss to Fremantle with a finals spot on the line, kicking two important goals to go with 33 disposals, 11 clearances and seven marks. The Bont finished his season with 21 goals, while he averaged 27.1 disposals and 6.3 clearances.