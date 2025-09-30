A group of Hawks are heading to the United States this off-season

Dylan Moore and Jai Newcombe celebrate during Hawthorn's clash against Melbourne in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

UP TO 10 Hawthorn players will travel to the United States next month to spend part of the off-season completing a training block at a performance centre in Arizona.

After reaching the penultimate weekend of the season for the first time since 2015, before losing to Geelong in the preliminary final, the Hawks have completed their exit interviews and will hold the Peter Crimmins Medal on Saturday night.

Then, Hawthorn players will head overseas for extended periods, including a stop at internationally renowned performance centre Exos Sports in Phoenix.

Last year a similar group travelled to the Dallas branch of Exos Sports for a player-funded and player-driven camp that involved two three-hour training sessions per day, combining speed, agility and endurance training.

Hawthorn vice-captain Dylan Moore is part of the group again, along with reigning best-and-fairest winner Jai Newcombe and half-back Karl Amon.

Mitch Lewis missed the trip last year after undergoing a knee reconstruction but is heading over to the States for the second time this year after training at Knowles Athletic in Philadelphia during his rehabilitation program in February.

Mitch Lewis celebrates during the Preliminary Final between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG, September 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Gunston is also booked in after last year's off-season and pre-season program set him up for a career-best campaign in 2025, where he booted 73 goals to claim a second All-Australian blazer.

A group of younger players are also expected to join the training camp at Team Exos.

Hawthorn will start moving from Waverley Park to Dingley across the next fortnight.

By the time this group returns from Phoenix, the Hawks will be completing the off-season program at the Kennedy Community Centre ahead of day one of pre-season in November.