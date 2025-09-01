Welcome back to The 25, where AFL.com.au's team of experts rank the best players in the game

Errol Gulden, Noah Anderson and Bailey Smith. Pictures: AFL Photos

WELCOME back to The 25.

Every month throughout 2025, AFL.com.au will rank the best 25 players in the AFL competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

With the completion of the home and away season, our panel of journalists and experts have come up with the list of 25 for September.

There has been plenty of movement in our rankings, with just one new face this month compared to the August list.

Did we get it right? Who should be higher, or lower? Take a look below and have your say on social media.

This will be our penultimate list for 2025, with the final rankings to be released on the Tuesday after the Grand Final.

While he missed out on a blazer, Callaghan's exploits in 2025 were deservedly recognised with a spot in the 44-man All-Australian squad. The speedy left-footer has taken his game to another level this year, becoming the main man in the Giants' midfield and averaging career-highs for disposals (28.1), clearances (4.8) and tackles (4.5). Callaghan is primed to deliver on the big stage in September, too and deserves his place on this list for the first time.

Finn Callaghan runs with the ball during the R24 match between Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda at Engie Stadium on August 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He fell short of playing a full season again in 2025, but Taylor was deservedly recognised with a second All-Australian blazer last week. The Giants defender is not only hard to beat in contests, but he also led the League for intercept marks this year despite being limited to 19 games. If the Giants are to go deep in September, Taylor will be a key reason why.

Sam Taylor and Ben King compete for the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Not even a quieter couple of games to finish the season could deny the Demons star a first All-Australian spot. Pickett is devastating at his best, and when given the chance in the midfield in 2025 he showed just how damaging he can be. His speed, power and evasiveness saw him produce some devastating moments this year, including three games in which he had 20-plus disposals and kicked five goals.

It wasn't quite the season the Swans were hoping for, but Warner enjoyed another consistent campaign as he played in all 23 games. He may have fallen short of the lofty standards he set in 2024, but Warner remains one of the game's most dangerous players thanks to his ability to win clearances, break lines and kick goals. For the third time in his career, he finished with 20-plus majors this season.

Chad Warner gathers the ball during the R24 match between Sydney and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bulldogs left-footer enjoyed the best season of his career to land a maiden All-Australian blazer. His move into the midfield has continued to pay dividends and Richards averaged career-highs for disposals (25.8) and clearances (5.7), but it's his ability to impact in the front half that has been enormous. Richards led the League for goal assists with 35 this season and kicked 22 goals – double the career-best he set in 2024 – this year.

If anyone needed a reminder of Greene's talent, the Giants captain delivered it in the final-round win over St Kilda. Greene took two huge late marks as he finished the game with 17 disposals and four goals. For the sixth time in his career, he kicked 40 or more goals in a season and given what he is capable of on the biggest stage, he'll be must-watch in September.

Gulden started the year in 11th in The 25, but a serious ankle injury meant the smooth-moving Swan missed the first half of the season in what was a blow to not only Sydney but the competition. He grew on his return and in round 24 reminded the League what he is capable of with 36 disposals, 10 marks and two goals in a win over West Coast in Perth. He deserves his spot in the top 20 and could rise further next year if he gets a clean bill of health.

Errol Gulden during the R22 match between Sydney and Brisbane at The Gabba on August 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Holmes was among the unluckier players to miss out on a spot in the All-Australian team after the Cats star landed in the 44-man squad. He was perhaps overshadowed by teammate Bailey Smith, who shared the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, but Holmes enjoyed another stellar season. The hard-running Cat is averaging career-highs in disposals (26.9) and clearances (4.7), while he has kicked 11 goals in 23 games.

Max Holmes during the R24 match between Geelong and Richmond at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Jackson had a quieter fortnight to finish the home and away season after a campaign in which he showed he was capable of impacting as a ruck, midfielder or forward. More opportunities around the ball mean he is averaging career-highs for disposals (17.8), tackles (four), marks (3.5), clearances (3.5) and hitouts (22.3). If the Dockers are to do any September damage, Jackson will have a huge role to play.

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during the R24 match between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on August 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The All-Australian full-forward. It's the description alone that describes what a presence Thilthorpe has had for minor premier Adelaide in 2025. He has kicked 55 goals and has 21 goal assists, but his ability to impact when given a chance in the ruck has also been enormous. When the Crows were surprisingly under pressure against North Melbourne in the final round as they tried to secure the minor premiership, Thilthorpe stood tallest with 18 disposals, 12 marks and three goals.

The stoppage bull has formed one of the competition's most devastating midfield duos alongside Suns captain Noah Anderson and they complement each other beautifully. Rowell not only leads the League for clearances this year, but he's second to Tom Atkins for tackles and also tops the charts for pressure acts. In a career year (he averages highs for disposals, clearances and tackles), Rowell was also named an All-Australian for the first time.

Matt Rowell during the R24 match between Gold Coast and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on August 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

What a first season in Geelong colours for Smith, and there's more to come in September. Smith tied for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award and was named All-Australian despite falling short of playing a full season with his 20 games. Smith's enormous running power has had a huge impact on the Cats and it's unsurprising that he is averaging career-highs for disposals (31.6), clearances (5.8) tackles (five) and marks (five).

Bailey Smith in action during the R24 match between Geelong and Richmond at the MCG on August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It may not have been the best season of his career – one littered with honours including two Brownlow Medals – but Neale remains among the game's elite midfielders. Others have taken a step up at Brisbane, including Hugh McCluggage, but Neale has enjoyed another good season, averaging 27.1 disposals and 6.3 clearances. He's set to return from a quad injury to begin September and could be fresh to lift the Lions to back-to-back flags.

Lachie Neale during a Brisbane training session at Brighton Homes Arena on August 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Gawn is officially among the greats. The Demons captain became just the seventh man in history to be named All-Australian eight times, earning the sole ruck role in this year's team. As others have pushed for the crown, Gawn has almost gone to another level in 2025, incredibly averaging career-highs for disposals (20.7), marks (5.7) and clearances (5.3) this year at the age of 33.

Max Gawn leads his team out before the R24 match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

McCluggage landed his first All-Australian blazer after a career-best season as arguably the Lions' best midfielder. His ability to not only impact at the coalface but still do damage going forward has put him among the game's best players. McCluggage has averaged 27 disposals and 5.8 clearances – both career-highs – this year, while also kicking 13 goals.

The ball-magnet attracts most of the attention in the Dockers' engine room. Serong has led the League for centre clearances this year, while only Matt Rowell has had more total clearances. Serong's best games usually lift Freo over the line and he had 28 disposals, seven clearances and kicked a goal in a crucial win over Port Adelaide in round 22. He will be a crucial cog for the Dockers in September.

Caleb Serong during the round 22 match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, August 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Bulldogs missed finals in 2025 and Darcy's absence for six games was a key reason why. He was otherwise incredible, kicking 48 goals in 17 games and forming a strong combination with Aaron Naughton. Darcy was only held goalless twice this season – including in round six when he suffered his knee injury – and again in the final round when the Bulldogs needed a win to book a finals berth, which has contributed to him dropping a few spots this month.

The Crows captain has enjoyed a stunning season and he will be hoping there is more to come. Dawson has flourished to lead the Crows to the minor premiership and back into September for the first time since 2017. The big-bodied midfielder has led from the front in the middle of the ground and also kicked a career-high 17 goals. His ability to impact games in multiple ways has put him in the game's top echelon.

Jordan Dawson celebrates after the R23 match between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval on August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns captain has been incredible in 2025, including a maiden All-Australian blazer and a tie for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award after a career-best season. While he has continued on his ball-winning ways, Anderson's ability to break lines and burst from stoppage has made him almost unstoppable this year. He is averaging career-highs for disposals (30.2) and clearances (7.1), and look out for him to have a huge impact in September.

In a disappointing season for the Swans, Heeney was a shining light once again. Fresh off his stellar 2024 campaign, Heeney backed that up to be named an All-Australian for the third time in four years. His impact as a midfielder continued – he averaged 23.6 disposals and 5.6 clearances – and his ability to then impact as a forward makes him one of the competition's best players. Heeney finished the year with 37 goals, the second highest tally of his career.

Isaac Heeney during the R24 match between Sydney and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite a delayed start to the year that saw him miss the opening three games, Butters was still good enough to finish equal eighth in the coaches' award and he was unlucky to miss out on All-Australian selection. Butters had career-high averages for disposals (27.9), clearances (6.6) and tackles (5.1) this year, as well as goal assists (21), but he kicked just one major in 2025, which was the lowest return of his career.

Zak Butters finishes his season with a tremendous performance that included 35 touches, eight marks and eight tackles, farewelling Travis Boak and Ken Hinkley in style

The AFL's first $2 million player. Wanganeen-Milera delayed a decision on his future and it paid off for the star Saint, who signed a monstrous two-year extension with St Kilda after an incredible season. An All-Australian for the first time, Wanganeen-Milera is not only impactful as a rebounding defender, but he showed he can be a star in the midfield, too. At his confident best, Wanganeen-Milera bursts away from opponents and uses his silky kicking skills to do damage, and he may yet have other levels to go to in the future.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Essendon in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The brilliant Cats spearhead has shown no signs of slowing down in 2025. Cameron claimed his second Coleman Medal and was named an All-Australian for a fifth time, with the captaincy of the side coming with that honour. He kicked 83 goals to win the Coleman comfortably and only Ed Richards and Nick Daicos had more score involvements in 2025. At his best, Cameron can rip a game apart, and teams will be on high alert this September.

Jeremy Cameron marks during the R22 match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on August 08, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Magpies gun continues to shine, even as more and more opposition attention comes his way. The winner of the Leigh Matthews Trophy as the AFL Players' Association MVP, Daicos has enjoyed another superb season. In just his fourth season, Daicos is averaging 30-plus disposals for the third time, and he also has three All-Australian blazers to his name. His pace, acceleration and evasiveness make him hard to stop, and it's a third straight year in which he has also kicked 15-plus goals.

He missed the first five rounds of the season, but Bontempelli returned with a bang to consolidate his spot as the game's best player. An All-Australian for the seventh time, Bontempelli finished seventh in the coaches' award despite missing those five games. The brilliant Bulldog is hard to stop; even if you slow him down in the midfield, he can go forward and hurt you, and he booted 21 majors this year. Bontempelli also averaged 1.5 goal assists, an equal season-high alongside his teammate Ed Richards.